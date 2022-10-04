ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community leaders call for more youth violence prevention after Burke School shooting

By Louisa Moller
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

BOSTON - Some leaders were quick to call for a more robust school safety plan and increased youth violence prevention programs after a 17-year-old student shot another 17-year-old student outside the Jeremiah Burke High School , Tuesday.

City Councilor At-Large Julie Mejia said city organizations need to do a better job of working together.

"I always say that Boston is resource rich but coordination poor," Mejia told reporters next to the crime scene.

Reverend Eugene Rivers passionately called on Mayor Michelle Wu to include the Black community in the development of a comprehensive school safety plan.

"We appeal to you Mayor Wu, come into the Black community, we are taxpaying citizens and listen to our lived experiences," Rivers said.

Over the summer, Mayor Michelle Wu announced initiatives aimed at combating youth violence in the city. She started a community ambassador program, two-person teams dedicated to engaging young people and their families.

One of the organizations that already tackles youth violence in Boston is YouthConnect, an organization that works with Boston Police through the Boys and Girls Club.

"We place social workers in police stations all throughout Boston. We are there to really be a resource to officers, to work with young people in the community anywhere from the ages of 10 to 24," said YouthConnect Executive Director Kevan Barton.

At any given time, Barton says YouthConnect social workers can be working with 25 to 30 young people. Last year, the group served 537 youths and their 1400 family members. Barton also says many of the youths they serve do not feel safe.

"Over 80% of our young people, 90% let us know when they first come into work with us that they have safety concerns. You know that they are worried," Barton said.

Barton said his organization works best when the city works together.

"We need the continued partnerships, the continued collaboration. We absolutely take a collaborative approach," he said.

