Read full article on original website
Related
Video of injured Ukrainian soldier’s heartwarming proposal goes viral
A heartwarming video of a disabled Ukranian soldier proposing to his girlfriend has gone viral on social media. Roman Dobryak proposed to his partner, Julia Matushchak, this summer amid Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. Dobryak sustained an injury to one of his legs from shelling during an attack by...
Woman Demands Husband and Brother Tell Her 'Secret' They're Keeping
Everyone has the right to privacy, and don’t have to tell their private business to just anybody who asks. With that said, in certain relationships, secrets can be very, very harmful. They can even cause some real damage if handled improperly.
International Business Times
Brother Bludgeoned Younger Sister To Death For Visiting Neighbor
A 17-year-old boy in India's westernmost Gujarat state clubbed his younger sister to death with a wooden stick after the victim visited their neighbor, according to police. The boy reprimanded his 14-year-old sibling Wednesday because the latter left their home in the city of Gandhidham earlier that day, the newspaper the Times of India reported.
"Be a dad to his daughter" Man refuses to accept affair child to hide his infidelity
Should one come clean with their spouse after a night of infidelity?. Although disclosing one-time infidelity to one’s significant other reduces guilt, some experts suggest it's better kept under the wraps if they’re happy in their relationship.
RELATED PEOPLE
Debbie Collier live updates — Daughter’s boyfriend speaks out after final text revealed as investigation continues
THE boyfriend of Debbie Collier's daughter has spoken out after the mother was found dead. The 59-year-old was mysteriously found dead in a ravine in rural Georgia on September 11. Andrew Giegerich, the boyfriend of Collier’s daughter Amanda Bearden, told Fox News Digital that the couple have barricaded the front...
WDW News Today
Viral Video Shows Family Reportedly Attempting to Sneak Older Child into the Magic Kingdom Using Infant Car Seat
A viral video on TikTok claims to show a family sneaking a child into the Magic Kingdom. Poor kid was in an infant car seat #theyaregoingtoknow #disney #onlyindisney #theywillneverknow. ♬ how would they know bad girls club – Chris Gleason. The video, posted by @myfrienditsmebarbie, shows a family with...
A 2018 internet child star has a word of advice for 7-year-old viral sensation Corn Kid: 'Good luck out there'
Mason Ramsey, who went viral in 2018 as the "Yodel Boy," advised "Corn Kid" on dealing with online child stardom: "Good luck out there."
Mom Backed for Shutting Down Husband's Attempt to Overshadow Teen Daughter
Internet commenters were quick to call out one stepfather who threw a full-blown temper tantrum as a result of feeling overshadowed by his 18-year-old stepdaughter. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA**hole, the teenager's mother, Redditor u/Throwaway624335 (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) described the tension gripping her family and detailed the heated aftermath of her decision not to diminish her daughter's academic accomplishments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Moment Woman Faints During Slingshot Ride Goes Viral: 'How Embarrassing'
Over 395,000 people have watched the moment a woman passed out on a funfair ride.
Squirrel Crashes Man’s Work Video Call in Hilarious Viral Video: WATCH
A video of a man screaming bloody murder after a curious squirrel crashed his Zoom call has gone viral. While a surprise visit from a squirrel would certainly cause chaos for anyone, it's the man's over-the-top reaction that has the internet going nuts — pun intended. In the viral...
Woman Refusing to Take in Evicted Stepbrother and Family Applauded Online
She wrote her stepsibling was "extremely cruel" as kids. An expert told Newsweek "any trigger brings up all old feelings back like it all happened yesterday."
'Stay-At-Home Mom' Slammed for Forgetting to Feed Boyfriend's Daughter
"She's doing the staying at home part great. But mom? Not so much," one commenter wrote.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reddit is Up in Arms Over This Dad Who Spies on His Stay at Home Wife During the Day
It’s a tale as old as time: husband goes to work, wife stays home to care for their baby, husband spies on wife during the day to make sure she’s following his rules — wait, what? Yes, that is exactly what’s happening to this one mom on Reddit. After complaining about the “dread” she feels when taking care of her 15-month-old daughter, she explained that her husband watches her through cameras in the house to make sure she doesn’t turn on the TV. It’s a wild story, and Reddit is coming through with advice for her. The mom posted on the...
Passenger shamed for draping hair over plane seat in viral video
A woman was shocked to find the plane passenger in front had draped their hair over the back of the seat - nearly dunking the ends in her coffee.Julie Christensen, who runs a TikTok account dedicated to solo travelling, shared a video of the unusual incident to her page, adding the caption: “the joy of travelling. #omgjustdont #pleasedont#lol #traveletiquette.”Text written on the video read “I wish this was staged,” while Julie’s top comment said “hair plane mode activated!”. @julie.b.christensen The joy of traveling. #omgjustdont #pleasedont #lol #traveletiquette ♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music The video showed...
Groom surprises bride with 'never before seen' dance moves leaving the internet in awe
Imagine the groom of the wedding hitting the dance floor with an amazingly choreographed dance routine shocking the bride and everyone else at the wedding. Holding a wedding can be one of the most fantastic life changing events for a couple and this particular groom decided to do it in style. According to the NY Times, 2022 is projected to be have 2.5 million weddings; the most since 1984.
Netflix's ‘The Mole’ Reboot Will Make You Scream at Your TV
There’s just something about the face a contestant makes on The Mole when they’re about to screw over their fellow players.There’s usually some mischief and defiance in their eyes. Sometimes (but certainly not always) their lips might twitch ever so slightly with shame. Given the nature of the game, however, it’s always impossible to tell how real these looks even are. Is that player sorry they just sacrificed tens of thousands of dollars from the group’s shared prize pot to secure exemption from elimination? Or are they, and everyone around them, for that matter, simply bluffing?The Mole first debuted in...
AFAF: “Her Offered Me 100K To Break-Up With His Daughter!”
Today’s asking for a friend comes in the form of a DM! Our anonymous letter reads… LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Hey Morning Hustle, So I just got engaged a couple of weeks ago. I love my fiance and I’m looking forward to our life together. Last week, her dad asked […]
Thailand in mourning for victims of worst mass killing: ‘Little kids who were still sleeping’
Thailand was in mourning on Friday for the 37 victims of its worst-ever shooting attack, with government officials leading a state ceremony for the devastated families involved. At least 24 of those shot or stabbed on Thursday were children, with the attacker at a nursery school in the small northern town of Uthai Sawan using a knife to kill many of his victims, some as young as two years old. It is believed to be one of the world’s worst child death tolls in a massacre by a single perpetrator in recent history.The attacker, a police officer who was...
Comments / 0