Brother Bludgeoned Younger Sister To Death For Visiting Neighbor

A 17-year-old boy in India's westernmost Gujarat state clubbed his younger sister to death with a wooden stick after the victim visited their neighbor, according to police. The boy reprimanded his 14-year-old sibling Wednesday because the latter left their home in the city of Gandhidham earlier that day, the newspaper the Times of India reported.
Newsweek

Mom Backed for Shutting Down Husband's Attempt to Overshadow Teen Daughter

Internet commenters were quick to call out one stepfather who threw a full-blown temper tantrum as a result of feeling overshadowed by his 18-year-old stepdaughter. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA**hole, the teenager's mother, Redditor u/Throwaway624335 (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) described the tension gripping her family and detailed the heated aftermath of her decision not to diminish her daughter's academic accomplishments.
SheKnows

Reddit is Up in Arms Over This Dad Who Spies on His Stay at Home Wife During the Day

It’s a tale as old as time: husband goes to work, wife stays home to care for their baby, husband spies on wife during the day to make sure she’s following his rules — wait, what? Yes, that is exactly what’s happening to this one mom on Reddit. After complaining about the “dread” she feels when taking care of her 15-month-old daughter, she explained that her husband watches her through cameras in the house to make sure she doesn’t turn on the TV. It’s a wild story, and Reddit is coming through with advice for her. The mom posted on the...
The Independent

Passenger shamed for draping hair over plane seat in viral video

A woman was shocked to find the plane passenger in front had draped their hair over the back of the seat - nearly dunking the ends in her coffee.Julie Christensen, who runs a TikTok account dedicated to solo travelling, shared a video of the unusual incident to her page, adding the caption: “the joy of travelling. #omgjustdont #pleasedont#lol #traveletiquette.”Text written on the video read “I wish this was staged,” while Julie’s top comment said “hair plane mode activated!”. @julie.b.christensen The joy of traveling. #omgjustdont #pleasedont #lol #traveletiquette ♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music The video showed...
Ingram Atkinson

Groom surprises bride with 'never before seen' dance moves leaving the internet in awe

Imagine the groom of the wedding hitting the dance floor with an amazingly choreographed dance routine shocking the bride and everyone else at the wedding. Holding a wedding can be one of the most fantastic life changing events for a couple and this particular groom decided to do it in style. According to the NY Times, 2022 is projected to be have 2.5 million weddings; the most since 1984.
TheDailyBeast

Netflix's ‘The Mole’ Reboot Will Make You Scream at Your TV

There’s just something about the face a contestant makes on The Mole when they’re about to screw over their fellow players.There’s usually some mischief and defiance in their eyes. Sometimes (but certainly not always) their lips might twitch ever so slightly with shame. Given the nature of the game, however, it’s always impossible to tell how real these looks even are. Is that player sorry they just sacrificed tens of thousands of dollars from the group’s shared prize pot to secure exemption from elimination? Or are they, and everyone around them, for that matter, simply bluffing?The Mole first debuted in...
The Independent

Thailand in mourning for victims of worst mass killing: ‘Little kids who were still sleeping’

Thailand was in mourning on Friday for the 37 victims of its worst-ever shooting attack, with government officials leading a state ceremony for the devastated families involved. At least 24 of those shot or stabbed on Thursday were children, with the attacker at a nursery school in the small northern town of Uthai Sawan using a knife to kill many of his victims, some as young as two years old. It is believed to be one of the world’s worst child death tolls in a massacre by a single perpetrator in recent history.The attacker, a police officer who was...
