vcsuvikings.com
Viking Baseball drops fall finale to Mayville
VALLEY CITY – Mayville State scored in four of the last five innings Wednesday night, pulling away late from Valley City State for a 8-1 victory in the fall baseball finale. Tory Nelson's RBI single in the bottom the fourth inning plated VCSU's only run and tied the game at 1-1. From there, Mayville State scored in each of the next four innings to open up an 8-1 lead.
vcsuvikings.com
Vikings fall to Comets in 5-set road match
MAYVILLE, N.D. – The Valley City State volleyball team fell to Mayville State Wednesday night in a close five-set road match. The Comets edged the Vikings by final set scores of 25-22, 21-25, 22-25, 25-22 and 15-7. Sadie Hansen posted a double-double Wednesday including a season-best 54 set assists and 12 digs for the Vikings.
CBS Sports
College football top 25: North Dakota State star FB elevates Bison in latest FCS Power Rankings
Entering Week 6 puts the Football Championship Subdivision at nearly the midseason point. While we are not quite there yet, we are far enough into it to see some pictures clearing up to become much sharper images. For instance, with regards to the Walter Payton Award, you would be hard-pressed...
MSU student, Navy pilot father to team up for national anthem and flyover
Capt. Billy Fraser will lead a flyover of the Bobcat homecoming football game against Idaho State while his daughter, Emily, a first-year MSU student, sings the national anthem.
Shooting at Billings park disrupts youth football practices
A shooting took place Tuesday evening around 7 pm at Stewart Park where nearby two youth football practices were going on.
Shrine Auditorium in Billings sold to Native American Development Corporation
The Al Bedoo Shrine Auditorium on Broadwater Avenue which has been on the market since early last year has been sold.
FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure
You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
With A Packed House, This Artist Shows Montana How To Have Fun
For many artists, their first time performing in Montana isn't their last. There is just something about the mountain air that brings them back time and time again. This past weekend, Ashley McBryde made her way to Bozeman for her debut performance. She was scheduled to perform here around this same time last year, but had a horseback riding accident and had to postpone her show.
Fuel Fitness owner responds to closing of Butte, Helena locations
Employees and members of Fuel Fitness are left with more questions than answers when the facility was boarded up without a warning.
Feature film based in Bozeman and Livingston addresses important topics
The Gallatin County Fairgrounds and Murdoch’s in Bozeman are just two of many locations in town where a movie was filmed, starring local actors. One of them you might recognize from a classic.
Bozeman Airport Adds 1,600 New Parking Spaces. What Will It Cost?
If you've ever struggled to find a parking spot at the airport, you're not alone. One airport in Montana is doing something to fix the problem and ease the struggles of travelers. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, Montana's largest airport, has announced the addition of 1,600 new paid parking spaces. Construction...
What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana
UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
This Video Perfectly Captures The Pain of Dating In Bozeman
This video is a little too accurate in its re-creation of the dating scene in Bozeman, and I can't stop laughing. Since I moved to Montana, dating has been a wild ride. Montana is filled with single people with so many different interests and perspectives, and Bozeman seems to be the hub of all these clashing personalities.
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
bozemancvb.com
Newest Restaurants in the Bozeman Area
One of the best things about Bozeman is the ever-growing restaurant scene. Though the growth seems to have slowed a bit since its peak in 2021, new dining locations are still popping up around the Gallatin Valley. Here is a round-up of the latest round of new restaurants in the area.
NBCMontana
Bozeman event marks down gas to $1.54 per gallon
Bozeman, Mont — Lines of cars flocked to a gas station in Bozeman where fuel was temporarily priced at $1.54 per gallon -- an event happening just as AAA says gas prices are rising again in the Treasure State. The average price at the pump is up to $3.97/gallon,...
Hunter found dead near Bozeman
Volunteers with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue found a hunter dead near the Truman Gulch trailhead outside of Bozeman early Wednesday.
$1.54 Gas in Bozeman, Montana? Yep.
Did I wake up in an alternate universe? Is Donald Trump the president again? Is Ryan Zinke serving as Secretary of Interior again? If you were driving through Bozeman, Montana and you saw gas prices for $1.54 a gallon, no- your eyes were not deceiving you. They had gas for...
Fairfield Sun Times
What’s it worth: Lawmakers question tax breaks and benefits from Montana’s nonprofit hospitals
The entrance to St. Vincent Healthcare's hospital along North 30th Street in Billings, Montana (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Montana nonprofit hospitals can choose what they consider charitable or community care, and assign whatever dollar amount they believe is reasonable, to justify their tax-exempt status in Montana, according to a legislative audit meeting Tuesday.
Mountain Lion makes itself at home in Montana man's backyard
Gene Crowe has lived on his property in Willow Creek since 1964. Last week he found something lurking in his backyard that he had never seen before.
