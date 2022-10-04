The car industry is one of the most competitive ones and progress is inevitable. With that said, progress sometimes requires sacrifices and, in this case, it seems the sacrificial lamb is the manual transmission. The days of the third pedal are numbered as most car manufacturers, nowadays, see little sense in offering it on their models. This applies especially to mass-produced and high-performance vehicles. While in some markets, certain models are offered exclusively with a manual, a case in point being the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R, which in Canada, is offered only with the six-speed manual, manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz are killing the manual transmission altogether by 2023. While low demand is, often, pointed out as the main reason for retiring the third pedal, there’s a lot more to it.

