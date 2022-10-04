Read full article on original website
Top Speed
The Audi R8's Successor has been Delayed for Something Bigger
Recently, we reported that the successor to the Audi R8 will be all-electric. According to insiders, the sport scar is going to come, but it will go by a different name because it is going to be sort of a halo car that has never been built before by the brand. The real question is when it's going to happen, and unfortunately, it's not anytime soon.
Top Speed
The Dodge Challenger Could Have Been a Rebadged Alfa Romeo Giulia
The current Dodge Challenger will be retired after more than 14 years of production, but that does not prevent it from producing breaking news on a regular basis. Even if the Challenger was updated in 2015, it is still based on the same old Chrysler LC platform that dates back to the era of Daimler Chrysler. Now, however, we've learned that things could have been largely different.
The New Scout SUV Won’t Use VW’s EV Platform: Report
A unique platform would make sense given the brand's intended focus on off-road capability, but it's all rumor at this point.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why Car Companies are Retiring the Manual Transmission
The car industry is one of the most competitive ones and progress is inevitable. With that said, progress sometimes requires sacrifices and, in this case, it seems the sacrificial lamb is the manual transmission. The days of the third pedal are numbered as most car manufacturers, nowadays, see little sense in offering it on their models. This applies especially to mass-produced and high-performance vehicles. While in some markets, certain models are offered exclusively with a manual, a case in point being the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R, which in Canada, is offered only with the six-speed manual, manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz are killing the manual transmission altogether by 2023. While low demand is, often, pointed out as the main reason for retiring the third pedal, there’s a lot more to it.
Mercedes-Benz revealed its 311 miles ranged truck and customers are already lining up
It will be Mercedes-Benz's longest-range electric truck yet
prestigeonline.com
Lamborghini ceases production of its iconic sports car
After being around for more than a decade, Automobili Lamborghini has revealed its final Aventador, effectively closing the chapter of its beloved and iconic super sports car. First unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2011 as the Aventador LP 700-4, its moniker described its 700 horsepower and permanent four-wheel drive. Its engine mounted longways at the rear – Longitudinale Posteriore – but the Aventador encapsulated so much more.
insideevs.com
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Has 1,207 HP, Does 0-62 In 2.7 Sec
After several revealing teasers, Maserati has fully unveiled the second member of its all-electric family of models, the GranTurismo Folgore. As with the Grecale Folgore electric SUV unveiled earlier this year, the GranTurismo Folgore offers two types of powertrains: powerful internal combustion engines and an all-electric propulsion system. We're obviously...
Top Speed
Watch a BMW M4 CSL go Head-to-Head with the Porsche 911 GT3
The Porsche 911 GT3 is a renowned track monster, and it has been one since its introduction as a road-going iteration of the FIA GT3 race car in 1999. While all Porsches are solid around the track, the GT3 models have a stiffer chassis, upgraded brakes, and stiffer suspension. The M4 CSL is BMW’s answer to the 911 GT3 and is also designed to be pushed through curves. This doesn't mean that these cars can't handle themselves on the drag strip, though, and this video goes to show just how capable they are. Can you guess which one wins?
Top Speed
Watch a Modified McLaren MP4-12C Get Put to Shame By a Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet
McLaren and Porsche are both examples of peak performance-car manufacturers. With that said, the MP4-12C and 992 Turbo S are from different generations, despite being from the same decade. The 12C was introduced for the 2011 model year while the 992-generation 911 Turbo S came out in 2020. Over these nine years, drivetrains have become more efficient and automotive software has become more sophisticated. Will modifications allow the aging, McLaren to defeat the mighty 911 Turbo S?
insideevs.com
Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Convertible EV Confirmed For 2023 Debut
Maserati has shown us most of its new GranTurismo Folgore, the automaker’s first electric vehicle, with the exception of the vehicle’s dashboard, which is hidden during all public appearances. The automaker still has an entirely different body style that it has yet to show, though, the drop-top GranCabrio, which will reportedly go on sale next year, not long after the hardtop.
AOL Corp
10 used car models selling for more than the MSRP on new models
Buying a used car has traditionally been much more affordable than buying a new car, but in the current auto market, several used cars are now selling for more than the suggested sticker price for the new version of the model. Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?. Find...
Top Speed
Why the 2023 Range Rover Sport Is the Best Luxurious Off-Road SUV
The Range Rover Sport has proven to be one of the best-selling luxury SUVs on the market. It offers style, comfort, and unique looks which have won the hearts of buyers all over the world. Since the release of the first-generation Range Rover Sport in 2005 Land Rover has only given the vehicle a complete makeover once. Now, in 2022, it is time for its third iteration which brings many subtle but substantial updates. It is supposed to be the best generation yet with features that even the big Range Rover doesn’t get. Here's why it is arguably one of the best luxurious SUVs on the market.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why the 2022 BMW M5 CS is Worth Every Penny
BMW has never been shy about designing cars that are lust-worthy. There’s a reason why a BMW is the “ultimate driving machine” after all. The M5 CS is that and more, a supercar disguised in a BMW body, with crazy speed, while still maintaining the abilities of a daily driver. This is an elegant beast like none other, and no one would blame you for wanting to spend every penny you have on one of these pristine beauties. From grill to exhaust, the BMW M5 CS is worth the $144,000 sticker price, and here's why:
Top Speed
Ferrari LaFerrari: The Best Hybrid Supercar Ever?
The Ferrari LaFerrari—or "The Ferrari" as it's commonly called—is a sight to behold. Its sleek lines and beautiful curves are enough to make any car enthusiast drool. This uber-powerful supercar is one of the fastest Ferrari cars ever. A true jewel of engineering, boasting incredible speed and handling. If you're lucky enough to get behind the wheel of a LaFerrari, you're in for the ride of a lifetime. But, what exactly makes this car so special?
Top Speed
The Audi R8's Successor Will be a Brutal Supercar with a Weird Name
Audi recently announced the final R8 version, the R8 V10 GT RWD, which is the most aggressive-looking R8 ever built. Audi will not produce more than 333 examples of the R8 GT, so it will be a very rare model in the R8 lineup. Now that Audi is getting rid of its V-10-powered supercar, you might wonder what’s next. Indeed, the V-10 has no future, and we all can guess where it can all lead to: electrification. So, of course, if you are an ardent fan of the R8 V-10, you will not like it when I say Audi is allegedly working on an electric R8 replacement that could be called Rnext.
Porsche 911 Convertible Spy Shots Capture New Digital Gauge Cluster
Porsche is updating the 911, and that includes the convertible. Our intrepid spy photographers have already captured the car's exterior, but a new batch of spy shots provides a glimpse of the drop-top's interior for the first time. The photos reveal that the 911 convertible will follow the 911 coupe by adopting a digital instrument cluster.
topgear.com
Is the new McLaren Artura a make-or-break car for the company?
It's Woking’s first production hybrid supercar, with a lot riding on its orange shoulders... There have been hybrid McLarens before. The P1, for one, and the Speedtail. But they were limited number, specialist cars. The Artura points the way to the future for the whole brand. It doesn’t shout about its significance. In fact it’s an exercise in familiarity: the nose, flying buttresses, indeed the overall stance, proportions and even the colour. It’s challenging to work out if this is a new car – which must make it a tough sell for existing customers thinking of upgrading.
Top Speed
Top 10 Most Iconic Cruiser Motorcycles of All Time
The cruiser class is the emotional foundation of the motorcycle industry. Filled with heritage, classic styling, and outlaw appeal, this platform is the heartbeat driving the environment forward. Over years of innovation, the cruiser has changed its shape, engine size, and its technology, but the landmarks of this journey remain as symbols and footnotes for future models to draw from. Here are the most iconic cruisers whose impact is clearly shown in today's market.
Top Speed
The First Pininfarina Battista Redefines Unique
Italian design forge and car manufacturer Pininfarina announced that it will deliver the first two examples of the Battista to U.S. clients this month. Since the first presentation of a Battista Concept, it has been a long journey for the sport scar marked buy a lot of changes in design and delays due to the Covid pandemic. But now, in 2022, the Battista is finally ready to hit the road.
Top Speed
Jay Leno Has Some Interesting Thoughts on the Rimac Nevera
Rimac Automobili unveiled its first model - the Concept One - back in 2013 at a time when electric cars were still in their infancy. Many have happened since then, for both the world of electric cars and Rimac, and 2021 saw the official launch of the Nevera - currently the most powerful electric car in the world. Unlike the Concept One that was built in only eight units, the Nevera will be limited to 150 units, but don't get your hopes too high as the model is priced at over $2 million, so only the wealthiest will get the chance to drive one. You can, however, hear all about it from people like Jay Leno who had the luck to review the supercar in the latest episode of Jay Leno's Garage.
