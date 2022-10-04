Read full article on original website
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd are mauled by Man City and Arsenal’s win vs Tottenham
MANCHESTER UNITED have been tipped to miss out on Champions League football AGAIN... although Arsenal could finally return to Europe's premier competition. That's according to a supercomputer tasked with using data and betting market analysis to predict how the season will play out. Boffins and brainiacs over at OLBG reckon...
SkySports
Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up
Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
BBC
Steve Bruce: 'Change is for others to decide,' says under-pressure West Brom boss
Under-pressure West Brom boss Steve Bruce says he will keep "bashing away" to try and improve results, with his side 21st in the Championship table. The Baggies have not won in their past six league games and were beaten 3-2 at home by Swansea City at the weekend. They finished...
SkySports
Plymouth 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Sam Cosgrove strikes injury-time winner for leaders Argyle
Substitute Sam Cosgrove's stoppage-time winner ensured Plymouth stay top of Sky Bet League One following a 2-1 success over third-placed Sheffield Wednesday. Cosgrove, who hit the crossbar minutes earlier, made no mistake with a bullet header at the near post to meet Niall Ennis' cross. Scottish striker Ryan Hardie put...
SkySports
Luton Town 3-3 Huddersfield: Ben Jackson earns point for Terriers in six-goal thriller
Huddersfield manager Mark Fotheringham collected his first point since taking charge of the Terriers as his side recorded a 3-3 Championship draw against Luton at Kenilworth Road. The visitors - who finished the match with 10 men - scored with their first attack after just 10 minutes when Sorba Thomas'...
SkySports
Ross County 0-5 Motherwell: Kevin van Veen hits hat-trick in big win for visitors
Kevin van Veen scored a hat-trick as Motherwell ran riot in a 5-0 victory against Ross County at Dingwall. The Dutchman was ruthless in front of goal, with Callum Slattery and Joe Efford also finding the net for the visitors. Ross County have now gone six games without a win,...
SkySports
Middlesbrough 1-0 Birmingham: Chuba Akpom steers Boro to victory
Managerless Middlesbrough climbed out of the Championship's relegation zone by beating Birmingham 1-0 in the first game since Chris Wilder's departure. With the search for Wilder's replacement ongoing following his exit on Monday, striker Chuba Akpom powered in the winning goal in the 23rd minute to earn Boro victory for only the third time this season.
SkySports
Burton 0-1 Fleetwood: Harvey MacAdams goal enough for back-to-back away wins
Harvey MacAdam's goal sealed a second successive away league win for Fleetwood as they took the points from a tight encounter with Burton. Victory for Scott Brown's side lifted them into the top half of the League One table as they bounced back from Saturday's late home defeat to Barnsley.
SkySports
Rotherham 1-1 Millwall: Zian Flemming earns point for Lions
Matt Taylor's reign as Rotherham manager began with a 1-1 draw against Millwall at the New York Stadium. Taylor was appointed as the Millers new boss on Tuesday after agreeing to leave League One Exeter and he was thrown straight into Championship action. He enjoyed the perfect start as Dan...
Yardbarker
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: Graham Potter's Post-Match Thoughts
Speaking to BT Sport, the boss said he was happy with how his side applied themselves. I'm delighted with the performance and the attitude. Clean sheet, three goals, we had to suffer as well which is good to do as you have to do that at the top level. It's a good start for us."
UEFA・
SkySports
Kilmarnock 2-1 St Johnstone: Danny Armstrong at the double to see Killie to victory
Danny Armstrong grabbed a deadly double as Kilmarnock returned to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 victory over St Johnstone at Rugby Park. The 24-year-old winger opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a stunning free-kick from distance then added a second at the start of the second half before Saints substitute Theo Blair reduced the deficit just as four minutes of added time began.
SkySports
Preston 1-0 West Brom: Emil Riis scores winner as pressure mounts on Baggies boss Steve Bruce
Preston earned their first home win of the season with a 1-0 victory over West Brom, sending the Baggies tumbling into the Championship relegation zone to pile further pressure on under-fire manager Steve Bruce. Striker Emil Riis was the matchwinner, the Dane's goal - only Preston's fourth of the campaign...
SkySports
Lee Tomlin: Right time for me to retire from playing football
After 17 years and nearly 600 career appearances, it is the moment for Lee Tomlin to call time on a career that saw him travel from League Two, through non-League and into the Premier League. At 33, injuries have taken their toll on the talismanic midfielder, and his body simply...
SkySports
Watford 1-2 Swansea: Ben Cabango scores deep into stoppage-time to secure Swans win
Slaven Bilic's first home game as Watford manager ended in defeat as Ben Cabango's stoppage-time header earned Swansea a 2-1 victory in the Sky Bet Championship. The defender headed home Ryan Manning's free-kick eight minutes into a total of 20 added on after the officials' communication equipment failed, leading to the players having to leave the pitch.
SkySports
Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Jeff Hendrick earns point for Royals
Norwich extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a hard-earned 1-1 Championship draw at Reading. But the visitors missed the chance to go top of the table with a victory after leaders Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to QPR. In an even first half, Reading went closest...
SkySports
Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Man Utd: Marcus Rashford sparks United comeback to avoid shock defeat in Cyprus
Manchester United avoided an embarrassing defeat to Omonia Nicosia courtesy of a second-half comeback to win 3-2 in the Europa League after being behind at the break. Omonia Nicosia - fourth in the Cypriot league and managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon - went in 1-0 to the good at half-time after a quick break following a Manchester United corner ended with Karim Ansarifard scoring.
SkySports
Trent Alexander-Arnold: Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool full-back responded to recent criticism by showing his quality in Rangers win
Virgil van Dijk says he has no doubts about Trent Alexander-Arnold's quality and has suggested player welfare is being forgotten about amid recent criticism. The Liverpool full-back came under heavy criticism for his defensive performance in the 3-3 draw with Brighton on Saturday and his place in the England squad for next month's World Cup in Qatar has been called into question.
SkySports
Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt: Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira score to put Gunners top of Europa League group
A much-changed Arsenal side eased past Norwegian minnows Bodo/Glimt, with Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira scoring to put the Gunners top of their Europa League group with a 3-0 win. With a Super Sunday clash with Liverpool on the horizon this weekend, Arsenal made eight changes from the...
SkySports
RB Leipzig 3-1 Celtic: Christopher Nkunku scores in dramatic Champions League encounter
Christopher Nkunku scored for RB Leipzig as they beat Celtic 3-1 in a dramatic Champions League encounter, which included two VAR interventions and a Joe Hart howler. Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that Chelsea are close to signing Nkunku, and the forward showed just why he is so sought after in Europe.
BBC
Conor Coady: Everton can buy defender from Wolves for £4.5m after loan spell
Everton will only need to pay £4.5m to turn defender Conor Coady's loan deal from Wolves into a permanent transfer at the end of the season. The England international, 29, joined the Toffees on a season-long loan in August in search of more game time ahead of the World Cup.
