Soccer

The US Sun

Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd are mauled by Man City and Arsenal’s win vs Tottenham

MANCHESTER UNITED have been tipped to miss out on Champions League football AGAIN... although Arsenal could finally return to Europe's premier competition. That's according to a supercomputer tasked with using data and betting market analysis to predict how the season will play out. Boffins and brainiacs over at OLBG reckon...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up

Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
SOCCER
SkySports

Middlesbrough 1-0 Birmingham: Chuba Akpom steers Boro to victory

Managerless Middlesbrough climbed out of the Championship's relegation zone by beating Birmingham 1-0 in the first game since Chris Wilder's departure. With the search for Wilder's replacement ongoing following his exit on Monday, striker Chuba Akpom powered in the winning goal in the 23rd minute to earn Boro victory for only the third time this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Rotherham 1-1 Millwall: Zian Flemming earns point for Lions

Matt Taylor's reign as Rotherham manager began with a 1-1 draw against Millwall at the New York Stadium. Taylor was appointed as the Millers new boss on Tuesday after agreeing to leave League One Exeter and he was thrown straight into Championship action. He enjoyed the perfect start as Dan...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: Graham Potter's Post-Match Thoughts

Speaking to BT Sport, the boss said he was happy with how his side applied themselves. I'm delighted with the performance and the attitude. Clean sheet, three goals, we had to suffer as well which is good to do as you have to do that at the top level. It's a good start for us."
UEFA
SkySports

Kilmarnock 2-1 St Johnstone: Danny Armstrong at the double to see Killie to victory

Danny Armstrong grabbed a deadly double as Kilmarnock returned to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 victory over St Johnstone at Rugby Park. The 24-year-old winger opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a stunning free-kick from distance then added a second at the start of the second half before Saints substitute Theo Blair reduced the deficit just as four minutes of added time began.
SPORTS
SkySports

Lee Tomlin: Right time for me to retire from playing football

After 17 years and nearly 600 career appearances, it is the moment for Lee Tomlin to call time on a career that saw him travel from League Two, through non-League and into the Premier League. At 33, injuries have taken their toll on the talismanic midfielder, and his body simply...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Watford 1-2 Swansea: Ben Cabango scores deep into stoppage-time to secure Swans win

Slaven Bilic's first home game as Watford manager ended in defeat as Ben Cabango's stoppage-time header earned Swansea a 2-1 victory in the Sky Bet Championship. The defender headed home Ryan Manning's free-kick eight minutes into a total of 20 added on after the officials' communication equipment failed, leading to the players having to leave the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Jeff Hendrick earns point for Royals

Norwich extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a hard-earned 1-1 Championship draw at Reading. But the visitors missed the chance to go top of the table with a victory after leaders Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to QPR. In an even first half, Reading went closest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Man Utd: Marcus Rashford sparks United comeback to avoid shock defeat in Cyprus

Manchester United avoided an embarrassing defeat to Omonia Nicosia courtesy of a second-half comeback to win 3-2 in the Europa League after being behind at the break. Omonia Nicosia - fourth in the Cypriot league and managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon - went in 1-0 to the good at half-time after a quick break following a Manchester United corner ended with Karim Ansarifard scoring.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool full-back responded to recent criticism by showing his quality in Rangers win

Virgil van Dijk says he has no doubts about Trent Alexander-Arnold's quality and has suggested player welfare is being forgotten about amid recent criticism. The Liverpool full-back came under heavy criticism for his defensive performance in the 3-3 draw with Brighton on Saturday and his place in the England squad for next month's World Cup in Qatar has been called into question.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

