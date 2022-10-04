ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Ranks No. 2 in Statewide Poll

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Bulldogs’ open date this week will be a little more enjoyable as they can celebrate their highest in-season ranking in nearly 30 years. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in this week’s statewide football poll following last week’s dominating 32-7 victory over then-No. 2 Handley to claim the presumptive Region 4 championship.
ANNISTON, AL
mississippiscoreboard.com

PriorityOne Bank High School Pick ‘Em

Veteran sportswriter and high school football expert Robert Wilson is doing the PriorityOne Bank predictions column each week during the high school football season on teams from Hinds, Madison, and Rankin County. Robert had a 23-6 record (79.3 percent) last week and has a 135-43 record overall (75.8 percent) this season.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Brewton Standard

TRM moves up to No. 8 in latest ASWA poll

T.R. Miller, in Class 4A, is ranked No. 8 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings, which were released today. The Tigers moved up two spots in the poll after defeating Bayside Academy 28-3 last week. The Tigers host Escambia County in Class 4A, Region 1 action...
BREWTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy