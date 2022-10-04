Read full article on original website
Anniston Ranks No. 2 in Statewide Poll
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Bulldogs’ open date this week will be a little more enjoyable as they can celebrate their highest in-season ranking in nearly 30 years. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in this week’s statewide football poll following last week’s dominating 32-7 victory over then-No. 2 Handley to claim the presumptive Region 4 championship.
ASWA Prep Rankings: Only 1 unbeaten team remaining in Class 7A heading into Week 8
With Fairhope’s upset loss to Foley last week, there is only one unbeaten team remaining in Class 7A in 2022. The Auburn Tigers improved to 7-0 last week with a 51-29 win over rival Opelika. They remain at No. 1 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A...
PriorityOne Bank High School Pick ‘Em
Veteran sportswriter and high school football expert Robert Wilson is doing the PriorityOne Bank predictions column each week during the high school football season on teams from Hinds, Madison, and Rankin County. Robert had a 23-6 record (79.3 percent) last week and has a 135-43 record overall (75.8 percent) this season.
Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Court
Laila Evans was crowned as Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Queen this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 VHS Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
Ocean Springs rides standout performances to remain unbeaten
“Feed JP.” JP Coulter’s season-high two touchdowns sparks Greyhound rout over Biloxi.
In the driver's seat: Vicksburg handles Callaway 30-7, takes control in Region 2-5A
VICKSBURG — Vicksburg might have been 4-0 in Region 2, but they lacked a signature win. Well, the Gators have one now. Behind a steady ground game and some stiff defense, Vicksburg ran past previously unbeaten Callaway 30-7 Thursday night at Jim Sturgus, Sr. Field at Memorial Stadium. The win now ...
TRM moves up to No. 8 in latest ASWA poll
T.R. Miller, in Class 4A, is ranked No. 8 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings, which were released today. The Tigers moved up two spots in the poll after defeating Bayside Academy 28-3 last week. The Tigers host Escambia County in Class 4A, Region 1 action...
