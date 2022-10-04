Read full article on original website
Soccer-Brazil extend lead in world rankings, Spain drop below Italy
Oct 6 (Reuters) - In the last change to the FIFA World Rankings before the World Cup starts next month, Brazil increased their lead at the top and Spain dropped below Italy. Brazil, the only team to have competed in every World Cup finals, will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
Qatar World Cup: Brazil to be top-ranked team at tournament; England at No. 5, USMNT ranked No. 16
Brazil will go to the World Cup as the top-ranked team after extending their lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday. They are the only nation to have competed in every World Cup finals and will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
MLS, Liga MX unveil World Cup-style format for Leagues Cup
Major League Soccer and Liga MX have announced the format for the expanded Leagues Cup competition next summer that will feature all teams from both leagues participating in the month-long, World Cup-style tournament. The competition will include all 47 teams and will begin on July 21 and conclude on Aug....
Paris joins growing list of French cities boycotting Qatar World Cup fan zones
It's likely that many French fans will be following this year's World Cup in Qatar as their team, the winner four years ago in Russia, fights to defend its title, but they won't be doing it with other football supporters in some of France's major cities' public spaces.
Ten best players never to have won the World Cup including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and George Best
THE World Cup is the most prestigious competition in football but for some it has always been out of reach - even for the best ever. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are regarded by many as two of the greatest of all time yet have never got their hands on World Cup trophy.
Beth Mead: Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner named England Women's Player of the Year
Arsenal's Beth Mead has been named as England Women's Player of the Year for 2021/22. The forward was selected by fans in a social vote as the stand-out player in a historic 12 months for the Lionesses, ahead of Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh in second and third respectively. Mead,...
Lionel Messi says 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be his last
Lionel Messi’s World Cup career will come to an end in Qatar. The 35-year-old Argentinian megastar said on Thursday that the 2022 World Cup will be his last. “This will be my last World Cup – for sure,” he told Sebastián Vignolo. “The decision has been made.”
England vs USA live stream: How to watch Lionesses’s friendly online and on TV tonight
England Women are back in action tonight as they take on the reigning world champions, USA.And England are back at Wembley Stadium for the first time since winning Euro 2022, returning to the scene of their famous extra-time victory over Germany in the summer which sparked celebrations across the country. Already eyes are looking ahead to next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and although this meeting is only a friendly, it will provide an interesting insight into two of the leading candidates for glory in 10 months’ time.The US will offer stern opposition, having not lost all...
(Video) English Pundit Explains Why He’d Rather See Lionel Messi Win World Cup Over England
Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain in the 1-1 draw against Benfica on Wednesday at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. The 35-year-old continues to show that the 2021-22 football season was an abnormal year for him. In this 2022-23 campaign, the Argentine has shown he’s back to his usual self ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Verratti Lauds Messi as the ‘Best in History’ Following PSG’s Champions League Fixture vs. Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is now the latest player to laud Lionel Messi as the best player of all-time. Verratti took some time following PSG’s UEFA Champions League 1-1 draw result against Benfica to speak to RMC Sport, where he singled out the Argentine forward as the best player to ever play the sport.
Brazil leads FIFA World Cup winners by year list
Club soccer may be back in full swing, but the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is looming on the horizon to take over the international soccer scene in six short weeks. The World Cup always delivers some emotional nuggets or historic firsts as 32 teams from around the globe try to piece the perfect run through the bracket.
England vs Fiji live stream: How to watch Women’s Rugby World Cup fixture online and on TV
England take on Fiji in their opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.England are the favourites to lift the tophy in New Zealand and are expected to sweep aside the Fijians, after three successive Grand Slams and crushing back-to-back wins against world champions New Zealand a year ago. The Black Ferns, France and Canada are the closest rivals, but England dominate the world rankings and their head coach Simon Middleton recently admitted that anything over than victory in the final would be failure.England have won all of their past 24 matches, while Fiji have lost the only two they...
Luis Suarez Rejects European Move In Favour of MLS
Luis Suarez was a firm fan favourite during his time at Liverpool, instantly winning the fans over with a debut goal at Anfield, before going on to score 82 goals with 46 assists in just 133 appearances for the side. During his final season in a red shirt, the Uruguayan...
FIFA World Cup schedule: 2022 Qatar dates, groups, daily times for games as Ecuador face hosts
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 21 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar as the action runs through the final on Dec. 18. Following the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoff winners in June in Doha, the complete match schedule is now known as the field is officially complete.
AP interview: Brazil coach Tite will stick to attack at WCup
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has so many attacking options for the World Cup that he can hardly fit half of them into his team. He promises to use as many of his forwards as he can in Qatar, though, no matter the opponent. “There will be opportunities for all (Brazil’s forwards),” Tite said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Whoever is in will be deciding the match, all have to be prepared. Every match might require a different characteristic.” Tite and his coaching assistants Cleber Xavier and Cesar Sampaio spoke to the AP for about one hour at the headquarters of the Brazilian soccer confederation on Thursday, taking a break from their heated private discussions about how to put the final touches on their squad for the tournament. Their final team announcement is scheduled for Nov. 7.
Sevilla appoint former manager Jorge Sampaoli and his first words
During his single season with Sevilla previously, Sampaoli was widely regarded as a success. Despite significant drop off in the second half of the season, he took Los Nervionenses to fourth place. Most recently the 62-year-old was at Olympique Marseille, where they finished runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain. However the combustible...
Beth Mead: Forward voted England Player of the Year
Arsenal forward Beth Mead has been voted England women's Player of the Year for 2021-22 after an historic year for the Lionesses. The accolade adds to the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament Mead won in England's victorious Euros campaign. The 27-year-old has also been shortlisted for the Ballon...
