Fraud Watch: Hurricane Ian Charity Scams
TULSA, Okla. - Since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida many have been wondering what they can do to help. Several organizations are on the ground others are offering financial assistance. Melanie Henry with AARP's Fraud Watch Network joined News On 6 to talk about what we need to be on the lookout for to make sure our donations are actually going to help people.
