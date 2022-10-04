ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goran Dragic impressed by Ayo Dosunmu: 'He really surprised me'

By Michael Mulford
 2 days ago
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Bulls new veteran guard Goran Dragic is getting accustomed to his new team with training camp beginning last week.

One of Dragic’s early observations from training camp was the play from second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu, who the veteran was impressed by.

“I really like Ayo. He’s a great kid,” Dragic said after Monday’s practice. “He really listens and he’s really asking questions. For me, it’s just to guide him on the right path. He has such a great talent and he’s a positive kid. He really surprised me.”

Dosunmu played well during his rookie season, averaging 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while earning second team All-Rookie honors and showcasing his stout perimeter defense in 40 starts with the injuries to Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.

With Ball out for the foreseeable future, Billy Donovan has a decision to make on who gets the start at point guard between Dosunmu, Caruso, and Dragic. Look for Tuesday night’s preseason opener to be a precursor of who gets the nod.

