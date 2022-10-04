Read full article on original website
Red and Black
OPINION: Stacey Abrams has failed to adapt to a new era of Georgia politics
Recently, very few things in Georgia politics have stayed the same. But throughout all of the state’s political earthquakes, one thing has stayed constant: Georgia voters almost never ticket-split, or vote for candidates from different parties on the same ballot. Outside of a few cases, if voters in Georgia...
Political Rewind: Judge to hear abortion law challenge before election; Walker ad calls for grace
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor in chief, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jordan Fuchs, GOP political consultant and former deputy secretary of state of Georgia. Melita Easters, @melitaeasters, founder and director, Georgia WIN List. The breakdown. 1. A Fulton County superior court judge decided to hear a case challenging Georgia's abortion law before the...
WXIA 11 Alive
A guide to the other Georgia state offices you'll be voting on and why they matter
ATLANTA — Beyond just the well-publicized races for governor and U.S. Senate in Georgia, there are seven other statewide jobs up for election this November. The daily grind is a lot, and for many people, keeping up with politics is something they have only so much attention span for. You may already know a lot about Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, but chances are you're not quite as familiar with Mark Butler.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia governor poll | Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams still a tight race
ATLANTA — A new poll by 11Alive shows Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams continue to be locked in a tight race in their rematch of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. The poll places the incumbent Republican ahead in the race 47%-45%, a result largely consistent with 11Alive's previous poll on this race in July, which showed him ahead 45%-44%.
thewestsidegazette.com
GA Senate candidate Herschel Walker grants Rolling Out Exclusive to Address Attacks on Ads and Alleged Republican Manipulation
Walker’s three-part cover interview with Rolling Out senior editor Christal Jordan addresses the belief that he is being used as a pawn for the Republican Party, his publicized history of domestic violence and his allegiance to law enforcement in the face of repeat violence against Blacks by the police.
Essence
Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History
Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
These issues are top of mind for Atlanta voters | 11Alive poll
ATLANTA — Inflation and the economy are the top issues for voters in Georgia ahead of the November midterms, according to a new 11Alive poll. SurveyUSA conducted the poll exclusively for 11Alive. The poll surveyed 1,600 Georgia adults online from Sept. 3 to Oct. 4. Out of the 11...
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Janelle Jones King talks Georgia U.S. Senate race
Janelle Jones King joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Wednesday to talk about Herschel Walker's U.S. Senate campaign and getting out the vote in the upcoming election. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams exchange words on AMC closure, healthcare at town hall
ATLANTA, Ga. — The Georgia governor’s race is heating up. On Tuesday night, a back-and-forth war of words between Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ensued at a special town hall at Clark Atlanta University. The town hall aimed to get young black voters to the polls.
WRDW-TV
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
2 candidates vying for Georgia House District 144
MACON, Ga. — Two candidates are vying for Georgia District House 144 seat. Dale Washburn is the Republican candidate, and Nettie B. Conner is the Democratic candidate. The winner will replace Republican incumbent Danny Mathis. The district covers 3 counties including parts of Macon-Bibb, Monroe, and Jones counties. Washburn...
Popular chain Wawa to open its first Georgia location by 2024
GEORGIA — Wawa fans in Georgia, rejoice. The popular gas station chain announced on Wednesday that it is planning to expand into the Peach state. The company will open its first Georgia location by 2024 after its success in Florida. “Our continued expansion plans will allow us to reach...
WRDW-TV
Ga., S.C. workers fare better than U.S. peers in pay hikes, stats show
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina beat the national average for year-over-year increases in annual pay, according to a company that processes payrolls nationally. The ADP National Employment Report’s Pay Insights for September reveal Georgia’s year-over-year change in annual pay was 8.1% in September and state level media...
WRDW-TV
Where Ga. attorney general candidates stand on crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jen Jordan, Democratic candidate for Georgia attorney general, visited Augusta on Sunday to campaign. She joined the Augusta-Richmond County Democrats for their canvass launch to talk about her goals if she’s elected. Jordan says everyone wants the same thing: safety. GEORGIA POLITICS:. “Everybody wants a...
Wawa announces plan to expand to Southern and Coastal Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday Wawa announced plans to spread its wings to Southern and Coastal Georgia. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the potential for up to 20 stores in the market in the future. Jennifer Wolf, External Public Relations Supervisor of Wawa, Inc. told WSAV […]
newnanceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
5 million pounds of toxic chemicals were dumped into Georgia’s water in 2020
Industrial facilities released more than 5 million pounds of toxic chemicals into Georgia’s waterways in 2020, putting Georgia in 13th place nationwide, according to a new report released by Environment Georgia. Georgia is also one of the top 10 states with the highest pollution loads for chemicals linked to...
Georgia says it awarded $104.7M in road projects, but $93M deferred
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation said it awarded seven projects valued at more than $104.7 million in August. However, the awards list the agency provided indicates that the state only awarded about $12.1 million in projects. A GDOT spokesman said officials deferred a pair of widening and reconstruction projects worth roughly $93 million and expect to award them later.
fox5atlanta.com
Ag Commissioner: I can't ban controversial farming practice
ATLANTA - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner said his hands are tied if critics expect his help to end a controversial method of farming. It’s called soil amendment spraying, a practice the FOX 5 I-Team has been looking into for months now. "A lot of the public wants us to...
WJCL
Georgia Senator pushes U.S. Treasury to allow EV tax credit for Hyundai plant in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Above: Hyundai announces plans for New Electric Vehicle Plant in Bryan Count. Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock is pushing the U.S. Treasury to allow Georgia car buyers and manufacturers to take full advantage of expanded tax credits for electric vehicles. The main auto-maker Warnock is worried...
Comments / 5