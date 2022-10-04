Read full article on original website
Related
firefighternation.com
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Battery Corrosion Sparks Spontaneous Electric Vehicle Fires in FL
Firefighters in Florida have a new challenge in cleaning up in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian: spontaneous car fires in electric vehicles whose batteries corroded because of storm flooding. Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshall Jimmy Patronis warned Thursday that corroding batteries are resulting in a rash of...
Comments / 0