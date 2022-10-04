Read full article on original website
NME
Drake announces intimate New York theatre show
Drake has announced announced a small theatre show in New York for next month. The Canadian artist, who released his seventh album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ in June, will take to the stage at the 1,500-capacity Apollo Theater in Harlem on November 11 as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stages series.
HipHopDX.com
MC Lyte Says DJ Akademiks’ ‘Dusty’ Comments Are Proof 'There's More To Learn'
MC Lyte didn’t take offense to DJ Akademiks‘ recent disparaging comments about Hip Hop’s pioneers; she believes his opinion is proof that “there’s much more to learn.”. During a recent interview, Lyte also told SiriusXM host Clay Cane that she felt like that kind of...
Diddy Joins The Breakfast Club & Talks Mase, New Music, Kanye West & More!
The Breakfast Club had the living legend Diddy in the building this morning and nothing was off limits!. We discussed his ShortyWop, Mase, Kanye West "White Lives Matter" shirts and so much more! Diddy and his son Christian Combs are the first “Father and Son” to chart top 10 on the Billboard Charts! Even with this groundbreaking moment, this does turns up the friendly competition in their house! You know we had to bring up Diddy’s relationship status and Yung Miami. In this interview you learn the importance of taking your time to date; his thoughts if R&B is really dead ?
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
TMZ.com
Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy Back in the Day
Jadakiss' past life as Diddy's ghostwriter still haunts him ... mostly because he hated everything about the process!!!. The LOX rapper was chopping it up on Smoke DZA's 'Personal Party' podcast, revisiting his stint on Diddy's Bad Boy Records -- which was very early in his career, and, apparently, incredibly challenging.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Calls For LL COOL J & Akademiks Sit-Down Following ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments
Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
Bad Business? Diddy Calls Ma$e a ‘Fake Pastor’ and Says the Rapper Owes Him $3 Million — Ma$e Responds
Entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and his protégé Mason “Ma$e” Betha were once an inseparable musical duo, dropping hits that became the hallmark of the Bad Boy Records sound in the 90s after the death of The Notorious B.I.G. But despite the quadruple platinum...
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
HipHopDX.com
Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists
Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Tells Charlamagne Tha God That The Murder Of Rappers Is Rooted In Jealousy
It isn't difficult to find a quote from a rapper lamenting that being an influential figure in Hip Hop makes them a target. The senseless murder of PNB Rock has cemented those statements for some, and we've seen, once again, an influx of similar takes from artists. Yesterday (September 15), Fat Joe appeared on Livestream where he discussed why thieves find it necessary to kill someone after robbing them, calling those criminals "evil."
August Alsina Shows Injuries From Alleged Fight With Tory Lanez
August Alsina is showing off the wounds he suffered from his alleged fight with Tory Lanez at the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam in Chicago. The internet has been buzzing over reports of a physical clash between the two rap-crooners. On Sunday night (Sept. 18), August Alsina shared a series of pictures of the injuries he said he received after Tory Lanez allegedly sucker punched him on Sept. 17 in Chicago at comedian Rip Michaels' Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam event.
Stereogum
Rabit – “Angelica” (Feat. Eartheater)
Eric Burton, the Texas producer who puts out music under the name Rabit, is releasing his first new full-length album in four years, What Dreams May Come, in November. It includes “No Ceiling,” which features Embaci and came out this past summer, and it also includes contributions from SALEM, Colin Self, Baby Blue, and more, many of which were previewed when Rabit was part of an art exhibition in Houston back in May. Today, he’s sharing a new single, the slinking and cool “Angelica,” which is a collaboration with the New York experimentalist Eartheater. Check it out below.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Bleu Rocks The Stage With A Medley Of Hits
Fans were delighted when they got to enjoy a performance from one of the most versatile artists making music today. Introducing him by explaining that he is “Where hip hop meets R&B,” host of the 2022 Hip Hop Awards Fat Joe brought Bleu to the stage. The “You’re...
Stereogum
Smidley – “Another Devil” (Feat. Shinra Knives)
Back in 2017, Foxing leader Conor Murphy released his debut album under the name Smidley, which offered up a brighter, poppier take on his main band’s often maudlin music. Since then, Foxing has moved further toward pop-rock with last year’s Draw Down The Moon. Now Murphy is back with a new Smidley album, his first in the five years since the debut — it’s called Here Comes The Devil, and it’ll be out digitally on November 11. Today, he’s shared the psych-y lead single “Another Devil,” which features St. Louis musician Shinra Knives. Watch a video for it below.
Stereogum
Watch A Trailer For The Meet Me In The Bathroom Documentary
If you’ll recall, Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 oral history Meet Me In The Bathroom, which chronicles the ’00s downtown NYC rock revival, was recently turned into a documentary directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace. It premiered at Sundance earlier this year and featured appearances by the Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, the Moldy Peaches, the Rapture, TV On The Radio, and Liars.
DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic’ Assembles Hip-Hop Titans For Last Edition On BET
DJ Cassidy put the cherry on top of the celebratory evening with the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards edition of his series, Pass The Mic. The virtual cypher brought out heavy hitters from the West Coast and the birthplace of Hip-Hop, New York City. For the 10th and last televised episode, each rapper performed portions of their classic records with ad-libs from the 41-year-old deejay himself. A few of the tracks were also heard during the Loud 30 Tribute performance during the award show. For the series’ grand finale of his 30-minute programming, Method Man kicked things off, rapping passionately to...
hiphop-n-more.com
Fat Joe, Three 6 Mafia, Wu-Tang Clan, M.O.P. & More Perform Hits At 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
When these award shows happen, it’s always great to see homage being paid to those that paved the way for what we love today. A few hours ago at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, there was an 11 minute performance where legend after legend took the stage to perform some of their biggest songs.
BET
Drake Set To Perform At The Legendary Apollo Theater For The First Time Ever
Drake is set to perform at the iconic Apollo Theatre in Harlem, New York, on November 11. The Toronto native took to Instagram to announce the exciting news on Tuesday (October 4). The photo was a vintage-looking black and white image that read,” Drake Live From Apollo November 11th.”
