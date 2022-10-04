ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NME

Drake announces intimate New York theatre show

Drake has announced announced a small theatre show in New York for next month. The Canadian artist, who released his seventh album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ in June, will take to the stage at the 1,500-capacity Apollo Theater in Harlem on November 11 as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stages series.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Breakfast Club

Diddy Joins The Breakfast Club & Talks Mase, New Music, Kanye West & More!

The Breakfast Club had the living legend Diddy in the building this morning and nothing was off limits!. We discussed his ShortyWop, Mase, Kanye West "White Lives Matter" shirts and so much more! Diddy and his son Christian Combs are the first “Father and Son” to chart top 10 on the Billboard Charts! Even with this groundbreaking moment, this does turns up the friendly competition in their house! You know we had to bring up Diddy’s relationship status and Yung Miami. In this interview you learn the importance of taking your time to date; his thoughts if R&B is really dead ?
CELEBRITIES
New York City, NY
Entertainment
TMZ.com

Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy Back in the Day

Jadakiss' past life as Diddy's ghostwriter still haunts him ... mostly because he hated everything about the process!!!. The LOX rapper was chopping it up on Smoke DZA's 'Personal Party' podcast, revisiting his stint on Diddy's Bad Boy Records -- which was very early in his career, and, apparently, incredibly challenging.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Calls For LL COOL J & Akademiks Sit-Down Following ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments

Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists

Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Tells Charlamagne Tha God That The Murder Of Rappers Is Rooted In Jealousy

It isn't difficult to find a quote from a rapper lamenting that being an influential figure in Hip Hop makes them a target. The senseless murder of PNB Rock has cemented those statements for some, and we've seen, once again, an influx of similar takes from artists. Yesterday (September 15), Fat Joe appeared on Livestream where he discussed why thieves find it necessary to kill someone after robbing them, calling those criminals "evil."
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

August Alsina Shows Injuries From Alleged Fight With Tory Lanez

August Alsina is showing off the wounds he suffered from his alleged fight with Tory Lanez at the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam in Chicago. The internet has been buzzing over reports of a physical clash between the two rap-crooners. On Sunday night (Sept. 18), August Alsina shared a series of pictures of the injuries he said he received after Tory Lanez allegedly sucker punched him on Sept. 17 in Chicago at comedian Rip Michaels' Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam event.
CHICAGO, IL
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Apollo Theater#Siriusxm#At The Apollo#Drake Will Perform
Stereogum

Rabit – “Angelica” (Feat. Eartheater)

Eric Burton, the Texas producer who puts out music under the name Rabit, is releasing his first new full-length album in four years, What Dreams May Come, in November. It includes “No Ceiling,” which features Embaci and came out this past summer, and it also includes contributions from SALEM, Colin Self, Baby Blue, and more, many of which were previewed when Rabit was part of an art exhibition in Houston back in May. Today, he’s sharing a new single, the slinking and cool “Angelica,” which is a collaboration with the New York experimentalist Eartheater. Check it out below.
MUSIC
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: Bleu Rocks The Stage With A Medley Of Hits

Fans were delighted when they got to enjoy a performance from one of the most versatile artists making music today. Introducing him by explaining that he is “Where hip hop meets R&B,” host of the 2022 Hip Hop Awards Fat Joe brought Bleu to the stage. The “You’re...
HIP HOP
Stereogum

Smidley – “Another Devil” (Feat. Shinra Knives)

Back in 2017, Foxing leader Conor Murphy released his debut album under the name Smidley, which offered up a brighter, poppier take on his main band’s often maudlin music. Since then, Foxing has moved further toward pop-rock with last year’s Draw Down The Moon. Now Murphy is back with a new Smidley album, his first in the five years since the debut — it’s called Here Comes The Devil, and it’ll be out digitally on November 11. Today, he’s shared the psych-y lead single “Another Devil,” which features St. Louis musician Shinra Knives. Watch a video for it below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch A Trailer For The Meet Me In The Bathroom Documentary

If you’ll recall, Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 oral history Meet Me In The Bathroom, which chronicles the ’00s downtown NYC rock revival, was recently turned into a documentary directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace. It premiered at Sundance earlier this year and featured appearances by the Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, the Moldy Peaches, the Rapture, TV On The Radio, and Liars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic’ Assembles Hip-Hop Titans For Last Edition On BET

DJ Cassidy put the cherry on top of the celebratory evening with the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards edition of his series, Pass The Mic. The virtual cypher brought out heavy hitters from the West Coast and the birthplace of Hip-Hop, New York City. For the 10th and last televised episode, each rapper performed portions of their classic records with ad-libs from the 41-year-old deejay himself. A few of the tracks were also heard during the Loud 30 Tribute performance during the award show. For the series’ grand finale of his 30-minute programming, Method Man kicked things off, rapping passionately to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

