southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 8th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 21-year-old Salem man Friday night on two counts of domestic battery. Michael Farrar of South Washington was taken into custody at his home and taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 21-year-old Robert Gott of North Trenary in Salem on a Marion County failure...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 28-year-old Deandre Downey of East 14th in Centralia on two felony counts of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Venters of North Cherry in Centralia for felony retail theft. He was also taken to the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Three face new charges in Marion County Court
A 23-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with felony theft for allegedly having possession of bicycles belonging to One Hope United valued at more than $500. Michael Foutch of East 11th has also been charged with a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property for allegedly cutting a chain from a lock holding the bicycles. Bond for Foutch was set at $7,500. If released he was ordered to have no contact with One Hope United. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
wevv.com
Posey County woman sentenced to 30 years for shooting and killing her husband
A Posey County, Indiana woman has been sentenced to several decades in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing her husband in 2018. The Posey County Prosecutors Office says 49-year-old Peggy Higginson of Wadesville has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death of her husband, Troy Higginson.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man arrested after allegedly hitting Iuka man in the head with a bat
A 23-year-old Salem man is in the Marion County Jail for aggravated battery with a weapon and criminal damage to property. Salem Police say Matthew Whiting of the 200 block of West Warmoth allegedly struck a 28-year-old Iuka man twice in the head with a baseball bat outside his home. Police report the alleged victim had confronted Whiting after Whiting had allegedly struck and damaged his vehicle.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $100,000 for Centralia man charged with armed violence
Bond was set at $100,000 in Marion County Court on Friday for a 51-year-old Centralia man who was formally charged with a Class X offense of armed violence and three other felonies in the aftermath of a high-risk search warrant executed on his home. David Hopper of the 1000 block...
wpsdlocal6.com
Former southeast Missouri police officer indicted on civil rights charges for warrantless arrests, lying to FBI
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A federal grand jury in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, this week indicted a former police officer accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying about it to federal investigators. The grand jury on Tuesday indicted former Piedmont police officer Woodrow Massa on...
14news.com
Day 4 of murder trial in Ill. wraps up
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Testimony continued Thursday in Fairfield for the trial for the man accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year old Megan Nichols. On Wednesday, friends and family of Megan Nichols gave their testimony. On Thursday, the jury heard instead from people closer to Brodey Murbarger, as well as some of those who investigated Nichols’ disappearance.
KFVS12
Union County Colorfest coming to Anna, Ill.
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Those in city of Anna, Ill. will have the opportunity to enjoy vendors and fun events on Saturday, with the Union County Colorfest. On October 8, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Colorfest will take place on East Davie and Lafayette streets. The event will include...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man pleads guilty to possession of meth
A 37-year-old Salem man has pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. Joshua Gibler of Selmaville Road was placed on 30 months probation and ordered to undergo a drug evaluation, treatment and abstain. Gibler was arrested on the charged January 2nd, 2022.
KFVS12
Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County
This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves. Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. City of...
republicmonitor.com
Suspects in stolen car chase still at large
On Wednesday, October 05, 2022, at approximately 9:30 am, two deputies from the Perry County Sheriff Department were investigating a possible stolen vehicle near State Highway Band Interstate 55, near Biehle. The deputies located a vehicle matching the description traveling northbound on Interstate 55 near the 123-mile marker. The deputies activated their emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop with the vehicle, but the suspect vehicle failed to yield. The suspect vehicle left the roadway near the 126- mile marker, traveling northbound in the southbound lane ofl-55 for a short period. The driver of the patrol vehicle attempted to change travel directions in the designated interstate tum-a-round, where the suspect vehicle crashed head-on into the patrol vehicle, rendering it inoperable. The suspect vehicle continued north on Interstate 55, before crashing off the roadway near the 127-mile marker and catching fire.
KFVS12
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers are looking for two suspects after a chase with a possible stolen vehicle led to a crash involving a patrol SUV. Deputies are currently looking for two men, one described as having a dreadlock hairstyle and wearing a white hoodie, black pants and white shoes. The other man was described as wearing a black shirt or jacket and black shoes with white soles.
KFVS12
Police investigation in Jackson County, Illinois
A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
KFVS12
Three arrested in Monday Carbondale shooting death
In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water is fixed. However, there's a lot to do to ensure the water is safe to drink. Water main break impacting local businesses.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond reduced for Salem woman charged with murder of her boyfriend
Judge Mark Stedelin has lowered the bond for 29-year-old Christina Bartley of North Broadway in Salem. She is charged with the April 2021 first-degree murder of her boyfriend Wesley Bivens at the home they shared at the time on Miles Lane southwest of Salem. During a Wednesday morning bond reduction...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man caught up in senior fraud case
The US Attorney has announced an effort to combat fraud against seniors in Southern Illinois and several recent convictions including a Centralia man. 64-year-old Danny Vaughn entered the plea agreement last week to a fraud charge. It was one of 15 charges included in a June 2020 indictment. The rest were dropped. Vaughn is scheduled to be sentenced on January 18th.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 5th, 2022
A 22-year-old Iuka man has been charged with domestic battery and interfering with reporting of domestic violence. Dillan Brown of North Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail.
wrul.com
Goforth Arrested On Failure To Appear Warrant
Sunday afternoon, Deputy Michael Brown and Officer Drew Grider of the White County Sheriff’s Department went to 601 Schumaker Street in Carmi, and asked a female resident if they could talk with 18 year old Jakob Goforth. They told Goforth there was a warrant out for his arrest and...
