Is ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Season 2 Happening? Showtime’s Gary Levine Says ‘It’s Too Soon to Say’

Although Dexter: New Blood finally put Dexter Morgan to rest, some fans still hope for season 2. The long-anticipated Dexter revival released its tenth and final episode on January 9, 2022. Though some of the actors and creative minds behind the show would be down to return, there’s no solid evidence that a second season will happen. Showtime’s Gary Levine recently made a statement about the possibility.

Dexter Morgan met his end in the revival series

Dexter: New Blood picked up the story of Dexter Morgan 10 years after the events of the original series. After faking his death in a hurricane, Dexter lived a quiet life in Iron Lake, New York , until his son Harrison found him, and Dexter began to kill again. Dexter also realized that he wasn’t the only serial killer living in Iron Lake.

The series ended with Dexter’s death and Chief Angela Bishop and Captain Angel Batista on the brink of exposing his crimes to the world. Meanwhile, Harrison fled Iron Lake to go off on his own. Fans quickly began to wonder if Dexter: New Blood Season 2 or a spinoff series following Harrison will ever happen.

Gary Levine says it’s ‘too soon to say’ if ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Season 2 will happen

Executive producer and showrunner Clyde Phillips discussed the possibility of continuing Harrison’s story in a January 2022 interview with TVLine . “It’s all in Showtime’s hands,” he told the outlet.

“If they were to call me and say, ‘We want to do Harrison. We want you to figure it out,’ I’m pretty busy, but I would drop everything I’m doing and jump right into it. I would love to do it, but it’s really up to Showtime.”

Recently, the network updated fans on the possibility of Dexter: New Blood Season 2. In another article by TVLine , Showtime Networks president Gary Levine stated, “It’s too soon to say. We’re still basking in the glow of the limited series, which was everything we hoped for.”

Jack Alcott is down to return to the role of Harrison Morgan

Jack Alcott joined the cast of Dexter: New Blood to portray Harrison Morgan, Dexter’s teenage son. Alcott previously confirmed that is open to returning to the role of Harrison Morgan during an interview with Gold Derby . “I love Harrison,” Alcott told the outlet. “Like, he’s such an interesting character.”

“There’s things I love about him and things that I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s just like me.’ And there’s so many things that I’m like, ‘This could not be farther from myself.’ And I also want to explore that. So yeah, to get the chance to further map this interesting, complex human being out and be on TV, yeah! Oh my God, Showtime, I’m definitely down for that.”

All episodes of Dexter: New Blood are currently streaming on Showtime.

