Cleveland News - Fox 8
Bond set for man accused of assault on Browns fan
William Boukissen II appeared in Cuyahoga County Court Thursday morning. Boukissen faces a charge of felonious assault after he allegedly threw a beer can and hit Stephanie Allen in the head. The injury sent Allen to the hospital.
Fall Fun In The Forest
Enjoy fall in the forest! The Holden Arboretum is located on Sperry Road in Kirtland.
Show Info: October 4, 2022
Rejuvenate your skin with donkey milk! Shop from Cleopatra’s Beauty Line here. Preserving your loved one’s legacy! Learn more about Colleen Higgins Studio here. A little bit of Italy in Cleveland! Crostatas is located on Bishop Road in Highland Heights. D is for Delicious. Craving cookies? D is...
South Pacific Drink
The taste of the South Pacific! Sacred Waters Kava Bar is located on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood.
Go back in time as ‘Jurassic World Live’ invades Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a show the entire family is sure to love. The “Jurassic World Live Tour” comes to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland for three days only from Oct. 7 – 9. Your trip to Isla Nublar will take a “terrifying, unexpected...
Rain chances, cooler temps — A look at the timing
The best chance for scattered showers will be Thursday night through Friday mid-afternoon. Followed by a few lake effect rain showers Friday late afternoon, mainly in our snow belt communities. Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast. Cleveland's source for news, weather, Browns, Guardians, and Cavs. This website uses cookies. Our...
Figure skating legend returns to Cleveland, raising funds for cancer research
You may know Hamilton from his triumphant run to the Gold Medal in men’s figure skating, or maybe from his years of work as a commentator for the sport. But perhaps he’s best known for how he’s handled everything life has thrown at him.
Calling all documentary film lovers! Chagrin Falls is the place to be
The 13th Annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival presents 91 powerful and compelling films from all over the world at nine different venues in the village of Chagrin Falls. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about the variety of films being screened and the fun festivities you can take part in during the five-day festival. https://www.chagrinfilmfest.org/
One-Of-A-Kind Creations
Handcrafted in Akron! Totally Tangled Creations can be found inside the Summit Artspace.
Small Shop, Big Mission
Small shop with a big mission! The Helicopter Daughter is located inside the Matchworks Building in Mentor.
Fox Recipe Box: Tot-chos
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a delicious combination of loaded nachos and tater tots and the tasty dish is perfect for gameday snacking. Food stylist Jenn Thomas of ‘Jenn Can Cook’ shares her recipe with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer. Tot-chos. Ingredients:. 1 pound favorite “tots”...
Warmer, sunny Wednesday, but 20° drop in temps coming
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cool tonight but not as chilly as the past few nights. We will fall into the 50s and mid 40s by early tomorrow morning. Mostly clear and quiet. Some areas, well south of the lake, could see some patchy frost but most places will remain clear of that.
Lettuce-Free Salads
Quality olive oil! The Olive Scene has locations in Chagrin Falls, Vermilion and Rocky River. Combine salad ingredients in a large bowl. Mix Vinaigrette ingredients in a blender or shake in a jar to emulsify. Pour vinaigrette over corn salad and allow to marinate at least 30 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste and enjoy!
Easy Apple Cake
It’s apple season! Quarry Hill Orchards is located on Mason Road in Berlin Heights. 3-4 apples (peeled, halved, cored, and diced; McIntosh used in this variation, but recipe encourages use of different apples depending on seasonal availability!) Lastly, combine:. 2 Cups Flour. 2 t. baking soda. Fill a 9×9...
Spooky Cocktails
Serving up something spooky! The Haunted School House and Laboratory is located on Triplett Blvd. in Akron.
One Tank Trip: Nickajack Farms
NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (WJW) — About a half an hour south of Akron, in the beautiful rural community of North Lawrence, Ohio, you’ll find Nickajack Farms. Debbie Seabolt and her husband run the huge farm, along with their son and three daughters. “It’s definitely a family farm,” Seabolt...
