This gorgeous lake home has it all. The location is close to many desired spots of entertainment at the lake and sits in the sought-after Lick Branch Cove on mm 5. This home has 4 large bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms with an open floor plan throughout the main level's spacious living/dining room. The upgraded kitchen is ideal for any culinary enthusiast showcasing stainless steel appliances, designer light fixtures, and updated cabinets and finishes. Open the sliding glass doors and step out on the expansive, screened-in deck with gorgeous views of the lake. The property features a completely updated concrete dock with wetsteps, a high dive, lily pad swim mat, a brand new Poly Boat Lift, and a double jet ski lift. There is also a fenced-in side yard for your furry family members to enjoy! With an abundance of room for parking and being sold furnished, this is a great opportunity for a part time or full-time lake home. Give us a call today to see the lake home that has it all.

ROCKY MOUNT, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO