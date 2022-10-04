Read full article on original website
19544 Blossom Point Drive, Rocky Mount, MO 65072
This gorgeous lake home has it all. The location is close to many desired spots of entertainment at the lake and sits in the sought-after Lick Branch Cove on mm 5. This home has 4 large bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms with an open floor plan throughout the main level's spacious living/dining room. The upgraded kitchen is ideal for any culinary enthusiast showcasing stainless steel appliances, designer light fixtures, and updated cabinets and finishes. Open the sliding glass doors and step out on the expansive, screened-in deck with gorgeous views of the lake. The property features a completely updated concrete dock with wetsteps, a high dive, lily pad swim mat, a brand new Poly Boat Lift, and a double jet ski lift. There is also a fenced-in side yard for your furry family members to enjoy! With an abundance of room for parking and being sold furnished, this is a great opportunity for a part time or full-time lake home. Give us a call today to see the lake home that has it all.
'Rick’s C Store': Lake Ozark Eagle Stop Ravaged By Fire
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Lake Ozark Eagle Stop off of Highway W, formerly known as Rick’s C Store was damaged by fire late last night. The convenience store caught fire around 10:50 p.m. and fire crews were dispatched to the location. On arrival, crews found smoke coming from the building and an active fire inside. Fire crews worked quickly and had water on the fire by 11 p.m. and firefighters stayed on scene until 2:41 a.m. to conduct overhaul and salvage. Thankfully, the fire did not appear to break outside of the convenience store building and the gas pumps did not catch fire.
Rick’s C Store in Lake Ozark catches fire
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ) The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District was dispatched to Rick's C Store & More on Tuesday night for a structure fire. The fire was inside the building. An employee was assessed and released on the scene, according to a press release. Crews remained at the scene until 2:41 a.m. Wednesday. The The post Rick’s C Store in Lake Ozark catches fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Miller County Murder Trial Is Moved To Laclede, Set For Nov. 28
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — The trial for a murder that took place in 2019 near Lake of the Ozarks received a change-of-venue this week, from Miller to Laclede County. Christopher English, 45, of Eldon, Mo., was charged in the 2019 death of Aaron Brantley of Columbia. In what authorities say was a drug deal gone bad near Kaiser, Mo., English along with 56-year-old William Lucas and 53-year-old Daniel Cole, both of Kaiser, have been charged with accessories to the crime. Charges of murder and armed criminal action were dismissed against Lucas and Cole. Lucas is serving a two-year sentence after pleading guilty to accessory of motor vehicle tampering. Cole faces a trial in October on charges of abandonment of a corpse.
Camden County Sheriff's Office Serving Biscuits And Gravy Breakfast For Shop With A Cop
The Shop With A Cop Campaign is just around the corner and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is hosting biscuits and gravy breakfast to raise money for the event. The breakfast starts October 17 at 8 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office lobby. Breakfast will cost $5 and will run until they run out of food.
