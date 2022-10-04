ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Ozark, MO

19544 Blossom Point Drive, Rocky Mount, MO 65072

This gorgeous lake home has it all. The location is close to many desired spots of entertainment at the lake and sits in the sought-after Lick Branch Cove on mm 5. This home has 4 large bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms with an open floor plan throughout the main level's spacious living/dining room. The upgraded kitchen is ideal for any culinary enthusiast showcasing stainless steel appliances, designer light fixtures, and updated cabinets and finishes. Open the sliding glass doors and step out on the expansive, screened-in deck with gorgeous views of the lake. The property features a completely updated concrete dock with wetsteps, a high dive, lily pad swim mat, a brand new Poly Boat Lift, and a double jet ski lift. There is also a fenced-in side yard for your furry family members to enjoy! With an abundance of room for parking and being sold furnished, this is a great opportunity for a part time or full-time lake home. Give us a call today to see the lake home that has it all.
ROCKY MOUNT, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
'Rick’s C Store': Lake Ozark Eagle Stop Ravaged By Fire

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Lake Ozark Eagle Stop off of Highway W, formerly known as Rick’s C Store was damaged by fire late last night. The convenience store caught fire around 10:50 p.m. and fire crews were dispatched to the location. On arrival, crews found smoke coming from the building and an active fire inside. Fire crews worked quickly and had water on the fire by 11 p.m. and firefighters stayed on scene until 2:41 a.m. to conduct overhaul and salvage. Thankfully, the fire did not appear to break outside of the convenience store building and the gas pumps did not catch fire.
Wednesday groundbreaking set for TopTracer Golf in Columbia

TopTracer Range will be building its second Missouri location just west of Columbia, at Midway Golf and Games. A groundbreaking event for the multi-million dollar facility is set for 4:30 this (Wednesday) afternoon at Midway Golf and Games, which is visible from I-70. TopTracer is owned by Top Golf, and...
Rick’s C Store in Lake Ozark catches fire

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ) The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District was dispatched to Rick's C Store & More on Tuesday night for a structure fire. The fire was inside the building. An employee was assessed and released on the scene, according to a press release. Crews remained at the scene until 2:41 a.m. Wednesday. The The post Rick’s C Store in Lake Ozark catches fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Miller County Murder Trial Is Moved To Laclede, Set For Nov. 28

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — The trial for a murder that took place in 2019 near Lake of the Ozarks received a change-of-venue this week, from Miller to Laclede County. Christopher English, 45, of Eldon, Mo., was charged in the 2019 death of Aaron Brantley of Columbia. In what authorities say was a drug deal gone bad near Kaiser, Mo., English along with 56-year-old William Lucas and 53-year-old Daniel Cole, both of Kaiser, have been charged with accessories to the crime. Charges of murder and armed criminal action were dismissed against Lucas and Cole. Lucas is serving a two-year sentence after pleading guilty to accessory of motor vehicle tampering. Cole faces a trial in October on charges of abandonment of a corpse.
Delays possible on eastbound I-70 at Missouri River bridge due to crash

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) WATCH LIVE: Drivers should expect to find delays on eastbound Interstate 70 at the Missouri River bridge due to a crash Thursday morning. MoDOT reported around 8:05 a.m. that the delays at the bridge should last about an hour. Crews closed the right lane off to drivers following the crash near The post Delays possible on eastbound I-70 at Missouri River bridge due to crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Actively Investigating Bruce Disappearance 14 Year Later

This story has been updated with information from the Sedalia Police Department. I saw the post on the Missouri Missing Facebook Page on the 14th anniversary of her disappearance. Sedalia resident Dana Jane Bruce went missing on October 4, 2008. The next day, October 5, 2008, she was reported missing after family and friends became concerned when she never returned to pick up her children. 14 years later, sadly, there isn't much to add to the original report.
5 Words That Will Ruin A Sedalian’s Day

I decided to have some fun during my question of the day last week. I asked everyone how they could ruin a Sedalian's day in five words or less on Facebook. Keep reading to find out what you told me. It's truly not rocket science to figure out what fighting...
