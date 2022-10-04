Tia Mowry celebrated National Daughter Day with a special video shared to her Instagram account in dedication of her 4-year-old Cairo. The video shows a reel of Cairo’s various stylish outfits that were well-coordinated with her mother. “Cairo-isms!! This girl is my world and she’s a hot mess…y’all see the way she sneaks chocolate in the kitchen?? God I love being her mom. Happy #NationalDaughterDay to my mini-me!!” Mowry captioned the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) Cairo is shown wearing many dresses with floral patterns, while her mother wears a pink mini skirt with a...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO