Read full article on original website
Related
rsvplive.ie
Celia Holman Lee on being sexy at 71 and choosing to age gracefully
Some might say Celia Holman Lee is Ireland's answer to Helen Mirren, a woman in her 70s and still very much in the spotlight, representing the generation that can often feel unadmired and not acknowledged. Speaking to RSVP Magazine for an exclusive photo shoot with her husband Ger, Celia opened...
Tia Mowry’s 4-Year-Old Girl Models 6-Inch Spike Heels in National Daughter Day Tribute Video
Tia Mowry celebrated National Daughter Day with a special video shared to her Instagram account in dedication of her 4-year-old Cairo. The video shows a reel of Cairo’s various stylish outfits that were well-coordinated with her mother. “Cairo-isms!! This girl is my world and she’s a hot mess…y’all see the way she sneaks chocolate in the kitchen?? God I love being her mom. Happy #NationalDaughterDay to my mini-me!!” Mowry captioned the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) Cairo is shown wearing many dresses with floral patterns, while her mother wears a pink mini skirt with a...
Christine’s Crib! See Inside of ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown’s Utah Bachelorette Pad
Christine’s crib! Sister Wives star Christine Brown has made the most of her single status by making her house in Utah her own. The TLC star has given fans a glimpse inside of her home by sharing various photos via social media. In September 2021, Christine shared the inspiration...
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Finally Tells ‘Angry’ Meri, Janelle and Robyn About Her and Kody’s Split: First Look
Breaking up is hard to do! Christine Brown finally tells her fellow sister wives about her and Kody Brown’s split in the upcoming episode of Sister Wives — and she gets mixed reactions. “I can’t imagine after 30 years, like, how this looks,” Janelle Brown tells Christine, 50, in Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at […]
‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Audrey Roloff Surprised Mother-in-Law Amy With 60th Birthday Party
Major milestone. Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff came together to surprise mother-in-law Amy Roloff with a special 60th birthday party. “My kids and grandkids gave me a very special birthday celebration surprise,” Amy, 60, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 25, over a photo of herself and husband Chris Marek one day after the party. “Perfect birthday with them and Chris.”
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Says Robyn’s Kids Are Excluded From the Older Kids’ ‘Clique’
In 'Sister Wives' Season 17, Kody Brown says Christine and Janelle's older children have formed a 'club' that excludes Robyn's kids completely. Is that true?
‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Has Some Nice Digs All Around! See Photos of Her Houses
Sister Wives star Meri Brown has lived in a few different places around the country, including Las Vegas and Flagstaff, Arizona. However, fans of the show have seen her move around from house to house a little more than her fellow sister wives Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown and Christine Brown when Christine was still a part of the family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama
Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
’Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is Renting New House After Spending Summer at Coyote Pass
Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned. Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Charlie Potthast Slams His Family: ‘Open Your Eyes to the Real Problem’
Speaking his peace. 90 Day Fiancé star Charlie Potthast slammed his family amid his feud with his sister Elizabeth Potthast and her husband Andrei Castravet. “Trying to get my family back together,” he wrote via Instagram while attaching a photo from his mother’s birthday dinner following the Sunday, October 2, episode. “I love my family. Don’t cancel Charlie. Open your eyes to the real problem.”
Working Woman! Find Out ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Net Worth and How She Makes Money
Working woman! While Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is best known for starring alongside her husband, Kody Brown, and sister wives on the TLC show, she also makes money outside of the reality TV gig. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more.
Meri Brown on Making 'Changes' as She Takes Time Away from 'Sister Wives'
"If you're not doing the things you want to in your life, look at little changes you can make," the "Sister Wives" star told her Instagram followers.
This Could Be It! 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Jets Off On Family Vacation Without Husband Kody, Sparking Rumors She's Left Him For Good
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown went to Hawaii without her husband, Kody Brown, sparking speculations that their relationship could be on the rocks. Janelle, 54, posted the update on Instagram — a weekend selfie with her daughter Savannah, 17. "I'm in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savannah and my sister," she captioned the post. "So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly."
LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Talks About Making ‘The Most of the Unexpected’ After Canceling Anniversary Trip
Finding perspective. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff discussed the importance of making “the most of the unexpected” after canceling her anniversary trip with her husband, Jeremy Roloff. “As bummed as we were to cancel our original plans, I was thankful to at least steal away with...
rsvplive.ie
JLS star Aston Merrygold marries fiancée Sarah Richards in celeb filled Liverpool wedding
JLS singer Aston Merrygold and fiancée Sarah Louise Richards finally got married in a fabulous autumn wedding. The couple officially tied the knot in front of their two sons four-year-old Grayson and Macaulay, who is two, in Liverpool’s historic Palm House in the city’s Sefton Park recently.
‘Sister Wives’: Despite Everything, Christine Doesn’t Consider Her Marriage to Kody a Failure
Despite her problems with Kody, Christine is still able to see the good in her long marriage, she said on the latest episode of 'Sister Wives.'
rsvplive.ie
Dublin couple have dream wedding after dating since they were 16
Nicola and James Symes, both from Swords in Dublin. The Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar. The most beautiful venue and amazing staff. I got it in Pearls and Lace in Donegal. I purchased it via a Zoom call and it was the best decision ever. The dress was beyond my wildest dreams!
Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown Reveals Why She Wants Mom Christine and ‘Mom’ Robyn With Her During 1st Home Birth: Watch
Double the moms, double the support! Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown gushed over her mom, Christine Brown, and dad Kody Brown’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, while preparing to give birth to her first child. “I’m not going to have my dad at my birth because, honestly, it feels weird,” Mykelti, 26, said in Us Weekly’s exclusive […]
‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Calls Janelle and Christine ‘Snotty’ Amid Heated COVID-19 Discussion
Boiling point. Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his wives sat down to discuss the family’s COVID-19 rules amid their children’s return to school, but the conversation quickly turned tense with Kody calling out Janelle Brown and Christine Brown’s attitudes. “I’m kind of wanting everyone to make...
Comments / 0