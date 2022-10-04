ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rsvplive.ie

Celia Holman Lee on being sexy at 71 and choosing to age gracefully

Some might say Celia Holman Lee is Ireland's answer to Helen Mirren, a woman in her 70s and still very much in the spotlight, representing the generation that can often feel unadmired and not acknowledged. Speaking to RSVP Magazine for an exclusive photo shoot with her husband Ger, Celia opened...
Footwear News

Tia Mowry’s 4-Year-Old Girl Models 6-Inch Spike Heels in National Daughter Day Tribute Video

Tia Mowry celebrated National Daughter Day with a special video shared to her Instagram account in dedication of her 4-year-old Cairo. The video shows a reel of Cairo’s various stylish outfits that were well-coordinated with her mother. “Cairo-isms!! This girl is my world and she’s a hot mess…y’all see the way she sneaks chocolate in the kitchen?? God I love being her mom. Happy #NationalDaughterDay to my mini-me!!” Mowry captioned the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) Cairo is shown wearing many dresses with floral patterns, while her mother wears a pink mini skirt with a...
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages

Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
In Touch Weekly

‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Audrey Roloff Surprised Mother-in-Law Amy With 60th Birthday Party

Major milestone. Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff came together to surprise mother-in-law Amy Roloff with a special 60th birthday party. “My kids and grandkids gave me a very special birthday celebration surprise,” Amy, 60, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 25, over a photo of herself and husband Chris Marek one day after the party. “Perfect birthday with them and Chris.”
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama

Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
In Touch Weekly

​​’Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is Renting New House After Spending Summer at Coyote Pass

Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned. Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.
In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Star Charlie Potthast Slams His Family: ‘Open Your Eyes to the Real Problem’

Speaking his peace. 90 Day Fiancé star Charlie Potthast slammed his family amid his feud with his sister Elizabeth Potthast and her husband Andrei Castravet. “Trying to get my family back together,” he wrote via Instagram while attaching a photo from his mother’s birthday dinner following the Sunday, October 2, episode. “I love my family. Don’t cancel Charlie. Open your eyes to the real problem.”
OK! Magazine

This Could Be It! 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Jets Off On Family Vacation Without Husband Kody, Sparking Rumors She's Left Him For Good

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown went to Hawaii without her husband, Kody Brown, sparking speculations that their relationship could be on the rocks. Janelle, 54, posted the update on Instagram — a weekend selfie with her daughter Savannah, 17. "I'm in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savannah and my sister," she captioned the post. "So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly."
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown Reveals Why She Wants Mom Christine and ‘Mom’ Robyn With Her During 1st Home Birth: Watch

Double the moms, double the support! Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown gushed over her mom, Christine Brown, and dad Kody Brown’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, while preparing to give birth to her first child. “I’m not going to have my dad at my birth because, honestly, it feels weird,” Mykelti, 26, said in Us Weekly’s exclusive […]
