Restaurants

Adult Happy Meals are at McDonald’s — and people are lovin’ it

By Brooke Steinberg
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Adult Happy Meals are officially at McDonald’s — and people are lovin’ it.

The adult Happy Meal — actually called the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box — is a collaboration with streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market , and allows customers to choose both their meal and toy option.

The Happy Meal consists of either a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken nuggets, fries and drink, plus one of four collectible toys: Grimace, Hamburglar, Birdie or Cactus Buddy.

“Everyone remembers their first Happy Meal as a kid … and the can’t-sit-still feeling as you dug in to see what was inside,” the company said in a press release. “That little red box could turn a regular Tuesday into the best. day. ever. And now, we’re reimagining that experience in a whole new way — this time, for adults.”

McDonald’s adult Happy Meals are now available.
McDonald's
The Happy Meal consists of either a Big Mac or 10-piece nuggets, fries and drink, plus one of four collectible toys: Grimace, Hamburglar, Birdie or Cactus Buddy.
McDonald's

The new menu item has gotten mixed reactions, but most people are glad to see they’re not too old for a Happy Meal.

“My daughter: Why did McDonalds come out with an adult Happy Meal? Me: Adults want to be happy, too!!!” one happy adult tweeted .

“idc if y’all hate mcdonald’s i’m getting me an adult happy meal,” another tweeted .

I definitely went and got the adult happy meal today, sorry not sorry lol pic.twitter.com/TyeWnqyloP

— D #SaveMotherlandFortSalem (@EndgamRaylla) October 4, 2022

Adult happy meal??! K…. I’m happy now. 🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/8bsvGe67s1

— Nyla Nyla (@NylaRoseBeast) October 3, 2022

“Babe are you okay? You’ve barely touched your adult happy meal” pic.twitter.com/FnLZTp4IU2

— shenheluvr ♡ (@bunniibunns) October 3, 2022

“Gonna drive my stupid car down to stupid McDonald’s to get myself a stupid adult happy meal because I’m obsessed with collecting dumb little things that give me the tiniest amount of serotonin,” another wrote .

“The McDonalds adult happy meal saved my life,” a very satisfied customer said .

why are people calling the adult happy meal a sign of moral decline? look at this pic.twitter.com/GM7jUUygft

— kimberlee (@kimberleeerose) October 4, 2022

got the new adult happy meal from mcdonalds!! pic.twitter.com/FagHvos0JH

— Wizzrobe (@Wizzrobe) October 4, 2022

Yeyyy 🤣💜 my first adult happy meal lol pic.twitter.com/yhzNuMy1bn

— CRYPTO MAMI🍒 (@angel_funsized) October 4, 2022

Others weren’t as impressed.

“You don’t need an adult happy meal you need therapy,” one person joked .

“People will literally buy anything. Especially if you label it as a limited time only. Now we have the ‘adult happy meal,'” another wrote .

“The creation of a Happy Meal for adults is the logical endpoint of American culture,” a person tweeted .

The adult Happy Meals can be ordered in the restaurant, at the drive-thru, by delivery or through the McDonald’s app.
McDonald's
The new menu item has gotten mixed reactions, but most people are glad to see they’re not too old for a Happy Meal.
McDonald's

If grown-ups want to remember the nostalgic feeling even after they finish their Happy Meal, there are keepsakes for sale. McDonald’s and Cactus Plant Flea Market are offering special merchandise for the occasion, including hoodies, sweatshirts and t-shirts — and customers who order through the app will automatically be entered in a merch giveaway.

The adult Happy Meals can be ordered in the restaurant, at the drive-thru, by delivery or through the McDonald’s app. The boxes are available now while supplies last.

New York Post

New York Post

