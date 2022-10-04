ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The left wants the Supreme Court to rule with public opinion only when it’s convenient

By Betsy McCaughey
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNtD6_0iM5XNzf00

As the US Supreme Court opened a new term Monday, The New York Times , Washington Post , CNN and other left-leaning media blasted it in unison, repeating the same big lie: The highest court is “in crisis” and rapidly losing the public’s confidence. The cause is “no secret,” claims the Times; the court has turned into “a judicial arm of the Republican Party.” That’s blatantly false.

In July 2020, all nine justices rejected Donald Trump’s argument that as a sitting president, he was shielded from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s investigation. After the 2020 election, the justices declined unanimously all three petitions from Team Trump to reexamine vote counts in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. This summer, the justices nixed Trump’s request to block the Jan. 6 House select committee from examining White House records.

This court isn’t taking orders from the Republican Party.

In hysterical tones, the Times also warns that the court is straying too far from “the views of the average American voter.” And The Washington Post’s Ruth Marcus quotes a Democrat cautioning that “half the country may completely lose faith in the court as an institution.”

Don’t buy that argument either. The court’s role has never been to represent popular opinion. James Madison and Alexander Hamilton, two authors of the Constitution, explained in the Federalist that the court’s role would be to check majority rule and if necessary strike down popularly enacted laws, to safeguard the rights of the individual and protect the Constitution.

The irony is that for 60 years, the left has had a love affair with the Warren court, which defied popular opinion at every turn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQv9D_0iM5XNzf00
The court’s role has never been to represent popular opinion.
AP

Earl Warren became chief justice in 1953 and presided until 1969. During that period, the court remade constitutional law and reshaped American society, striking down school segregation, imposing the one-man, one-vote rule to draw voting districts, demanding that criminal suspects be read their “Miranda rights” and applying Bill of Rights guarantees to limit what state and local governments, not just the federal government, can do.

The left was OK with the Warren court’s boldness because it liked the outcomes.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Tzk2_0iM5XNzf00 A federal ruling means a Supreme Court showdown on Big Tech censorship is ahead

Now the left is warning the Roberts court not to veer far from public opinion. The Warren court was so far ahead of public opinion that “Impeach Earl Warren” bumper stickers and cartoons started appearing and people asked, “Has the court gone too far?”

In 1963, when the Warren court struck down voluntary prayer and Bible readings in public schools, 70% of Americans said the court was wrong.

That fall, as the court began a new term, a Times headline approvingly announced “Warren Court Stands Its Ground” against “a barrage of criticism and disquiet.” The Times advised the justices to disregard warnings about jeopardizing the court’s legitimacy.

That advice is still good today, as the Roberts court begins its term. Do your job: Uphold the Constitution and the rights it guarantees.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34BJAT_0iM5XNzf00
The Supreme Court didn’t rule for pollution — it ruled for democracy

The left’s hysteria is not just about abortion and other rulings last term. Liberals are panicked that this November, the court will reassess racial preferences at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. Washington Post’s Marcus objects that “the law in this area has been settled.” The Times’ Adam Liptak warns that “longstanding precedents are at risk.”

Settled? No. In 2003, the court allowed race-conscious admissions as a temporary measure, expecting in the words of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor “that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary.” Time is nearly up. Treating applicants differently based on skin color violates the Constitution’s promise that all Americans — black, white, Asian and others — can rely on equal protection under the law.

The justices should be applauded for taking this case, just the way the Warren court took up Brown v. Board of Education instead of saying the law had been settled with Plessy v. Ferguson’s odious doctrine of separate but equal.

Nothing is settled as long as young people are being treated differently based on the color of their skin.

Betsy McCaughey is a former lieutenant governor of New York.

Twitter: @Betsy_McCaughey

Comments / 7

Related
The Independent

Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is

Supreme Court justices are political actors, and as such, they sometimes try to justify themselves to the public. They often do this, ironically, by insisting that they have no need or responsibility to justify themselves to the public.Chief Justice John Roberts unfurled this self-refuting argument once again over the weekend. He did so in a somewhat more strident register than usual, as the Court’s approval has plummeted to a ludicrous historical low of 25 percent.“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle,” Roberts said in his first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Earl Warren
Person
Alexander Hamilton
Person
Cyrus Vance
Person
Betsy Mccaughey
Person
Adam Liptak
Person
Donald Trump
Person
James Madison
The Hill

If only Biden had kept his word

America elected Joe Biden as president in part to turn down the volume and bring people together. At the Democratic convention, upon accepting his party’s nomination, Biden said, “Too much anger, too much fear, too much division. Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It is time for us, for ‘We, the People,’ to come together.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Ruling the US supreme court isn’t enough. The right wants to amend the constitution

In a recent primetime address, President Joe Biden spoke about “the soul of the nation” – calling out rightwing forces for their numerous efforts to undermine, if not overthrow, our democracy. Biden’s speech was prescient, in more ways than one. In addition to many Republicans promoting the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen and working to fill elected offices with people ready to subvert the will of the people, there is a conservative movement underway to radically rewrite the US constitution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Warren Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#The Us Supreme Court#The New York Times#Washington Post#Cnn#The Republican Party#Team Trump#White House#American#The Washington Post#Democrat
thetrace.org

‘It’s Invisible’: New Assault Weapon Mod Retails for $50

“It’s invisible”: The latest workaround to machine gun regulations retails for only $50. A new product for AR-style weapons, VICE News reports, enables the guns to shoot hundreds of rounds per minute, a rate of fire that makes the weapon virtually indistinguishable from machine guns. Dubbed “The Bolt,” the part can be discreetly and easily installed, and its creator has claimed that the modification can empty a 30-round magazine in 2.3 seconds. The return of the machine gun: There are numerous devices on the market that convert semiautomatic weapons into firearms capable of emptying an entire magazine with a single pull of the trigger. In March, The Trace’s Alain Stephens and VICE’s Keegan Hamilton documented the rise of one of the cheapest, most common conversion parts: the auto sear.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mother Jones

The Supreme Court’s Conservative Majority Wants to Gut the Voting Rights Act—Again

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Violations of the [Voting Rights Act] should not be made too easy to prove,” a young John Roberts wrote when he worked in the Reagan administration in 1982, “since they provide a basis for the most intrusive interference imaginable by federal courts into state and local processes.”
ALABAMA STATE
Vox

A GOP insider on the Republicans who knew Trump was dangerous — and went MAGA anyway

One of the many things we’ve learned in the Trump era is that a lot of the people in positions of power are either cynics or nihilists or both. This is true on both sides of the political aisle, but it’s especially true on the right at the moment. That’s not a partisan statement, even if it may sound like one. The reality is that ever since Donald Trump took over the party in 2016, there are many people working in Republican politics who don’t believe in what they’re doing, who know that Trump is and was a dangerous figure, and yet they’ve plowed ahead anyway.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
BBC

US midterms: The Trump voters who see a coming storm

The upcoming midterm elections for US Congress, the first nationwide vote since Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol nearly two years ago, have many Americans on edge. The BBC's Katty Kay has been finding out why. Karen and Steve don't want to take up arms. But if Republicans lose in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy