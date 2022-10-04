Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
Canopy Growth call buyer realizes 1043% same-day gains
Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $0.07 offer for 2,266 Canopy Growth (CGC) 10/7 weekly 3 calls yesterday at 13:38ET when underlying shares were trading at $2.94. Shares closed at $3.75, and the calls at $0.80 for a mark-to-market profit of 1043%, or $165K, on the $16K outlay.
tipranks.com
2 Consumer Staple Stocks with 60+ Years of Dividend Increases
The Procter & Gamble Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company exhibited their strength during the current economic downturn. Both companies feature fantastic dividend-growth track records while appearing well-positioned to keep hiking their payouts over time. During uncertain times, investors tend to find shelter in securities that have historically maintained predictability and a...
tipranks.com
Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) shares sink amid darkening economic outlook
Iluka Resources shares fell sharply amid global recession fears. However, TipRanks insights show that analysts remain mostly bullish on the mineral sands stock. Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) shares fell more than 6% amid growing recession fears, as central banks continue to hike interest rates in a bid to tame inflation. Iluka...
tipranks.com
2 Stocks to Buy Should Stagflation Make an Appearance
Though brewing recession fears represent a top concern among policymakers, an even worse outcome of stagflation may be in the cards. A truly difficult scenario to navigate, tickers that enjoy inelastic demand such as PGR and AFL should be on your list of stocks to buy. Over the last several...
tipranks.com
Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) shares spike upon Brazil royalty deal
Karoon Energy shares jumped, as investors welcomed a deal that reduces the Brazilian government’s royalty rate in the company’s Baúna project. Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) shares rose by as much as 12% today, after the company announced that the Brazilian government has agreed to reduce its royalty rate in the Baúna project.
tipranks.com
ASX fossil fuel stocks burn bright, but how long can they produce heat?
Investors have flocked to ASX fossil fuel stocks, with Karoon and Whitehaven emerging as two of the biggest gainers. However, the long-term future of fossil fuel businesses is set to come under pressure amid the shift to renewable energy. The S&P/ASX 200 Energy [XEJ] index soared more than 10% over...
tipranks.com
Cannabis stocks could rise about three times in near-term, says Stifel
Stifel analyst Andrew Partheniou notes yesterday’s "surprise announcement" from President Biden of three executive actions surrounding cannabis pardons and initiating a review on cannabis scheduling, calling this "the most important development in US cannabis history since the Cole Memo." The most near term impact could be passing the SAFE Act, most likely through the NDAA in the lame duck session, and as a result he sees cannabis company shares "having the potential to increase up to 3x from current levels in short order." In the longer-term, dependent on scheduling outcomes, 280E could be addressed, which he sees having the potential to improve operating cash flows by 50%-250% for companies he covers in the space, Partheniou tells investors, adding "we could be on the cusp of a secular cannabis bull market." Stocks he covers that could be beneficiaries include Cresco Labs (CRLBF), Curaleaf (CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF), TerrAscend (TRSSF) and Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF). Other stocks in the space include Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Canopy Growth (CGC), Cronos Group (CRON) and Tilray (TLRY).
tipranks.com
Imperial Brands stock soars after £1 billion buyback announcement
Tobacco Manufacturer Imperial Brands announced a share buyback for £1 billion. Tobacco giant Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) yesterday announced the start of an ongoing multi-year £1 billion share buyback programme, thanks to improved performance and balance sheet strength in the fiscal year 2022. Yesterday, IB’s stock reached a three-year...
Why the Commonwealth Bank reckons the Reserve Bank is almost DONE raising interest rates - and what the other major banks think
The Commonwealth Bank believes the Reserve Bank of Australia is almost done raising interest rates because it has gone hard enough already to combat inflation. Borrowers this month copped the sixth straight monthly increase in the cash rate, now at a nine-year high of 2.6 per cent, in the most severe hikes since 1994.
tipranks.com
Should Investors Stay Away from Top Chipmaker Stocks?
The prolonged weakness in the PC market and lower selling prices could continue to pressure the financials of the chipmakers, including AMD, NVDA, and INTC. Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra remains sidelined on chipmakers. Shares of top chipmakers, including Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), have...
tipranks.com
Fast-Food Stocks: Are Investors Winning or Just Sinning?
Fast-food stocks are known as strongholds of safety during times of market turmoil. Yet, ethical considerations may weigh on your conscience, as corporations often prioritize profits over public welfare. Among the values that Americans hold most dear, the freedom to choose is quite possibly at the top of the list....
tipranks.com
2 Speculative Oil Stocks to Buy amid a Massive Paradigm Shift
With OPEC+ agreeing to cut oil production recently, interest naturally soared regarding oil stocks to buy. However, given that the fundamental framework is so compelling, daring traders should consider the speculative tickers PBR and KOS. With news that major oil-producing countries agreed to cut production in a bid to bolster...
tipranks.com
Two leisure stocks tipped by Citigroup analyst Monique Pollard
Here are two stocks recommended by Monique Pollard that have more than 40% upside potential. In turbulent economic times, analyst’s recommendations can offer great tips on the next stock to invest in, backed by sector expertise – Monique Pollard is a director at Citigroup and is a part of the travel and leisure team, covering hotels, gaming, online food delivery, and catering stocks.
tipranks.com
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday October 10: What You Need to Know
ASX set to open lower, after Wall Street losses. The ASX is set to fall after strong U.S. jobs figures signalled higher interest rate rise to come from the Federal Reserve, and saw global markets dip. ASX futures were down 0.90% to $AU6,703 approaching 7am AEDT. Ahead of Monday’s local...
tipranks.com
Biogen price target raised to $275 from $200 at Barclays
Barclays analyst Carter Gould raised the firm’s price target on Biogen to $275 from $200 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The analyst sees the CLARITY data as "de-risking approval and reimbursement." While he’s skeptical on near-term Gant data, saying it remains a risk for lecanemab share estimates, he expects "class penetration assumptions won’t evolve much until the launch."
tipranks.com
Stock Market Update: Stocks Fall as Nasdaq Sheds Nearly 4%
Stock indices finished Friday’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 2.11%, 2.8%, and 3.9%, respectively. The technology sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 4.12%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a loss of 0.74%. In addition, WTI crude oil surged above $90 per barrel.
tipranks.com
Argo Blockchain Stock (NASDAQ:ARBK) Nosedives on Strategic Capital Raise Actions
Shares of crypto miner Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) are tanking in the pre-market session today after the company announced actions to bolster its balance sheet. This includes the sale of 3,400 mining machines for $6.8 million, an LOI to amend a current equipment financing agreement, and a proposed subscription with a strategic investor for ~87 million shares, which will raise ~$27 million for the company.
tipranks.com
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Spikes On Biden’s Positive Reforms Announcement
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) (TSE:WEED) shares jumped 22.15% yesterday and are up by another 7% in the pre-market session today following U.S. President Joe Biden’s announcement that thousands of people convicted for “simple possession of marijuana” will be pardoned. Based in Canada, Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the...
tipranks.com
Should You Bet on Medical Properties Trust Stock?(NYSE:MPW)
Medical Properties Trust stock fell after The Bear Cave report flagged several concerns over its business. MPW stock has lost over 50% of its value this year. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stock closed 6.2% lower on Thursday after The Bear Cave report flagged several issues for MPW. The report highlighted multiple challenges, including concerns over its tenant base and doubtful representations, among others. Given these concerns, investors should take caution before investing in the shares of this Real Estate Investment Trust.
tipranks.com
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Posts Strong Q1-2023 Financial Results
Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) were up in pre-market trading on Friday, as the supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment saw its revenues soar 89% year-over-year to $10.7 million in fiscal Q1. Analysts were expecting revenues of $8.5 million in Q1. Adjusted earnings were $0.05 versus...
