ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Ashwaubenon schools might bring a $4.9 million referendum to voters this spring. The Ashwaubenon School District is considering an operational referendum. The district says the referendum would “continue the quality of current programming and services offered” in the district. The district sent out...

ASHWAUBENON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO