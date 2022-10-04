What is Milwaukee Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo bringing to Abu Dhabi? Skittles.

Read full article on original website
Blake Griffin Pays Tribute To Dennis Rodman By Wearing No. 91 For The Boston Celtics
Blake Griffin is truly in the final stages of his NBA career after a 2-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets that saw Griffin fall out of the rotation by the end of it. He is a veteran that is willing to sign on a minimum, so has a lot to provide to a contending team with very little risk.
Donte DiVincenzo Reveals New Details About Trade From Milwaukee Bucks
Donte was actually expecting to get traded to a different team.
LeBron James wants to own NBA expansion team in Las Vegas
LeBron James made his post-retirement goals clear: He wants to own an NBA team, and he wants it in Las Vegas. "I would love to bring a team here at some point," he told reporters after scoring 23 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game played Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his preseason debut in Abu Dhabi as Bucks lose to Atlanta Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks played the first game between two NBA teams in the Middle East at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday afternoon. Both teams elected to play their starters to open the contest, but Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said he wanted his key players to play 24-30 minutes. The Bucks kept their top players to under 24 minutes and the result was a 123-113 Hawks victory.
1 Major Reason Jae Crowder Trade To Miami Heat Is Unlikely
The Miami Heat made a big decision earlier this week when they agreed to a four-year, $130 million rookie contract extension with Tyler Herro. That not only locks him in long-term to remain in South Beach, but it means that the Heat will not be allowed to trade him this NBA season either.
LeBron makes an Las Vegas expansion pitch to Adam Silver
LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch.James, who has spoken in the past about wanting to eventually own an NBA franchise — with Las Vegas on his mind — sent a crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday night, reminding him of his future plans."I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe. But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players," James said after the Lakers' matchup with the Phoenix Suns. "So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you."Silver is indeed in Abu...
East Notes: Bucks, Mike Budenholzer, Sixers, Pistons
The Bucks are aiming to do a better job closing out on shooters this season, particularly at the 3-point line, coach Mike Budenholzer said, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “I think it’s just, the league is certainly trending this way,” Budenholzer said of emphasizing limiting opponent’s threes, via Nehm. “It feels like some of the better teams are trending this way. Certainly, I think Boston, it was a big part of — I mean, you look at the box score, you look at the math, it was hard for us to win.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA・
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey
The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
1 Crazy Stat To Take Note Of For Pelicans’ Zion Williamson
The expectations for the New Orleans Pelicans are going up as we head toward the 2022-23 regular season. New Orleans made a great run to earn a spot in this past postseason, defeating the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers in the NBA Play-In Tournament to earn the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.
Demar DeRozan credits Giannis Antetokounmpo on JJ Redick’s podcast
Demar DeRozan joined JJ Redick on his podcast, The Old Man and the Three, to talk about a wide variety of subjects, including Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Redick’s co-host Tommy Alter started the discussion by asking DeRozan what he learned about playing against playoff Giannis. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks knocked Demar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls out of the first round of last year’s playoffs in the first round.
NBA
2022-23 Season Preview: Milwaukee Bucks
Brooklyn always grabs the most headlines. Philadelphia’s James Harden got serious summer social media play with an apparent rededication physically. Boston was in the news (for unhappy reasons) right before camps opened. Meanwhile, the Bucks quietly went about their offseason prep as an almost overlooked contender to win it all in 2023.
