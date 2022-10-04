What is Milwaukee Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo bringing to Abu Dhabi? Skittles.

The Bucks are aiming to do a better job closing out on shooters this season, particularly at the 3-point line, coach Mike Budenholzer said, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “I think it’s just, the league is certainly trending this way,” Budenholzer said of emphasizing limiting opponent’s threes, via Nehm. “It feels like some of the better teams are trending this way. Certainly, I think Boston, it was a big part of — I mean, you look at the box score, you look at the math, it was hard for us to win.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO