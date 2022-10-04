Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1650thefan.com
10.5.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Minute
While the rest of the Black Hawks were attending Waterloo’s Orientation Camp in late July, Connor Brown and Griffin Erdman were playing in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament. Erdman talks about the experience. Today’s feature is presented by Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
1650thefan.com
10.7.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview
For the second consecutive weekend, the Black Hawks play just one game. Waterloo will try to set a new trend in this season’s series against the Tri-City Storm. One year ago, it was the Storm who started on the right foot when the teams met. Seats for Saturday’s game...
1650thefan.com
Cedar Falls, Waterloo West finish strong at MVC cross country super meet
The boys and girls cross country Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet was held yesterday in Cedar Rapids. On the boys side, Iowa City High won with 51 points. Cedar Falls was runner-up with 77 points. Freshman Jaden Merrick had the highest finish for the Tigers placing 7th. Waterloo West placed...
1650thefan.com
Week 7 metro high school football matchups
The metro high school football teams are preparing for Week 7 this Friday. In Class 5A, 8th-ranked Cedar Falls is on the road at Dubuque Hempstead. *You can listen to coverage of the Tigers game this Friday on our companion station, Cruisin’ KCFI, with the pregame beginning around 6:45 and kickoff around 7:15.*
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1650thefan.com
Cedar Falls Public Safety to Host Prescrip Drug Take Back Day
Cedar Falls Public Safety will be hosting a site for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29 from 10:00AM to 2:00 PM. Citizens can dispose of expired, unwanted/unused prescription drugs at 4600 S Main St. Residents can call Public Safety at 319-273-8612 for an officer to visit their home to pick up the prescription drugs as well. If you wish to stay in your car on-site, you can call public safety and an officer will be out to pick up the items. People should remove any identifying information from the prescription label.
Comments / 0