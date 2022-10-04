First With Kids: Helping your child deal with a needle phobia during vaccinations

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
How parents' internet addiction can fuel their children's—and what to do about it
Teenagers are often accused of being addicted to their mobile devices, but new research shows they're often just modeling their parents' behavior. Of course, we all use digital devices for work, for fun, and for socializing—but too much screen time can be harmful. There is such a thing as "digital addiction" and it's characterized by excessive and obsessive attachment to technology, associated with harm to users and people around them.
michiganmamanews.com
4 Damaging Things Parents Say Without Realizing It
Article as seen on Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool. Have you ever said something that you instantly wished you could take back? It happens to us all. But have you ever had the opposite experience? Have you ever been completely clueless about how your words affected someone else until they brought it to your attention? Unfortunately, this doesn’t only happen with other adults. Parents often say things to their children that have much bigger ramifications than they realize. Here are four damaging things that parents say to their children without realizing it.
7 expert tips to help kids and teens declutter
It’s hard enough to get kids to tidy their rooms on a regular basis, so when it comes to getting rid of clothes, toys and general junk that has accumulated over the years parents may be tempted to just get stuck in and do it themselves.But that’s not the best approach, says professional declutterer Kate Ibbotson, who is supporting the British Heart Foundation Declutter Challenge (bhf.org.uk/declutter) this autumn, calling on the public to donate preloved items to help fund life saving research.“Avoid decluttering their belongings without their consent,” she says. “Start the process with communication – older children are more...
NBC Philadelphia
I Talked to 70 Parents Who Raised Highly Successful Adults—Here Are 4 ‘Extreme' Things They Did That Made Their Kids Confident
Entrepreneurs, in my mind, aren't just founders of for-profit business. It's anyone who comes up an idea and turns it into something real, who translates a passion into a project. As the mom of two entrepreneurial sons, I've found that of all the parenting advice out there, the most important...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I’m a clinical psychologist & mum-of-three – these are the three most effective ways to deal with sibling rivalry
FROM hogging the TV remote to locking your little brother in a cupboard, sibling rivalry can be quite the challenge for any parent. But if you're at your wits' end and are at a loss as to how to deal with your bickering kids, then no fear. In her new...
Ageism and Elderspeak at a Dental Appointment
The post Ageism and Elderspeak at a Dental Appointment appeared first on Seniors Guide.
TODAY.com
A parenting columnist says adults shouldn’t high-five kids. Yes, really
An op-ed arguing adults shouldn't high-five children has gone viral, leaving many parents and mental health experts to raise their eyebrows (and maybe a high-five) in protest. John Rosemond, a parenting columnist and author, argued in a recent opinion article for the Omaha World-Herald that adults shouldn't high-five children because a child is not an adult's equal.
CNBC
I raised 2 successful CEOs and a doctor—here’s the parenting style I never used on my kids
Parenting is challenging, especially in today's post-pandemic world. It certainly wasn't easy raising my own three daughters. I don't claim all the credit for their successes, but all three grew up to be highly accomplished people. Susan is the CEO of YouTube, Janet is a doctor, and Anne is the co-founder and CEO of 23andMe. They rose to the top of ultra-competitive, male-dominated professions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
booktrib.com
Raise Financially Fit Kids One Cent at a Time
Raising children is a big responsibility. We as parents try to teach our young kids to be kind to one another, be polite, eat healthy, do homework… we provide music education, sports lessons and academic tutors. When they get a bit older we remind them to make smart decisions, drive safely, let me know when you get home. We talk about manners, good habits, values, responsibilities and goals. We teach family traditions and pass on recipes. The list of suggestions, lessons and discussions about so many topics are all part of child-rearing, yet often there is something that is not explored enough, and that is money and finances.
Psych Centra
How to Manage Anxiety During Periods of Transition
Dealing with life transitions can be challenging, but there are ways to make the process easier, such as prioritizing self-care or journaling. Any change or new adjustment in life can feel scary and stressful. You may feel anxious because you have to start a new job or move to a new city.
Agriculture Online
5 tips to support farm youth mental health
Farm youth have to deal with many additional stressors beyond their urban counterparts. As parents, there are several strategies you can implement to give them the support they need. Read the full article here.
psychologytoday.com
Contact With Toxic Parents: Ambivalence Reigns
Advice columns are full of letters from readers about relationships with toxic parents. Writers who justify a decision to cut off their parents still seem to show a lot of ambivalence about the decision. Cutting off an abusive parent is better than continued abuse, but those are not the only...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourteenmag.com
Our Facebook Friends Share The Top 3 Things Parents Worry About
We have a question on our Facebook page: “What are parents most concerned about?” and it may come as no surprise that the number one answer is “Everything.” One poster asks, “What am I NOT concerned about?” Another writes, “What I’m not worried about is a shorter list.”
MedicalXpress
Parenting practices in teen years set the stage for closeness, warmth later on
High-quality parenting practices in adolescence lay the foundation for close parent-child relationships when the children become young adults, according to new research from Penn State. The study is one of the first to examine how changes in parental involvement, parental warmth, and effective discipline during adolescence predict the quality of...
Viewpoint: Local foster parent shares 'one great regret'
As a foster parent and now advocate in the social work field, I own my humanity, flaws and all. Learning through hard knocks tends to be a norm for anyone investing in children, whether they be a parent or professional. Well, it’s confession time. These words are not easy to...
psychologytoday.com
How to Increase Your Emotional and Social Intelligence
Emotional and social intelligence are composed of skills in emotional and social communication. Social intelligence and the social skills that make it up are critical for success in relationships and many jobs. Some straightforward strategies can increase your emotional and social skills. What is emotional intelligence? We’ve all heard about...
artofhealthyliving.com
Learning Time Management Skills For Your Mental Health
We can’t always have our schedules figured out. But with the daily realities of life of a cramped schedule and deadlines to beat, it may not be easy to be available on time for everything. Sometimes it feels like we should be added more hours to our days. That statement is enough to let you know that you are not finding a balance between your schedules or that you may be overstretching to tick something off your to-do list. The feeling of being busy may be satisfactory, especially if you are achieving your goals, but sometimes we may be throwing away our mental wellness. Therefore, it is essential to manage your time in a way that you have time to catch up with your hobbies or relax amidst a busy schedule.
Comments / 0