Mall at Wellington Green accepting donations for Hurricane Ian relief
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Mall at Wellington Green announced it will accept drop-off donations from the public for Hurricane Ian relief starting Oct. 6. The mall is working alongside the Stuart-based D.O.A. Fishing Lures who will transport donated items to communities greatly affected on the West Coast. Accepted...
Riverside drive railroad crossing closed for Brightline
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Starting on Oct. 6 the Riverside drive railroad crossing will be closed due to Brightline work. Brightline is installing rail crossing safety measures and the crossing will be closed until Oct. 16. Eastbound traffic will be directed north onto Seabrook Road (left turn) and then...
Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
VIDEO: Car fire leads to warehouse going up in flames in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A car fire in Port St. Lucie led to a warehouse going up in flames. The fire sent up a column of smoke that could be seen for miles. According to the St. Lucie County Fire District, the car caught fire sometime around 11:03 a.m. inside a warehouse at SW Grove Avenue near Biltmore Street and Prima Vista Boulevard.
West Palm Beach restaurants send hot meals and donate supplies to Ian victims
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s been a week since Hurricane Ian made landfall and barreled through southwest Florida. The help continues to pour in across our area. Restaurants and business owners in downtown West Palm Beach are sending hot meals and supplies to communities where search and rescue efforts are still underway. Some, still without power.
"Do your research": Port St. Lucie Tradition residents divided on new trail
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — “We’ve appealed, we've asked, we've done everything except get down on our knees and ask could you please not do this," said Del Webb Tradition resident Charlie Johnson. Johnson and Dan Marra are asking master developers Mattamy Homes to reconsider the...
Major crash blocks Northbound lanes of I-95 in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down Northbound lanes of I-95 in Indian River County. Pictures shared to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office Facebook page show the tractor-trailer turned over on its side in the middle of the highway. The...
Health advisory in Dubois Park
DUBOIS PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health Palm Beach County has issued a health advisory for Dubois Park. A recent sampling showed bacterial levels in the water to be more than 71 colonies per milliliter of marine water, putting it in the poor range. The department...
Solid Waste Division provides tips on post-hurricane cleanup
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Fort Pierce said it understands residents are eager to clean up their yards and property of debris after Hurricane Ian but the Solid Waste Division has some tips before starting. Officials ask residents to hold off on unnecessary trimming to allow...
Port St. Lucie Police Department hopes National Night Out event builds trust with police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Every year, police departments across the country host National Night Out. It’s dedicated to building better relationships in the community between officers and neighbors, to ultimately help stop the violence and crime. On Tuesday, residents gathered outside the Port St. Lucie Police...
Police hoping a witness can help catch driver involved in Treasure Coast hit-and-run
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Fort Pierce Police Department is looking for the driver of a white SUV they said hit a motorcyclist on Friday, Sept. 30. Authorities said the driver was in a white Hyundai Santa Fe or Tucson and traveling south on 25th Street. They said the driver crossed over three lanes and hit the victim, who was waiting in the left turn lane at the intersection of Virginia Avenue. That happened at about 7:20 p.m. Then, the driver then made a U-turn and escaped the scene.
United Way of Florida launches state-wide Hurricane Ian Relief Fund
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Communities across our state are coming together to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Usually when a disaster strikes people turn to non-profits and agencies like The United Way for help but now many of those facilities located on the west coast of Florida are in desperate need of help themselves.
Martin County deputies help local agencies on the west coast after Hurricane Ian
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office made their way to the west coast to help families who are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian struck. A team of 15 headed to Charlotte County tasked with stopping the looting of businesses and homes...
'It's still over $100 to fill up,' Florida residents see little relief at the pump
JUPITER, Fla. (WPEC) — Right now, Florida drivers should all be saving 25-cents a gallon at the gas pump. CBS12 News went out to gas stations on the last day of September to check gas prices so we could go back this week and see if anything's changed. Resident,...
K9 unit takes down drug dealer in murky water, deputies say
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from West Palm Beach is behind bars after deputies say a quick K9 caught up to him in the water. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 23-year old David Moore driving recklessly when a deputy attempted to pull him over. Moore kept driving but had to find other means of escape after deputies deployed stop sticks, disabling the car. Moore left the car and headed on foot, hiding neck deep into a canal.
Death toll from Hurricane Ian rises to 72, 1 confirmed in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida District Medical Examiners have confirmed 72 deaths as a result of Hurricane Ian in the state of Florida. Of those deaths, one has been confirmed in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death is that of the 34-year-old worker in...
Slain woman's family wants justice
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Family members are grieving over the death of a Jensen Beach woman who died exactly one year ago, October 6, 2021. The victim was in a car with her boyfriend when someone started shooting, fatally wounding the woman. A makeshift shrine with pink...
Landlord used hidden cameras to spy on 12-year-old girl, detectives say
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A landlord in Martin County is behind bars after detectives say he used hidden cameras he installed to spy on a 12-year-old girl. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 61-year-old Bruce Wayne Grady is accused of installing small cameras into outlets inside a girl's bedroom and bathroom. The girl was trying to plug her hair straightener in but it wouldn't fit into the outlet. Upon further inspection, she noticed the small camera, shining inside.
Teenagers and Depression: symposium on youth mental health crisis in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida teenager took his own life Thursday morning, after jumping from a balcony at a high school in Fort Lauderdale in front of students and staff. The horrifying incident sparking an urgent plea from Broward County School District officials to keep...
TimberTech Championship continues to give back to Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla (CBS12) — The Timbertech Championship is less than a month away, with the second playoff event in the Charles Schwab Cup starting October 31st at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. The event is moving from The Old Course at Broken Sound, just for this year, because of renovations to the course. Top 25 Charles Schwab contender Ken Duke says .
