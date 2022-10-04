ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

cbs12.com

Mall at Wellington Green accepting donations for Hurricane Ian relief

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Mall at Wellington Green announced it will accept drop-off donations from the public for Hurricane Ian relief starting Oct. 6. The mall is working alongside the Stuart-based D.O.A. Fishing Lures who will transport donated items to communities greatly affected on the West Coast. Accepted...
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

Riverside drive railroad crossing closed for Brightline

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Starting on Oct. 6 the Riverside drive railroad crossing will be closed due to Brightline work. Brightline is installing rail crossing safety measures and the crossing will be closed until Oct. 16. Eastbound traffic will be directed north onto Seabrook Road (left turn) and then...
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

VIDEO: Car fire leads to warehouse going up in flames in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A car fire in Port St. Lucie led to a warehouse going up in flames. The fire sent up a column of smoke that could be seen for miles. According to the St. Lucie County Fire District, the car caught fire sometime around 11:03 a.m. inside a warehouse at SW Grove Avenue near Biltmore Street and Prima Vista Boulevard.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

West Palm Beach restaurants send hot meals and donate supplies to Ian victims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s been a week since Hurricane Ian made landfall and barreled through southwest Florida. The help continues to pour in across our area. Restaurants and business owners in downtown West Palm Beach are sending hot meals and supplies to communities where search and rescue efforts are still underway. Some, still without power.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Health advisory in Dubois Park

DUBOIS PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health Palm Beach County has issued a health advisory for Dubois Park. A recent sampling showed bacterial levels in the water to be more than 71 colonies per milliliter of marine water, putting it in the poor range. The department...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Solid Waste Division provides tips on post-hurricane cleanup

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Fort Pierce said it understands residents are eager to clean up their yards and property of debris after Hurricane Ian but the Solid Waste Division has some tips before starting. Officials ask residents to hold off on unnecessary trimming to allow...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Police hoping a witness can help catch driver involved in Treasure Coast hit-and-run

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Fort Pierce Police Department is looking for the driver of a white SUV they said hit a motorcyclist on Friday, Sept. 30. Authorities said the driver was in a white Hyundai Santa Fe or Tucson and traveling south on 25th Street. They said the driver crossed over three lanes and hit the victim, who was waiting in the left turn lane at the intersection of Virginia Avenue. That happened at about 7:20 p.m. Then, the driver then made a U-turn and escaped the scene.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

United Way of Florida launches state-wide Hurricane Ian Relief Fund

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Communities across our state are coming together to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Usually when a disaster strikes people turn to non-profits and agencies like The United Way for help but now many of those facilities located on the west coast of Florida are in desperate need of help themselves.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

K9 unit takes down drug dealer in murky water, deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from West Palm Beach is behind bars after deputies say a quick K9 caught up to him in the water. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 23-year old David Moore driving recklessly when a deputy attempted to pull him over. Moore kept driving but had to find other means of escape after deputies deployed stop sticks, disabling the car. Moore left the car and headed on foot, hiding neck deep into a canal.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Slain woman's family wants justice

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Family members are grieving over the death of a Jensen Beach woman who died exactly one year ago, October 6, 2021. The victim was in a car with her boyfriend when someone started shooting, fatally wounding the woman. A makeshift shrine with pink...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Landlord used hidden cameras to spy on 12-year-old girl, detectives say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A landlord in Martin County is behind bars after detectives say he used hidden cameras he installed to spy on a 12-year-old girl. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 61-year-old Bruce Wayne Grady is accused of installing small cameras into outlets inside a girl's bedroom and bathroom. The girl was trying to plug her hair straightener in but it wouldn't fit into the outlet. Upon further inspection, she noticed the small camera, shining inside.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

TimberTech Championship continues to give back to Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla (CBS12) — The Timbertech Championship is less than a month away, with the second playoff event in the Charles Schwab Cup starting October 31st at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. The event is moving from The Old Course at Broken Sound, just for this year, because of renovations to the course. Top 25 Charles Schwab contender Ken Duke says .
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

