oaklandside.org
Lazybird coffee opens in Alameda, My Goodness soft serve launches in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
oaklandside.org
They grew up in family homes in Oakland. Now, they can’t afford their own
For most Oakland residents, homeownership is an outlandish daydream. This year, after a decade of steady growth, average house prices in the city brushed up against a once-unfathomable $1 million. Neighborhoods long known for affordability have seen rapid turnover as wealthy buyers or investors scoop up much of what’s on the market.
oaklandside.org
Holders House and Smitten close in Oakland
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
oaklandside.org
Oakland mayor’s race: an interview with candidate Seneca Scott
As we explained at the start of this series, we’ve invited nine of the 10 people running to be the next mayor of Oakland to sit down with us for in-depth interviews, asking them mostly the same questions, such as, how many police officers does the Oakland Police Department need? How would they help the City Council and the city administration work together better? How would they fix Oakland’s potholes? We developed these questions with help from hundreds of Oakland residents who answered our election survey this summer; thank you to everyone who weighed in.
oaklandside.org
AC Transit and BART board candidates debate free fares, mask mandates, accessibility
Several candidates running for Bay Area transit agency board seats shared their platforms last night at a virtual forum on transportation issues relevant to seniors and people with disabilities. The candidates were asked how they plan to maintain or improve the quality and consistency of paratransit services, especially with funding...
oaklandside.org
Stressed, scared, tired: 6 Oakland students on school safety after Rudsdale shooting￼
Last week’s shooting at Rudsdale High School that injured six people, including students, has sparked discussions about how to make Oakland students and school campuses safer and reignited questions about the role of police on campus, less than two years after Oakland’s school district decided to disband its police department. Former school security officers are now “culture and climate keepers,” who are charged with taking a more restorative, and less punitive, approach to campus safety.
oaklandside.org
The road ahead: A conversation with Fred Kelley, Oakland’s new transportation director
Over the last six years, Oakland’s Department of Transportation has sought to improve street conditions by building its way out of decades of poor infrastructure planning and deferred maintenance. With hundreds of millions at its disposal thanks to 2014’s Measure KK, dozens of streets were repaved and many are now in the process of being redesigned with pedestrians and bicyclists in mind.
oaklandside.org
Oakland councilmembers and city administration clash over proposal to use army base for homeless shelter
Tensions ran high at Tuesday’s Oakland City Council meeting as officials, with Councilmember Carroll Fife most vocal, implored the city administration to act with more urgency in addressing the homelessness crisis. Fife wants to allow unsheltered residents who have been displaced from the Wood Street encampment, part of which...
oaklandside.org
Good fortune comes to fortune cookie company
This October, Comcast will once again give $10,000 grants to 100 small businesses in Oakland led by women and people of color. The Oakland Fortune Factory is one recipient of support from Comcast RISE. The Oakland family business hand-makes dazzling fortune cookies — frosted, sprinkled, chocolate-covered and more — with customized messages on the inside, be it for weddings or corporate events.
oaklandside.org
Federal monitor warns of ‘deeply troubling’ disciplinary issues within Oakland Police Department
Earlier this year, a federal judge announced that the Oakland Police Department was finally on a path to completing a mandated reform program that began nearly 20 years ago following the Riders scandal, a case in which West Oakland cops beat and planted drugs on people. It appeared that the department could be released from federal oversight sometime in early 2023, if OPD could keep up the good work.
