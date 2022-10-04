ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Top takeaways from Kentucky's 2022-23 complete schedule

By Jack Pilgrim
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPiaK_0iM5TSaa00
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

At long last, the complete Kentucky men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season is here.

The who, what, when, where and how for all 31 games were released on Tuesday, with the regular season set to feature 13 nonconference matchups and 18 in the Southeastern Conference. Opponents, dates, locations, tip-off times and television (or stream) partners, it’s all there for Big Blue Nation to devour at its earliest convenience.

What do you need to know about the schedule? KSR’s got a few takeaways to follow along with as you dissect it from top to bottom.

Let’s jump right in, shall we?

High-profile names home, away and neutral

Kentucky’s schedule features a strong mix of blue bloods and contenders, along with several intriguing matchups to round out nonconference play. And it’ll be a solid mix of home, away and neutral-site games.

At home, you get in-state rival Louisville and reigning national champion Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge (Jan. 28). You also get Yale (Dec. 10), an NCAA Tournament team in 2021-22, and another in-state program in Bellarmine (Nov. 29) — who won the 2022 ASUN title and would have been in the NCAA Tournament had bogus eligibility rules concerning schools jumping to Division I not been in play — at Rupp Arena.

On the road, you get the start of a home-and-home against Gonzaga, with the Wildcats playing in Spokane on Nov. 20. The Bulldogs list the game as a neutral site matchup despite the venue, Spokane Arena, being a mile away from Gonzaga’s campus and Kentucky traveling 2,150 miles away from its home campus. The game won’t be played at The Kennel — which, again, holds just 6,000 fans — but it’s still a road matchup.

As for the (real) neutral site games, the Wildcats are set to take on Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis (Nov. 15), Michigan in London (Dec. 4) and UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic in New York (Dec. 17).

Kentucky’s roster is loaded with name-brand foes — and that’s not even counting the SEC slate.

11 teams coming off NCAA Tournament appearances

On that note, it should be pointed out that of the 26 opponents on Kentucky’s schedule, 11 of them are against teams coming off appearances in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Kansas won the national championship in 2022, while Arkansas made it to the Elite Eight and Gonzaga, Michigan and UCLA all made it to the Sweet 16. From there, Michigan State, Tennessee and Auburn all made it to the second round, while Alabama, LSU and Yale were all participants.

Elsewhere, Texas A&M made it to the NIT Championship Game, while Florida and Mississippi State also participated in the NIT, as well.

14 of 26 teams played postseason basketball in 2022, with only eight having losing records on the year.

To put the competition level in perspective, 12 of the 26 teams on the schedule finished inside the top-50 of the final NET and KenPom.com rankings, while 19 of the 26 finished inside the top 150. Kentucky will play seven teams ranked in the final AP or Coaches Polls last season.

In short, there’s a whole lot of talent there.

Interesting exhibition storylines

Calipari is known for bringing in opponents with ties to the Kentucky program and/or interesting storylines for exhibition matchups to open the season. This year will be no different.

The Wildcats will be taking on Missouri Western State in their first exhibition game on Oct. 30. It will be a homecoming for the coaching staff, as the Griffons are coached by former Kentucky basketball manager Will Martin, with former Wildcats Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson also serving as assistants.

Martin was a manager at UK when Calipari first arrived in Lexington, working with the team from 2009-13 — a run that included three Elite Eights, two Final Fours and one national championship. Hood played at Kentucky from 2009-14, while Stevenson suited up for the Wildcats from 2006-10.

As for Kentucky State, a strong connection to the Wildcats is featured on the roster — a twin connection. Kentucky freshman Chris Livingston’s fraternal twin brother, Cordell, is a freshman at the Division II school located just 30 minutes outside UK’s campus in Frankfort. He committed to the Thorobreds back in May, an opportunity to remain close to his twin brother. Now, the 6-foot, 175-pound guard will have the opportunity to play against him for the first time in college.

“I mean, that’s my twin brother, so we’re close,” Chris Livingston said back in June. “Being at the same school with each other ever since we were growing up, playing basketball with each other, we’re as close as twins as you could imagine to be.”

After years of teaming up together, they’ll be facing off against one another on Nov. 3.

Two new opponents (three including exhibitions)

While there are plenty of familiar faces, the 2022-23 schedule brings several new opponents for the program, as well.

Kentucky has never played Missouri Western State, the team’s first exhibition matchup. Among regular season opponents, Howard and Bellarmine are brand new foes for the Wildcats, as well, with the latter moving to the Division I ranks starting in 2020-21 with the ASUN.

Elsewhere, there are five schools on the schedule with just one head-to-head battle with the Wildcats and two with just two. Kentucky leads the all-time series vs. Gonzaga, South Carolina State, North Florida, Yale and Florida A&M 1-0, while the Wildcats are 2-0 against Kentucky State (exhibitions) and Duquesne.

Better get ready for streaming…

There is certainly no shortage of nationally televised matchups for Kentucky on the schedule (exhibition play included) with 14 games scheduled for ESPN or ESPN 2, 10 scheduled for SEC Network, five scheduled for CBS and one scheduled for ABC.

There will, however, be four stream-only games featured exclusively on SEC Network+ — two being regular-season matchups. Streaming on SECN+ will begin with the Blue-White Game on Oct. 22, followed by the exhibition matchup against Kentucky State on Nov. 3.

From there, Kentucky’s games vs. North Florida (Nov. 23) and Bellarmine (Nov. 29) will both be streamed exclusively on SECN+.

What does this mean? You guessed it, no traditional television broadcasts those four nights. You’ll only be able to see the games on smartphones, tablets, TV-connected devices (Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, SmartTV, etc.), or via espn.com/watch. It’s part of the SEC’s broadcast agreement with ESPN, which gives schools two basketball games and one football game to be streamed live each season.

Last season, Kentucky basketball’s games against Albany and Central Michigan were streamed exclusively on SECN+ and ESPN+. This year, it will be North Florida and Bellarmine getting the stream-only treatment in the regular season.

See it all for yourself below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OpmNr_0iM5TSaa00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky football: 5 bold predictions for home game against South Carolina

For a 4-1 Kentucky team, Saturday night’s home matchup with South Carolina is both an opportunity to make a statement and the chance to avoid a trap. In each of the past 3 seasons, Kentucky has followed its first loss of the season with its second loss in the next game. In the 2 years before that, UK didn’t lose again in the game following its first loss but dozed through 24-20 and 14-7 wins over Eastern Michigan and Vanderbilt.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky recruits stand in On3’s updated 2024 rankings

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking to load up once again in the 2024 recruiting class. On Monday, On3 updated their class of 2024 rankings for the first time since July and Calipari is recruiting several top players. Here is where the players that have officially received an...
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

Louisville Football’s Current Coaching Conundrum

At the helm of the Louisville Football program stands Scott Satterfield. The former coach of the Appalachian State Mountaineers led the program as it transitioned from Division II FCS football to Division I FBS football and had nothing but success. The Mountaineers have quietly become one of those schools that you cannot quickly write off as an easy win.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Kentucky Basketball: Ranking non-conference opponents for 2022-23 season

Although the disaster loss to Saint Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament tainted the overall past season for Kentucky Basketball. They finished with a record of 26-8 and 14-4 in SEC play. The Wildcats also were 11-2 in the non-conference, which included a win over then-No. 5 Kansas on the road, as well as a win over unranked North Carolina that ended up looking much better as the year went on.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Frankfort, KY
College Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Frankfort, KY
Frankfort, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
State
Arkansas State
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Louisville, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Auburn, KY
Frankfort, KY
Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
aseaofblue.com

2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule set

The 2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule has been released!. The schedule begins with a pair of exhibition games vs. Missouri Western State on Oct. 30 and Kentucky State on Nov. 3. Missouri Western State, a Division II program, will present a homecoming for several former Wildcats. The Griffons are coached by former Kentucky manager Will Martin with Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson serving as assistants.
aseaofblue.com

Notre Dame DT and Kentucky native Jacob Lacey enters transfer portal

The Kentucky Wildcats could be in a great position to land one of the best players from the state back in the 2019 recruiting class. Defensive tackle Jacob Lacey was a 4-star recruit and the No. 3 overall player in Kentucky back in the 2019 class. He’s now hitting the transfer portal, according to Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

UofL to host Louisville Men’s Basketball Tip-Off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will host the Men’s Basketball Tip-Off on October 28 at the Galt House. According to the release, this event will replace the traditional tip-off luncheon. UofL is introducing a brand-new evening format that will accommodate even larger groups of season ticket...
LOUISVILLE, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

John Calipari Hints at Exciting News with Kentucky’s Future Schedule

The Kentucky men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season will be released later today. Kentucky coach John Calipari shared the news on social media Tuesday and also added that exciting plans for future schedules will be announced as well. Fans get their first look at the team during Big...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Ncaa Tournament#Cbs Sports Classic#Ksr#Sec#Asun#The Ncaa Tournament#Division#Wildcats#Bulldogs
247Sports

Boyle County youngster lands offer from Louisville

The University of Louisville football staff extended a scholarship offer to one of the best young prospects in the state of Kentucky on Wednesday. Boyle County High School athlete Montavin Quisenberry announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Cardinals. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Quisenberry, who has a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman died by suicide at UPS Worldport in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police said a woman died at the UPS Worldport on Wednesday night, and her death has been ruled a suicide. Several employees reached out to WLKY about an incident that night. It happened just before 11 p.m. at the airport on Grade Lane. We're...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
wdrb.com

Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Denver

5 marijuana shops in Louisville targeted by burglars

Burglars seem to be targeting marijuana shops in Louisville. In the past week, between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2, five marijuana dispensaries have been burglarized, three in Louisville and two in neighboring cities. Surveillance video shows three suspects enter the dispensaries while a fourth remains in the passenger front of the vehicle. Police said a silver KIA Sportage with a Georgia license plate RYE7152 has been used in several of the burglaries. In surveillance images, two of the suspects are seen wearing Colorado Buffalo sweatshirts while the third suspect is seen wearing a Houston Astros ball cap with an orange bill. Additional Information from the Louisville Police Department:Anyone with information about these burglaries, the identity of the persons of interest, or may have seen the vehicle described, is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 
LOUISVILLE, KY
bereadylexington.com

Kentucky Issues “Antler Alert” for Drivers – Deer on the Move

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual “Antler Alert” to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. “October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Trailer with family keepsakes stolen from side of Ky. interstate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who was moving his family from northern California to Knoxville is hoping precious family memories and keepsakes will be returned after they were stolen in Lexington over the weekend. “Family photo albums, collectibles over the years, grandma’s dresser that was handed down to my...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Freeze Threat This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another fantastic fall day taking shape across the region as our overall weather pattern threatens to turn unseasonably cold in the coming days. This brings the chance for a freeze in here over the weekend with a colder blast lurking later next week. It’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
75K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy