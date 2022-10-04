ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around

Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s. 
ENVIRONMENT
CBS42.com

Warm Week, Followed by A BIG Cool Down this weekend

Tonight, we will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the 40s and 50s, so grad that jacket or sweater again. Wednesday and Thursday will have more great fall weather with plenty of sunshine each day as the ridge of high pressure moves over the Deep South. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s and lows will be in the 50s each day.
ALABAMA STATE
The Weather Channel

Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.

October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. F​all officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
ENVIRONMENT
#Ohio Valley
The Independent

Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph

The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Another messy day with rain and wind

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. The leftovers of Ian continue to churn off the Mid-Atlantic coast. We will see strong winds, rain, tidal flooding, and rough surf through Wednesday. Another messy day with north to NW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. These strong...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WCPO

More seasonal weather until the end of the week

It will stay clear overnight and chilly once again. With calm winds continuing overnight, we will see temperatures dip down into the low 40s and another chance at some patchy fog. Wednesday is going to be a spectacular day as well, with slightly warmer temperatures. It will stay mostly clear...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Orlene to Bring Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds to Mexico

Forecasts revealed that Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to pound Mexico with heavy rains and gusty winds, causing small to massive flooding. Residents are advised to keep updated with the weather update. Tropical Storm Orlene is the 16th storm of the East Pacific Hurricane Season and is said to approach...
ENVIRONMENT
The Fayetteville Observer

Weather Permitting: A gorgeous weekend ahead

It took a hurricane to finally wipe out the long-running rainfall shortage across the Cape Fear region. The weekend soaking by Ian erased the dry spell that stretched back into mid-spring across the region — across nearly all of North Carolina, in fact. The only abnormally dry area now is high in the mountains, just as leaf season begins.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Daily Mail

More misery to come! Flash floods hit Wales as downpours leave Britain drenched as band of heavy rain moves over the country - with wet weather to return again this weekend

Wet weather will continue to hit the country this evening, after thunderstorms struck northern and eastern parts of the UK this morning when a band of rain moved in from the west, with more rain returning this weekend. Tonight, Scotland, Northern Ireland and far north of England will see wet...
