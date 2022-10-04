Read full article on original website
Related
17 Met Gala Themes That Would Be Better Than Controversial Designer Karl Lagerfeld
The recently announced 2023 Met Gala theme — "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" — stirred up a lot of controversy online. The problematic and harmful statements the designer made during his lifetime have been rightfully reexamined following his death in 2019, leading many to wonder why he's being celebrated at the biggest fashion event of the year.
PopSugar
Long Before "First Class," Jack Harlow Tried to Sing "Fergalicious" at His Fifth-Grade Talent Show
Fergie definitely makes those boys go loco — including a young Jack Harlow. On Oct 6., Harlow cohosted "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," revealing wholesome tidbits about life before he became famous. The "Come Home the Kids Miss You" artist's night on the talkshow was a full-circle moment...
PopSugar
Lori Harvey Wears a Plunging Red Dress With a Front Slit and Open Back
Lori Harvey wore yet another look that can only be considered an architectural masterpiece on Thursday, Oct. 6, for a party in Paris. The red Sukeina design, called the Oshoke Dress Coat, comes with artfully folded fabric, creating a bow effect at the shoulders and perfectly framing the body's silhouette. It's complete with a plunging neckline, an entirely open back, and a front slit that allows for a leggy moment with every step.
Comments / 0