Lori Harvey wore yet another look that can only be considered an architectural masterpiece on Thursday, Oct. 6, for a party in Paris. The red Sukeina design, called the Oshoke Dress Coat, comes with artfully folded fabric, creating a bow effect at the shoulders and perfectly framing the body's silhouette. It's complete with a plunging neckline, an entirely open back, and a front slit that allows for a leggy moment with every step.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO