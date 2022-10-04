ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

raps.org

FDA issues guidances on facility readiness and early DMF assessments under GDUFA III

The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) on 3 October released two draft guidances that implement new enhancements under the new Generic Drug User Fee Act (GDUFA III) program. One guidance covers FDA’s criteria for assigning a review goal date based on facility’s readiness for inspection, and the other addresses the early assessment of drug master files (DMFs) prior to the submission of generic drug applications.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA Outlines Work Underway to Ensure the Safety of Imported Produce

By: Donald Prater, Associate Commissioner for Imported Food Safety and Julie Moss, Director of the Office of International Engagement in the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition. A lot of the food that American consumers eat and serve their families is imported from other countries. Of the foods subject...
SELF

Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA

For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
Daily Mail

How Alzheimer's drug breakthrough opens the door for two MORE experimental treatments that could yield results in MONTHS — after decades of failed trials

A breakthrough treatment that slows Alzheimer's disease has boosted scientists' hopes for two more experimental drugs. Lecanemab, which is given as an injection every two weeks, was found to slow the progress of Alzheimer's disease in patients by 27 per cent. It makes it the first ever drug shown to...
curetoday.com

FDA Fast Tracks Investigational Drug for Potential Approval in Lung Cancer Subtype

Treatment with an investigational drug elicited a median progression-free survival (time from treatment until disease progression or death) of 8.9 months among patients with a form of unresectable or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer, according to trial findings. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the investigational drug sapanisertib...
iheart.com

FDA Approves Lou Gehrig's Disease Drug From Cambridge-Based Drugmaker

CAMBRIDGE Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug for ALS from a Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company. The drug Relyvrio, made by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, was approved without any large-scale human trials. The FDA says about 20,000 people are living with the chronic disease in the United States, and about 5,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, has no known cure and is usually fatal. The FDA says Relyvrio helped slow down the progress of the disease in its human trial.
Ars Technica

A bold effort to cure HIV—using Crispr

In July, an HIV-positive man became the first volunteer in a clinical trial aimed at using Crispr gene editing to snip the AIDS-causing virus out of his cells. For an hour, he was hooked up to an IV bag that pumped the experimental treatment directly into his bloodstream. The one-time infusion is designed to carry the gene-editing tools to the man’s infected cells to clear the virus.
MedicalXpress

New genetic test for pancreatic cancer outperforms current guidelines

A molecular test called PancreaSeq accurately classifies pancreatic cysts as potentially cancerous or benign, according to a large, multi-center study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC researchers. Published today in Gastroenterology, the prospective study of more than 1,800 patients found that incorporating molecular markers improved the...
drugstorenews.com

Celltrion USA obtains FDA OK for Avastin biosimilar

The Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to Celltrion USA for Vegzelma (bevacizumab-adcd), a biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab), for the treatment of six types of cancer: metastatic colorectal cancer; recurrent or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer; recurrent glioblastoma; metastatic renal cell carcinoma; persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer; and epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.
2minutemedicine.com

Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults

1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
pharmacytimes.com

Camber Pharmaceuticals Launches Generic Zovirax

Camber Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the addition of Acyclovir Oral Suspension to its current portfolio. Acyclovir Oral Suspension is a synthetic nucleoside analogue active against herpes viruses. Acyclovir Oral Suspension from Camber is available in 200 mg/5 mL strength in 473 mL bottles. To find out more about Acyclovir...
Smithonian

Alzheimer’s Drug Shows ‘Most Encouraging Results’ Yet in Clinical Trial

An experimental new drug slowed the rate of cognitive decline among individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer’s in a large late-stage clinical trial, the pharmaceutical companies developing the drug announced last week. The medication, called lecanemab, reduced cognitive decline by 27 percent compared to participants who received a...
POZ

FDA OK’s Faster Administration Method for Trogarzo

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a quicker administration method for Trogarzo (ibalizumab), allowing the long-acting IV treatment to be delivered in 30 seconds rather than 15 minutes every two weeks. “The evolution of Trogarzo administration from intravenous infusion to intravenous push means less preparation and treatment time...
healio.com

FDA: Evusheld may lack efficacy against upcoming COVID-19 subvariants

Evusheld demonstrates reduced protection against the omicron subvariant BA.4.6, resulting in an increased risk for infection in those exposed to that COVID-19 strain, according to an updated FDA fact sheet. In the revised fact sheet, the FDA warned that providers should be aware of an increased risk for developing COVID-19...
Benzinga

Why Provention Bio Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

Provention Bio Inc PRVB shares are trading higher by 20.6% to $5.97 Thursday morning after the company announced it has entered into a co-promotion agreement with Sanofi U.S. for the launch of its lead investigational drug candidate teplizumab. What Else?. Provention says the company receives $20 million nonrefundable payment granting...
