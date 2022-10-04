Read full article on original website
Shady Grady
2d ago
and will he be tasked with being the Norwegian county lawyer as that is unconstitutional and cannot be inforced. maybe they better put ban on the smell of spaghetti sauce or that rotten raw sewage smell that every town has
A
2d ago
😆 they are going to start fining people for the smell of weed in the air. this is hilarious and embarrassing for Schuylkill County. Really working hard over there on coalcrackerville.
S K
1d ago
Smell lawsuit for medicinal weed users. What an idiotic absolutely absurd move. Like wow for real get the coal dust out of your brain. There's more important things to do for the community. Are you such a moron or what ??
8 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after Warren County house fire
POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - A woman is dead after a fire in Warren County, New Jersey. It broke out around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Maple Avenue, off of S. Main Street, near the border of Phillipsburg. Pohatcong Township police said the victim was an adult female....
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Council overrides McClure vetoes on studies of Gracedale and pay
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council overrode three vetoes by County Executive Lamont McClure on Thursday, clearing the way for potential studies of employee pay and the operations of Gracedale Nursing Home. The votes do not commit the county to any spending, merely to seeking bids. Council also overrode...
Suspect in deadly Kingston shooting returned to Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — A suspect has returned to face charges for a killing last month in Kingston. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service brought Tyquan Lassiter from New Jersey to Kingston Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on charges related to the shooting death of 38-year-old Peter McCoy along Main Street in the borough on September 10.
WFMZ-TV Online
Stockertown police chief resigns amid disciplinary charges
STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County borough is without employees at its police department after turmoil involving the former chief. Police Chief Eric Schwab resigned last month as disciplinary charges were set to be announced against him, according to minutes from a special council meeting on Sept. 12. Council was...
State charges garages, car dealers with 'title washing' fraud
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general's office has announced charges against more than a dozen businesses and individuals in a car "title washing" scheme. The businesses include a title company, garages, and used car dealers in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Carbon, and Monroe Counties. According to a release from...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown to seek state grants for gunshot detection technology, de-escalation training
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council on Wednesday voted to approve the submission of an application for a gun violence and prosecution grant in the amount of $10 million from the state's commission on crime and delinquency. If it is a successful recipient, the police department would be able...
Pennsylvania Game Commission looking for alleged deer poacher
Allenwood, Pa. — Someone illegally shot a white-tail deer in Union County, and now the Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for information. The deer was found along Route 44 in Gregg Township near the Allenwood federal penitentiary. The game warden says the deer was shot around 11 p.m. Oct. 3 with a small caliber firearm. Anyone with information is asked to report it to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Northcentral Region at 1-833-PGC-WILD or the Operation Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001. You may also report online at http://bit.ly/PGCOGT.
PennLive.com
Ex-corrections officer settles grievance with Pa. county over her firing
SUNBURY – Northumberland County has settled for $95,000 a grievance of a fired corrections officer who beat criminal charges against her. The settlement approved Tuesday by the county commissioners with Holly N. Olvany, 51, of the Sunbury area, was accomplished without admission of liability. She claimed the county did...
Pennsylvania turkey farms have 11 people charged with cruelty caught on video￼
Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched […]
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/06/2022
ASHLAND - This crash occurred around 3:15am, in the 600 Block of Centre Street in Ashland. Troopers say Anna Ostrikov, 23, of Lebanon, was traveling eastbound when she traveled across the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a park Saturn Ion. The impact pushed the Ion into a Ford F-150.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks supports Operation Green Light to honor veterans
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to adopt a resolution in support of Operation Green Light for veterans in the county. The resolution declares Nov. 7 through Nov. 13 as a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of men and women in uniform who are transitioning from active service.
skooknews.com
PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
phillyvoice.com
Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison
The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
Suspect steals 100 gallons of diesel fuel from parked truck in Northumberland County
Watsontown, Pa. — A person in a white Ford service truck stole $500 of diesel fuel last weekend from a parked truck in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say the person syphoned 100 gallons of fuel from the parked truck between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The truck was parked in the parking lot of Cleveland Brother's Equipment. When the truck owner discovered the theft, they noticed someone leaving the area in a white Ford service truck. Police estimate the service truck model years to be between 2017 and 2019. The service truck had an auxiliary fuel tank on the back. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Drick at 570-524-2662 or email at Kdrick@pa.gov.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro charges 19 suspects, 13 businesses in automotive 'title washing' fraud scheme
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. Three of the 13 businesses charged as a result of the investigation are located in York County, while a fourth is in Lebanon, the press release stated. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Thursday night. It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Seidersville Road. The coroner confirmed to us that his office was called to the scene. So far, there's no word on...
Inmate at SCI-Coal Township injures correctional officer
Coal Township, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township assaulted correctional officers, causing one to seek treatment at the hospital. Dakota Brodie, 23, assaulted two correctional officers at the prison on Sept. 24, state police at Stonington said. State police were called to investigate. One correctional officer was taken to Geisinger Shamokin hospital for treatment. Police did not identify the correctional officer nor provide their current condition.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Police Reports - October 5th, 2022
TREMONT - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Sunday, September 25th, 2022 around 9:30pm, Troopers responded to a home on East Line Street, for a report of a domestic dispute. Through an investigation, Troopers determined a physical altercation took place during an argument between Damian Watson,...
