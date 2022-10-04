ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 13

Shady Grady
2d ago

and will he be tasked with being the Norwegian county lawyer as that is unconstitutional and cannot be inforced. maybe they better put ban on the smell of spaghetti sauce or that rotten raw sewage smell that every town has

Reply
17
A
2d ago

😆 they are going to start fining people for the smell of weed in the air. this is hilarious and embarrassing for Schuylkill County. Really working hard over there on coalcrackerville.

Reply
9
S K
1d ago

Smell lawsuit for medicinal weed users. What an idiotic absolutely absurd move. Like wow for real get the coal dust out of your brain. There's more important things to do for the community. Are you such a moron or what ??

Reply
4
Related
WBRE

8 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead after Warren County house fire

POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - A woman is dead after a fire in Warren County, New Jersey. It broke out around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Maple Avenue, off of S. Main Street, near the border of Phillipsburg. Pohatcong Township police said the victim was an adult female....
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NorthcentralPA.com

11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video

Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Schuylkill County, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Newswatch 16

Suspect in deadly Kingston shooting returned to Luzerne County

KINGSTON, Pa. — A suspect has returned to face charges for a killing last month in Kingston. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service brought Tyquan Lassiter from New Jersey to Kingston Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on charges related to the shooting death of 38-year-old Peter McCoy along Main Street in the borough on September 10.
KINGSTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Stockertown police chief resigns amid disciplinary charges

STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County borough is without employees at its police department after turmoil involving the former chief. Police Chief Eric Schwab resigned last month as disciplinary charges were set to be announced against him, according to minutes from a special council meeting on Sept. 12. Council was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Norwegian Twp#Pa Supervisors
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania Game Commission looking for alleged deer poacher

Allenwood, Pa. — Someone illegally shot a white-tail deer in Union County, and now the Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for information. The deer was found along Route 44 in Gregg Township near the Allenwood federal penitentiary. The game warden says the deer was shot around 11 p.m. Oct. 3 with a small caliber firearm. Anyone with information is asked to report it to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Northcentral Region at 1-833-PGC-WILD or the Operation Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001. You may also report online at http://bit.ly/PGCOGT.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania turkey farms have 11 people charged with cruelty caught on video￼

Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/06/2022

ASHLAND - This crash occurred around 3:15am, in the 600 Block of Centre Street in Ashland. Troopers say Anna Ostrikov, 23, of Lebanon, was traveling eastbound when she traveled across the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a park Saturn Ion. The impact pushed the Ion into a Ford F-150.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks supports Operation Green Light to honor veterans

READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to adopt a resolution in support of Operation Green Light for veterans in the county. The resolution declares Nov. 7 through Nov. 13 as a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of men and women in uniform who are transitioning from active service.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
OLD FORGE, PA
phillyvoice.com

Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison

The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals 100 gallons of diesel fuel from parked truck in Northumberland County

Watsontown, Pa. — A person in a white Ford service truck stole $500 of diesel fuel last weekend from a parked truck in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say the person syphoned 100 gallons of fuel from the parked truck between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The truck was parked in the parking lot of Cleveland Brother's Equipment. When the truck owner discovered the theft, they noticed someone leaving the area in a white Ford service truck. Police estimate the service truck model years to be between 2017 and 2019. The service truck had an auxiliary fuel tank on the back. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Drick at 570-524-2662 or email at Kdrick@pa.gov.
WFMZ-TV Online

Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Salisbury Twp.

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Thursday night. It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Seidersville Road. The coroner confirmed to us that his office was called to the scene. So far, there's no word on...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate at SCI-Coal Township injures correctional officer

Coal Township, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township assaulted correctional officers, causing one to seek treatment at the hospital. Dakota Brodie, 23, assaulted two correctional officers at the prison on Sept. 24, state police at Stonington said. State police were called to investigate. One correctional officer was taken to Geisinger Shamokin hospital for treatment. Police did not identify the correctional officer nor provide their current condition.
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports - October 5th, 2022

TREMONT - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Sunday, September 25th, 2022 around 9:30pm, Troopers responded to a home on East Line Street, for a report of a domestic dispute. Through an investigation, Troopers determined a physical altercation took place during an argument between Damian Watson,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy