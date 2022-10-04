ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings men fall at Northwest Nazarene in soccer

NAMPA, Idaho — Host Northwest Nazarene out-shot visiting Montana State Billings 21-2 Thursday night en route to a 2-0 victory over the Yellowjackets in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. NNU's Jake Levine scored his fourth goal of the season in the 67th minute and Ethan Atterberry put the...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

'Everything lined up': Montana State football gets commitment from Taki Uluilakepa

BOZEMAN — Taki Uluilakepa will become the newest member of the Brotherly Bobcats. Uluilakepa announced his commitment to the Montana State football team this past Saturday. The defensive back from Utah is the younger brother of Bobcats starting “Mike” linebacker Danny Uluilakepa, who is on a team with four other groups of brothers.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

No movement for Griz, Bobcats in latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll

After wins this past weekend, there was still no movement for the Montana Grizzlies or Montana State Bobcats in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, which was released on Monday. The Grizzlies, who defeated Idaho State 28-20 on Saturday, held at No. 3 in the poll while MSU,...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

MSU Billings men's golfer shares GNAC Player of the Week honor

A Montana State Billings men's golfer shared the award for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's Player of the Week honor following his notable performance at a Yellowjackets home meet last week. Kevin Kolb, a junior from Spearfish, South Dakota, was co-named the GNAC's Men's Golf Player of the Week by...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Idaho State, UC Davis and Brawl of the Wild

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com Montana State beat writer Victor Flores and Montana beat writer Lucas Semb focus on an Idaho State-heavy football stretch. They discuss Montana's 28-20 win at ISU (0:58), Montana State's 41-27 home win over UC Davis (5:39), MSU's upcoming game against...
POCATELLO, ID
406mtsports.com

Montana State golf finishes 17th at Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational

TACOMA, Washington — The Montana State women’s golf team concluded the final round of the Pat Lessor Harbottle Invitational, held at the par-72, 6,195-yard Tacoma Country and Golf Club on Tuesday. Montana State finished 17th overall in the team standings with a three-round score of 127-over 919 strokes...
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#Loom#American Football#Highschoolsports#The J Hawks#Helena Capital#Missoula Sentinel
406mtsports.com

JUCO transfer JT Reed helping Montana State's offensive line erase doubts

BOZEMAN — Questions swirled around Montana State’s offensive line before this football season began. None of the starters were more mysterious than JT Reed. Justus Perkins was MSU’s first-string center all of last season, and Rush Reimer started four games at tackle. Right guard Cole Sain saw the field when healthy last season. Marcus Wehr was transitioning from defensive to offensive line, but Montanans who watched him at Billings Central knew he had the talent to succeed.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Bozeman Airport Adds 1,600 New Parking Spaces. What Will It Cost?

If you've ever struggled to find a parking spot at the airport, you're not alone. One airport in Montana is doing something to fix the problem and ease the struggles of travelers. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, Montana's largest airport, has announced the addition of 1,600 new paid parking spaces. Construction...
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemancvb.com

Newest Restaurants in the Bozeman Area

One of the best things about Bozeman is the ever-growing restaurant scene. Though the growth seems to have slowed a bit since its peak in 2021, new dining locations are still popping up around the Gallatin Valley. Here is a round-up of the latest round of new restaurants in the area.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Video Perfectly Captures The Pain of Dating In Bozeman

This video is a little too accurate in its re-creation of the dating scene in Bozeman, and I can't stop laughing. Since I moved to Montana, dating has been a wild ride. Montana is filled with single people with so many different interests and perspectives, and Bozeman seems to be the hub of all these clashing personalities.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Missing hunter found dead near Truman Gulch

MISSOULA, MT — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the missing hunter and determined his cause of death. Officials report the hunter was 65-year-old Joseph Raymond Balyeat from Bozeman and his death was due to natural causes. A missing hunter was found dead in the Truman Gulch area...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman event marks down gas to $1.54 per gallon

Bozeman, Mont — Lines of cars flocked to a gas station in Bozeman where fuel was temporarily priced at $1.54 per gallon -- an event happening just as AAA says gas prices are rising again in the Treasure State. The average price at the pump is up to $3.97/gallon,...
BOZEMAN, MT

