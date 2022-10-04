Tony Khan certainly had a few tricks up his sleeve for fans as part of "AEW Grand Slam" at Arthur Ashe Stadium; the last of which was the surprise appearance of The Great Muta as part of "Rampage." In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Sting spoke about Muta being a part of the show and the concerns he had stepping into the ring that particular night. "Muta has transcended wrestling," said Sting. "He became a household name in Japan and America. Even last week in AEW, people remembered him. He was worried about that. 'Will they remember?' he asked me, and I said, 'Of course, they'll definitely remember.'"

