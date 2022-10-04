Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Ring Announcer Dasha Kuret Was Skeptical Of Wrestler's Nickname
Sometimes a wrestler's nickname can be hard to believe, even for those who are in the industry. That's exactly what happened during a recent episode of "AEW: Dark Elevation." The show featured a singles match between Brian Cage and Tracy Williams. Williams' nickname is "Hot Sauce," but as referee Bryce...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Officially Announces Changes To Commentary Teams
WWE has confirmed today's report from Variety concerning major changes to the company's commentary teams. The most significant change? A return to the two-man commentary booth across all three TV shows as well as premium live events. The company announced that Michael Cole will remain on "WWE SmackDown," with former...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Anniversary Episode
Tonight is the three-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, and several matches were announced for the show. As a reminder, Dynamite will run fifteen minutes longer than usual tonight. The show includes:. * AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Brian Cage. * Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Addresses FTR Not Having An AEW Tag Team Match Since May
There's been a question on a lot of AEW fans' minds recently; why aren't FTR wrestling in more tag team matches? It's something FTR themselves wondered this past weekend after the duo wrestled for New Japan Pro-Wrestling in the U.K., defending their IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against Aussie Open. Indeed, FTR has wrestled in regular tag matches only a handful of times since June, though the duo has remained active in other areas.
RELATED PEOPLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Opening Match Revealed For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
MJF announced on Twitter that his match against Wheeler Yuta would open this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the anniversary edition of the weekly television show that started in 2019. He wrote the following to promote the match:. “I was the first match at ALL IN. I was in...
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Says WWE SmackDown Star Is Having 'Banger After Banger After Banger'
Mick Foley has certainly been in his share of fights over the years to know some good ones when he sees them. For him, there is one WWE Superstar that continues to impress with their body of work throughout 2022. "The Hardcore Legend" took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise the in-ring work of Sheamus, noting how incredible he's been with everything he's been involved with.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Names WWE Star She Wants Match Against If She Becomes Raw Women's Champion
Since returning at SummerSlam this past July, Bayley has been all over WWE television as the leader of Damage CTRL alongside Dakota Kai and IO Sky. She helped her stable mates acquire the Women's Tag Team Championships and now she has her mind set on capturing gold herself. At Extreme Rules on October 8, the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion will look to win the red brand's Women's Championship when she competes against the champion, Bianca Belair, in a ladder match.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Reveals Why He Disliked the Finish to His First WWE IC Title Victory
During the latest edition of his podcast, “Kurt Angle Show,” Kurt Angle discussed his thoughts regarding the time he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship. At No Way Out 2000, the Olympic Gold Medalist won the title by defeating Chris Jericho in the first match of the evening. The manner in which the match came to an end did not sit well with him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Status Of Investigation Into Backstage AEW All Out Fight
It has now officially been a month and a day since AEW All Out, whose actual in-ring events immediate took a backseat to the wild post-show media scrum that led to a backstage incident between CM Punk, Ace Steel, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Punk, Omega, and the Bucks were all stripped of their AEW World and World Trios Championships in the aftermath, and none of them have been seen on AEW TV since. The question now becomes when, or even if, we'll see any of them again.
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Teases Return To WWE NXT
Bayley is most definitely one of the most established female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with effortless ease. The Role Model was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while...
411mania.com
Andrade El Idolo Rumored to be ‘On the Outs’ With AAA Following Match With Kenny Omega
– It seems AEW star Andrade El Idolo is the subject of a great deal of controversy this week. As noted, Andrade is getting attention for comments he made during an interview with Mas Lucha, talking about an incident with Sammy Guevara, who allegedly complained backstage that Andrade hit him too hard in the ring. This led to a confrontation with Andrade asking Guevara if the two of them had a problem, and Guevara said no. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer discussed the interview, along with why Andrade didn’t do more shows with AAA.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Comments On Possibility Of Andrade El Idolo Leaving AEW
Tony Khan has seen the future of the AEW — and Andrade El Idolo might not be in it. In an interview for "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," Khan seemingly dissed Andrade ahead of his Mask vs. Career Match against Preston "10" Vance of the Dark Order coming up on "Rampage" October 7.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Makes Stunning Announcement Regarding 'AEW Rampage' Match
Last week it was announced that Dark Order member, Preston "10" Vance, would put his mask on the line against Andrade El Idolo on Friday night's episode of "AEW Rampage" in a match where Andrade's AEW career would also be on the line. The mask was given to Vance by former Dark Order leader and TNT Champion, the late Brodie Lee. "Rampage" this week is dedicated to the anniversary of Lee's last AEW match, and Vance was chosen to represent Dark Order. However, it was revealed Wednesday evening that a huge change was coming to "Rampage."
PWMania
Brian Cage Hypes Tonight’s TNT Championship Match and Touts Career Highlights
Wardlow will defend his AEW TNT Championship against Brian Cage in tonight’s AEW Dynamite Third Anniversary special. This will be Cage’s first Dynamite appearance since being defeated by Powerhouse Hobbs on September 1, 2021. As PWMania.com previously reported, Cage hyped the match on Twitter this week, saying he’s...
411mania.com
ROH World Title Match & More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson’s ROH World Title bout is official among the matches set for next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next week’s show, which takes place next Wednesday in Toronto:. * ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Extreme Rules predictions, card, matches, PPV preview, start time, date, location
WWE Extreme Rules is set to go down on Saturday with a card comprised of wild gimmick matches. That includes matches for both of the top women's championships. Liv Morgan is set to put the SmackDown women's championship on the line against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match, meaning there are no rules and the match can only be won by pinfall or submission. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair will defend the Raw women's title against Damage CTRL leader Bayley in a ladder match.
wrestlinginc.com
Sting Reveals Concern The Great Muta Had Before AEW Debut
Tony Khan certainly had a few tricks up his sleeve for fans as part of "AEW Grand Slam" at Arthur Ashe Stadium; the last of which was the surprise appearance of The Great Muta as part of "Rampage." In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Sting spoke about Muta being a part of the show and the concerns he had stepping into the ring that particular night. "Muta has transcended wrestling," said Sting. "He became a household name in Japan and America. Even last week in AEW, people remembered him. He was worried about that. 'Will they remember?' he asked me, and I said, 'Of course, they'll definitely remember.'"
wrestlinginc.com
Max Caster Asks Fans Not To Bring Household Object To AEW Dynamite
It's Wednesday and you know what that means. All Elite Wrestling "Dynamite" will be live tonight from the United States capital of Washington DC, and the company will be celebrating the show's three-year anniversary. With a stacked match card, the show is almost certain to be a good one. Also slated for the show is a celebration of a brand new holiday, National Scissoring Day!
wrestlinginc.com
Interesting Finn Balor Vs Edge Betting Odds Revealed Ahead Of WWE Extreme Rules
Note: (-) denotes the match favorite, (+) denotes the match underdog. Bianca Belair (c) -160 (5/8) Liv Morgan (c) +180 (9/5) *Opening odds had Finn Balor as a +200 (2/1) underdog. 6-Man Tag Team Match Winner. Imperium -200 (1/2) The Brawling Brutes +150 (3/2) Edge and Balor first began their...
wrestlinginc.com
'Former WWE Champion' Announced For Upcoming Floyd Mayweather Card
While several stars from MMA, boxing, and the combat sports world overall have jumped over to professional wrestling during their careers, it's quite rare to see a pro wrestling star jump over into that medium. Wrestlers like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, and Thunder Rosa are usually the exception, not the rule — but now, it appears another former wrestler is looking to become the next exception.
Comments / 0