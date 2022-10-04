White Buffs keep CC winless; Chicuellar scores on a header and Amaya puts in the second goal as the Buffs win 2-1The Madras girls soccer squad got its first league win of the season Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Crook County. The Cowgirls, who haven't won a game this season, were primed to upset the homestanding White Buffalos, especially after scoring the first goal of the game. Emily Ruiz battled for a corner kick and knocked one in early in the first half. Madras would get the equalizer on their own corner kick several minutes later. Hannah...

MADRAS, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO