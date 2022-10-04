ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

fiusports.com

(RV) Men’s Soccer Hosts UCF in Conference Clash

MIAMI (Oct. 6, 2022) – (RV) Men's Soccer is back at FIU Soccer Stadium Sunday, October 9 to take on UCF in an American Athletic Conference matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET. The Panthers are 7-3 this season and hold a 3-1 record in The American. FIU...
MIAMI, FL
fiusports.com

(RV) Men’s Soccer Wins Third Straight, Beating Temple, 3-0

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (Oct. 5, 2022) – (RV) Men's Soccer was on the road, Wednesday night, to take on American Athletic Conference foe Temple, taking down the Owls, 3-0. In the 10th minute, captain David Garcia came up with two goal saving plays. He first cleared a ball destined for goal off the line then followed that up with a key block moments later to keep the score tied.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fiusports.com

Football Returns to Home Turf for Homecoming Battle on Saturday vs. UConn

WEEK 6: FIU (2-2, 0-1) vs. Connecticut (2-4) DATE Saturday, October 8. STADIUM FIU Stadium (20,000) Saturday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the Panthers and Huskies in the sport of football. The teams are also scheduled to meet in 2023 in East Hartford, Conn., with additional games slated...
MIAMI, FL

