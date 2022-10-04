Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Charleston restaurant to mark 50 years after growing to 7 locations with another on way
In June 1972, then-27-year-old Rod Lapin opened a small frozen-treat store called Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream Shop in Charleston's South Windermere Shopping Center. As the steamy summer succumbed to fall's cooler temperatures, he noticed ice cream wasn't as popular, so he added hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, soups and other items to the menu. The name of the business grew as well to reflect the expanded menu.
holycitysinner.com
Sarah Shad Johnson Announces Bid for Charleston County School Board
Sarah Shad Johnson, a former chair of the Moultrie District 2 Constituent Board, today announced that she is running for the District 2 seat on the Charleston County School Board. The newly-created, single-member district includes Awendaw, McClellanville, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, and parts of Mt. Pleasant from Park West and Carolina Park across to the Old Village. The nonpartisan race will be on the November 8th ballot, and everyone in District Two can vote.
charlestondaily.net
Volunteers Wanted for Charleston Beerfest – Volunteers receive a free shirt and festival admission!
walterborolive.com
Colleton spared significant damage from Ian
Hurricane Ian caused some minor damage in Colleton County on Sept. 30th, as it made landfall and wreaked havoc near Myrtle Beach in coastal South Carolina. Ian landed near Georgetown at about 2:05 p.m. on Sept. 30th as a category one hurricane, bringing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County rings in the opening of Fort Fair Lawn
Elected officials and community members from Moncks Corner, Goose Creek and beyond joined Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust and the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust on Sept. 23 to celebrate the grand opening of Fort Fair Lawn. The site is recognized as the most "pristine, intact" original Revolutionary War fortification in South Carolina, according to Douglas Bostick (pictured with red tie), the Executive Director of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust. Also among the speakers at the gathering was Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb, who shared that the public opening is part of a collective effort to teach history, celebrate it and grow from it. He further cited the "positive momentum" taking place in Berkeley County in terms of enhancing local tourism and allowing visitors to sample the natural splendor of the area. Cribb added: "In Berkeley County, we have a motto or slogan we go by: 'Rich history, bright future, one Berkeley.'"
The Post and Courier
Charleston bowling alley building sells for $10M; The Alley's operations not to be affected
A downtown Charleston block-long building where a bowling alley has operated for the past decade and an 8-story hotel has been approved is now under new ownership, but the transaction is not expected to affect operations at The Alley for the foreseeable future. A Chicago-based partnership of real estate investment...
The top U.S. city to visit: Charleston, S.C.
The 13 historic houses of Rainbow Row brighten downtown Charleston, South Carolina, near the Battery district. The city is known for its well-preserved buildings, laid-back hospitality and sophisticated restaurants. Photo © Benita Le Mahieu | Dreamstime.com. St. Michael’s Church, the oldest church in Charleston, welcomed George Washington in 1791....
charlestondaily.net
The Gathering Cafe in West Ashley is For Sale
SIZE: The restaurant is approximately 1,608 square feet. Space is centrally located in West Ashley, SC. This space has loads of character! The patio can seat approximately 20 customers. Great wood flooring throughout the restaurant! This space also includes a fully-equipped kitchen, walk-in cooler, and an in-ground grease trap. The restaurant includes a 9-foot hood system. Plenty of on-site parking. This restaurant is a MUST-SEE and can easily be converted to fit any concept!
WJCL
Ask Asa: South Carolina man wrestles with alligators in his yard
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — How would you like to find this bad boy on your front steps? This is the third alligator Joe Anthony Smith found in his yard, a spot where his children and grandchildren play. When it rains near his home in Beaufort County's Port Royal, the...
The Post and Courier
Reviving the Revolution in Berkeley County
Between 1770 and 1783 the battles and unrest of the Revolutionary War waged on until the United States of America was on the map. Although the year that will mark the country’s 250 birthday will be in 2026. A lot of history has passed since then. So much so,...
Berkeley County to open 3 early voting locations this month
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you registered to vote in the upcoming election this November? The clock is ticking. This is the last week to register in South Carolina. “If you’re doing it in person, the deadline is this Friday, October 7 – if you’re doing the process online or by email or by […]
abcnews4.com
Victim identified in N. Charleston shooting: Dorchester County coroner
The Dorchester County coroner has identified the person shot and killed in North Charleston on Wednesday, October 5th. Dominique B. Whitehead, 29, was shot around 2:45 p.m. in the yard of a residence located at the intersection of Hunters Ridge Lane and Peppertree Lane. The Dorchester County coroner pronounced Whitehead...
Police: Hoax prompts police response at Charleston County, South Carolina high school
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department said a hoax phone call prompted a heavy police response at Burke High School on Wednesday morning. Inspector Michael Gillooly with the Charleston Police Department said just before 10:00 a.m. that was a heavy police presence at Burke High after a call was received at another location […]
Charleston Police address “swatting call” at Burke High School
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after Charleston Police received a hoax phone call claiming there was an active shooter at Burke High School. According to police, this was a “swatting call,” which is a fake phone call made with the intention of bringing in a large police, fire, and EMS presence. The […]
Berkeley County Announces Early Voting Locations For 2022 General Election
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election will be available statewide starting Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Registered Berkeley County voters may early vote 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Nov. 5, 2022 at any of the following locations: Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC […] The post Berkeley County Announces Early Voting Locations For 2022 General Election appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
WYFF4.com
Fake school shooting calls being reported across South Carolina; no confirmed shootings
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fake calls about shootings at schools across South Carolina have prompted school lockdowns and heavy police response at several schools. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) WYFF News 4 has gotten calls about at least two schools in our area where shootings have been...
iheart.com
CONSERVATIVE: School Board Candidate Endorsements ...
What's my district? Answers to frequently asked questions ahead of midterm elections. One of the biggest being: 'Who are my Conservative' School Board Candidates?'. Below are a list of Tri-County (that's Dorchester, Charleston and Berkeley Counties) Mom's For Liberty endorsed candidates who were vetted and asked to sign this pledge:
Anti-Semitic flyers litter in Georgetown Co. neighborhoods, deputies investigating
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating after anti-Semitic flyers were found in several neighborhoods. “It’s an unfortunate reminder that we are, as Jews, one of the largest targets of hate crimes everywhere around the world. Some countries maybe worse than others, but despite that we do feel welcome here but […]
WMBF
Police respond to three Lowcountry schools for reports of weapon, threats
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to three schools in the Lowcountry on Thursday for reports of a weapon on campus or threats. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row. Police said no threats were made and no...
Crews battle morning house fire in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – St. Andrews and Charleston fire crews responded to a structure fire that happened Thursday morning. Crews responded to a fire in progress around the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 6:30 a.m. St. Andrews Fire said controlling the fire was challenging due to “hoarding conditions,” however, crews were able to […]
