Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon high school football: 2022 state tournament brackets tracker
Check in here to see updates on the latest projected fields for Class 6A-1A 6-man state football tournaments. The 2022 Oregon high school football season is already halfway over, which means it's time to start looking ahead to the playoffs. League standings for some are in their infancy, so this first week of projections might look a little odd in some cases, but that will all be sorted out over the season's final four weeks. New this season is the Class 6A breakup with 16 teams competing for the state title while 16 teams will be playing for the Columbia...
4A Oregon high school football statistical leaders through Week 5
Class 4A football statistical leaders through Week 5, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians. Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com. Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for ...
Oregon City high school sports: Scores and schedules, Oct. 3-8
Follow a high school athlete in Oregon City? Stay up to date on all the high school sports this week with our scoreboard! Here are all the high school sports involving Oregon City schools this week, Oct. 3-8. FOOTBALL Friday, Oct. 7 Oregon City at Lake Oswego, 7 p.m. VOLLEYBALL Tuesday, Oct. 4 North Clackamas Christian 3, Country Christian 0 (25-4, 25-6, 25-10) Oregon City 3, West Linn 0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-16) Thursday, Oct. 6 Grand View Christian at North Clackamas Christian, 5:15 p.m. St. Mary's Academy at Oregon City, 6:30 p.m. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below BOYS SOCCER Tuesday, Oct. 4 West Linn 2, Oregon City 0 Thursday, Oct. 6 Oregon City at Lake Oswego, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Faith Bible (JV) at North Clackamas Christian, 4:15 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER Tuesday, Oct. 4 West Linn 1, Oregon City 0 Thursday, Oct. 6 Lake Oswego at Oregon City, 7:30 p.m. {loadposition sub-article-01} {loadposition sub-article-02}
Skyridge girls tennis on track to win third straight 6A title
Skyridge is hoping to match their fierce Region 4 rivals to the south with a third straight state 6A girls tennis championship. Lone Peak won three consecutive titles (2017, 2018, 2019) and the Falcons have won the past two (2020, 2021). After Thursday’s state tournament action at Liberty Park, Skyridge is in good shape to win championship No. 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Jordan Journal
Copper Hills begins a new era on the volleyball court
The introduction of the 2022 Cooper Hills volleyball team includes several new faces in important roles. Its new coach and the growth of players with little varsity experience could land them in familiar territory. “I feel like this team has been fun so far,” freshman outside hitter Isa Taylor said....
kmvt
Tuesday’s prep sports scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s high school sports scores sent into KMVT. Burley 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-12) Murtaugh 3, Raft River 0 (25-11, 25-10, 25-11) Valley 3, Lighthouse Christian 1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18) Carey 3, Glenns Ferry 2...
Comments / 0