Soroco volleyball surges late for win over North Park
Welcoming North Park to Oak Creek, Soroco girls volleyball battled through five sets to earn its second victory of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Losing the opening set, the Rams battled back to win the second and fourth sets of the match, forcing a 15-point tiebreaker. Soroco fought hard...
Tigers volleyball rallies late for 3-2 victory
Down two sets at home against Vail Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 1, Hayden volleyball stormed back to take three straight sets and the match victory. A tight third set that could have ended the match in favor of the visiting Gore Rangers, Hayden persevered and battled its way to a 26-24 set win. The Tigers would go on to convincingly take the fourth set and the 15-point tiebreak which they won by nine.
Steamboat volleyball dominates the weekend
With key wins over Palisade on Friday, Sept. 30, and Moffat County on Saturday, Oct. 1, Steamboat Springs volleyball has won four of its last five and holds a 10-5 record. Despite non-league dominance, the Sailors are just 2-4 in league play with four league matches remaining on the schedule. They have a chance to earn a third league win on the road in a match against Glenwood Springs on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Hayden vs. Craig power plant softball game scheduled for Saturday
The Xcel Energy versus Tri-State Craig Station community softball game has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Woodbury Park, 1388 W. Third St. The softball game that will put employees of both power plants head-to-head was canceled on Oct. 1 due to excessive rain. The event aims...
REPS, Buffalo Commons team up for ‘long overdue’ fundraiser this weekend
For the first time in years, Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide is holding a fundraiser. In what will be a safe space, Buffalo Commons will entertain attendees at Old Town Pub on Friday, Oct. 7. “I think it’s going to be a really powerful evening,” said Mindy Marriott, executive director at...
Tickets for Steamboat Middle School’s Legally Blonde Jr. available now
Tickets for the middle school presentation of Legally Blonde Jr. are now available at the Steamboat Springs Middle School Office. The show will open performance on Thursday, Oct. 13, and will be followed by shows on Oct. 14, and Oct. 15. All of those performances begin at 7 p.m. in the Steamboat Springs Middle School auditorium at 39610 Amethyst Drive. There will also be a matinee show at 2 p.m., Oct. 15, in the auditorium.
Plan for Brown Ranch hopes to inspire those trying to hang on in Steamboat
On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Yampa Valley Housing Authority will present what it has learned from its extensive work on purchasing and planning the Brown Ranch. The presentation, offered at both 2 and 6 p.m. at the Strings Music Pavilion, should give the community the most complete view yet of what could be Steamboat’s best chance to address affordable housing.
Two bear cubs hit and killed on U.S. 40 in Steamboat
Two black bear cubs were killed on U.S. Highway 40 near Anglers Drive in Steamboat Springs just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Steamboat Springs Police Sgt. Rich Brown said one of the cubs had already died when officers arrived and the other cub was badly injured. After consulting with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, officers were advised to put the injured cub down.
Purchase of Ptarmigan Inn presents a big opportunity for Gravity Haus in Steamboat, founder says
Gravity Haus has purchased The Ptarmigan Inn with plans on bringing its membership-driven hospitality and amenities business to Steamboat Springs. “So, we’ve been working on Steamboat for a while, and as you can imagine, finding really cool properties where we can actually execute our portfolio of amenities — in any mountain town —is extremely challenging,” said Jim Deters, CEO and founder of Gravity Haus. “We had the opportunity to purchase the Ptarmigan with its location at the base, its locations to the gondola, and with all the investment that Alterra (Mountain Company), KSL (Capital Partners) and East West (Partners) are putting into developing it, we thought it was just an amazing opportunity for us.”
Teenagers caught with weapons at Steamboat Springs High School released on bond
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the two teenagers arrested at Steamboat Springs High School were released on bond from the Routt County Jail and Detention Center. Zachery Durham and Damion Rhodes were arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with attempted felony menacing and interfering with an education institution after being caught in the high school parking lot with an Airsoft rifle, a knife and several swords.
Plein Air pieces on display, feminine form is celebrated in October First Friday Art Walk
During October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pine Moon Fine Art has put together a show called Au Naturel, which features the human form, while raising money for “Paint the Town Pink.”. It’s just one of many new shows debuting at First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. on Friday,...
Community Agriculture Alliance: Career and Technical Education continues as RISE grant sunsets
As the sun sets on the Yampa Valley RISE grant, the Hayden and Soroco Agriculture programs look to the future with continued excitement for their programs. Both districts saw 50-56% participation this past school year, and as students settle into the new year, both districts see increases in participation. Hayden,...
Hayden library announces winners of annual award program
The Hayden Public Library has announced the three winners for its Bernadette F. Giannini Young Reader Awards. Daphne Doolin, Destiny Keeler and Jimmy Stanczak are all from Hayden and were nominated by library staff. They each received a certificate, handmade crocheted blanket from Susan Magaw and a gift card for...
First units at Brown Ranch expected by end of 2026
Construction at the Brown Ranch would start in 2026 with the first units coming at the end of that year and all 1,200 units planned for the first phase of development built by the middle of 2029, according to the development plan presented Thursday, Oct. 6. When fully built out...
Input meetings planned for Community Wildfire Protection Plan
Wildfire protection and forest health work will continue locally this fall including an additional 2,200 acres of fuels reduction work approved in northern Routt County, as well as public input meetings set for the update of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Long planned and finally approved through the required federal...
Bud Werner Library to screen groundbreaking dance documentary Monday
On Monday, Oct. 10, Bud Werner Memorial Library will hold a free screening of a critically acclaimed documentary that debuted during the 2021 Sundance Film Festival as part of the library’s ongoing Dance on Film series. The film, “Ailey,” follows trailblazing dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey through his search...
Routt County could add two electric vehicles, e-bike to fleet in 2023
Routt County is considering purchasing two electric vehicles and an e-bike next year in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint of the county’s fleet. The Routt County Assessor’s Office and the Road and Bridge Department would use the two vehicles to replace a 2009 SUV and a 2013 truck that have reached the end of their use for the county. The e-bike would be used by the Building Department for inspections and meetings within Steamboat Springs.
Free screening of dyslexia documentary at Bud Werner Memorial Library
The Bud Werner Library and Steamboat Reading are hosting a free screening of “Embracing Dyslexia,” on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Library Hall, followed by a question-and-answer session with a panel of experts that is designed for adults and older kids with dyslexia. “Embracing Dyslexia” examines dyslexia, a learning...
Could a 15-minute bus line be possible this winter? The city’s transit manager believes so
Hiring four more bus drivers may be the difference between a 30-minute and 15-minute service time for the main bus route this winter, according to City Transit Manager Jonathan Flint. During the city’s budget retreat on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Flint brought Steamboat Springs City Council up to speed. “If...
Public invited to learn results of Community Health Needs Assessment
Community members are invited to attend either in-person or tune in virtually for a presentation on Oct. 13 on the results of the recently completed 2021-22 Community Health Needs Assessment for the Yampa Valley. The assessment is used by medical, community and nonprofit groups in the Yampa Valley to identify...
