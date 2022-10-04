ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Soroco volleyball surges late for win over North Park

Welcoming North Park to Oak Creek, Soroco girls volleyball battled through five sets to earn its second victory of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Losing the opening set, the Rams battled back to win the second and fourth sets of the match, forcing a 15-point tiebreaker. Soroco fought hard...
OAK CREEK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tigers volleyball rallies late for 3-2 victory

Down two sets at home against Vail Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 1, Hayden volleyball stormed back to take three straight sets and the match victory. A tight third set that could have ended the match in favor of the visiting Gore Rangers, Hayden persevered and battled its way to a 26-24 set win. The Tigers would go on to convincingly take the fourth set and the 15-point tiebreak which they won by nine.
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat volleyball dominates the weekend

With key wins over Palisade on Friday, Sept. 30, and Moffat County on Saturday, Oct. 1, Steamboat Springs volleyball has won four of its last five and holds a 10-5 record. Despite non-league dominance, the Sailors are just 2-4 in league play with four league matches remaining on the schedule. They have a chance to earn a third league win on the road in a match against Glenwood Springs on Thursday, Oct. 6.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Hayden vs. Craig power plant softball game scheduled for Saturday

The Xcel Energy versus Tri-State Craig Station community softball game has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Woodbury Park, 1388 W. Third St. The softball game that will put employees of both power plants head-to-head was canceled on Oct. 1 due to excessive rain. The event aims...
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tickets for Steamboat Middle School’s Legally Blonde Jr. available now

Tickets for the middle school presentation of Legally Blonde Jr. are now available at the Steamboat Springs Middle School Office. The show will open performance on Thursday, Oct. 13, and will be followed by shows on Oct. 14, and Oct. 15. All of those performances begin at 7 p.m. in the Steamboat Springs Middle School auditorium at 39610 Amethyst Drive. There will also be a matinee show at 2 p.m., Oct. 15, in the auditorium.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Plan for Brown Ranch hopes to inspire those trying to hang on in Steamboat

On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Yampa Valley Housing Authority will present what it has learned from its extensive work on purchasing and planning the Brown Ranch. The presentation, offered at both 2 and 6 p.m. at the Strings Music Pavilion, should give the community the most complete view yet of what could be Steamboat’s best chance to address affordable housing.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Two bear cubs hit and killed on U.S. 40 in Steamboat

Two black bear cubs were killed on U.S. Highway 40 near Anglers Drive in Steamboat Springs just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Steamboat Springs Police Sgt. Rich Brown said one of the cubs had already died when officers arrived and the other cub was badly injured. After consulting with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, officers were advised to put the injured cub down.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Purchase of Ptarmigan Inn presents a big opportunity for Gravity Haus in Steamboat, founder says

Gravity Haus has purchased The Ptarmigan Inn with plans on bringing its membership-driven hospitality and amenities business to Steamboat Springs. “So, we’ve been working on Steamboat for a while, and as you can imagine, finding really cool properties where we can actually execute our portfolio of amenities — in any mountain town —is extremely challenging,” said Jim Deters, CEO and founder of Gravity Haus. “We had the opportunity to purchase the Ptarmigan with its location at the base, its locations to the gondola, and with all the investment that Alterra (Mountain Company), KSL (Capital Partners) and East West (Partners) are putting into developing it, we thought it was just an amazing opportunity for us.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Teenagers caught with weapons at Steamboat Springs High School released on bond

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the two teenagers arrested at Steamboat Springs High School were released on bond from the Routt County Jail and Detention Center. Zachery Durham and Damion Rhodes were arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with attempted felony menacing and interfering with an education institution after being caught in the high school parking lot with an Airsoft rifle, a knife and several swords.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Hayden library announces winners of annual award program

The Hayden Public Library has announced the three winners for its Bernadette F. Giannini Young Reader Awards. Daphne Doolin, Destiny Keeler and Jimmy Stanczak are all from Hayden and were nominated by library staff. They each received a certificate, handmade crocheted blanket from Susan Magaw and a gift card for...
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

First units at Brown Ranch expected by end of 2026

Construction at the Brown Ranch would start in 2026 with the first units coming at the end of that year and all 1,200 units planned for the first phase of development built by the middle of 2029, according to the development plan presented Thursday, Oct. 6. When fully built out...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Input meetings planned for Community Wildfire Protection Plan

Wildfire protection and forest health work will continue locally this fall including an additional 2,200 acres of fuels reduction work approved in northern Routt County, as well as public input meetings set for the update of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Long planned and finally approved through the required federal...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bud Werner Library to screen groundbreaking dance documentary Monday

On Monday, Oct. 10, Bud Werner Memorial Library will hold a free screening of a critically acclaimed documentary that debuted during the 2021 Sundance Film Festival as part of the library’s ongoing Dance on Film series. The film, “Ailey,” follows trailblazing dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey through his search...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County could add two electric vehicles, e-bike to fleet in 2023

Routt County is considering purchasing two electric vehicles and an e-bike next year in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint of the county’s fleet. The Routt County Assessor’s Office and the Road and Bridge Department would use the two vehicles to replace a 2009 SUV and a 2013 truck that have reached the end of their use for the county. The e-bike would be used by the Building Department for inspections and meetings within Steamboat Springs.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Free screening of dyslexia documentary at Bud Werner Memorial Library

The Bud Werner Library and Steamboat Reading are hosting a free screening of “Embracing Dyslexia,” on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Library Hall, followed by a question-and-answer session with a panel of experts that is designed for adults and older kids with dyslexia. “Embracing Dyslexia” examines dyslexia, a learning...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Public invited to learn results of Community Health Needs Assessment

Community members are invited to attend either in-person or tune in virtually for a presentation on Oct. 13 on the results of the recently completed 2021-22 Community Health Needs Assessment for the Yampa Valley. The assessment is used by medical, community and nonprofit groups in the Yampa Valley to identify...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

