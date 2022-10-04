ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen DeGeneres Walks Down Memory Lane With 'Favorite Human' Jennifer Garner While Reminiscing About Her Career

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Source: mega

Ellen DeGeneres has officially declared Jennifer Garner one of her all-time favorite people. Could this mean the comedian's wife, Portia De Rossi, might have some tough competition?

In a sweet Instagram throwback, the award-winning talk show host reminisced about her love for the 13 Going on 30 actress, who frequented as a guest on The Ellen Show throughout the span of two decades.

Source: ellentube/youtube

"@Jennifer.garner will forever and always be one of my favorite humans," wrote DeGeneres alongside a clip from one of her "never before streamed" episode archives.

The video, which originally aired on NBC on September 22, 2009, showed some comical banter between the two, who sarcastically fought about why they hadn't seen each other sooner.

"Thank you for reminding me, @theellenshow, of funny us and cute bangs," wrote Garner in her own Instagram repost displaying the memorable moment between the dynamic duo. "We miss you out there. XXX #TBTuesday."

Source: ellentube/youtube

"Omg you were amazing! So quick on the draw and so charming about it!" commented one fan of the pair, while others did not seem to be too supportive of the retired talk show star.

"You were great. I think we know what Ellen is really like now. Not impressed," stated one Instagram user, while another added, "Of course Ellen had to make it all about her."

Source: OK!

DeGeneres' sentimental tribute to Garner comes after the Hollywood sensation said goodbye to the talk show after a long 19 seasons of exciting interviews and audience-approved entertainment.

As OK! previously reported, the Finding Dory star had a hard time letting go of the daytime television show, which began back in 2003.

“Ellen’s been crying a lot," a source revealed. "The whole few weeks leading up to the finale were very emotional."

“She wanted to go out quietly. It was friends and family of the cast and crew in the audience,” the insider added, referring to the show's final episode.

Source: mega

After the curtains closed one last time, DeGeneres took to Twitter with a heartwarming statement of gratitude.

“My goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour, wrote the former sitcom star. "Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you," she gushed.

