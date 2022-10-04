Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco volleyball surges late for win over North Park
Welcoming North Park to Oak Creek, Soroco girls volleyball battled through five sets to earn its second victory of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Losing the opening set, the Rams battled back to win the second and fourth sets of the match, forcing a 15-point tiebreaker. Soroco fought hard...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Second-half surge grants Tigers third season victory
Despite a slow start and being down a touchdown at halftime, Hayden football found a second gear and cruised its way to a 56-26 victory over Rangely on Friday, Sept. 30. Finding the endzone just twice in the first half, the Tigers would score six more touchdowns in the final 24 minutes of play while holding the Panthers to just one.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood-Battle Mountain high school football game canceled for Thursday
A 3A League football matchup between Glenwood Springs and Battle Mountain that was scheduled for Thursday in Glenwood has been canceled due to a forfeit by the Huskies program. Glenwood Springs High School Athletic Director Craig Denney said Battle Mountain was forced to forfeit the game due to recent injuries...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat volleyball dominates the weekend
With key wins over Palisade on Friday, Sept. 30, and Moffat County on Saturday, Oct. 1, Steamboat Springs volleyball has won four of its last five and holds a 10-5 record. Despite non-league dominance, the Sailors are just 2-4 in league play with four league matches remaining on the schedule. They have a chance to earn a third league win on the road in a match against Glenwood Springs on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden vs. Craig power plant softball game scheduled for Saturday
The Xcel Energy versus Tri-State Craig Station community softball game has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Woodbury Park, 1388 W. Third St. The softball game that will put employees of both power plants head-to-head was canceled on Oct. 1 due to excessive rain. The event aims...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
REPS, Buffalo Commons team up for ‘long overdue’ fundraiser this weekend
For the first time in years, Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide is holding a fundraiser. In what will be a safe space, Buffalo Commons will entertain attendees at Old Town Pub on Friday, Oct. 7. “I think it’s going to be a really powerful evening,” said Mindy Marriott, executive director at...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Two bear cubs hit and killed on U.S. 40 in Steamboat
Two black bear cubs were killed on U.S. Highway 40 near Anglers Drive in Steamboat Springs just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Steamboat Springs Police Sgt. Rich Brown said one of the cubs had already died when officers arrived and the other cub was badly injured. After consulting with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, officers were advised to put the injured cub down.
Breathtaking 153-Acre Colorado Ranch is What Dreams Are Made of
Animals, mother nature, and a whole lotta land are all you'll need living at this gorgeous Colorado ranch. Oh, and money, lots and lots of money. According to MansionGlobal, a gigantic ranch just outside of Meeker, Colorado is going to auction for a cool $8.475 million on October 12, 2022.
Tour a Beachfront Property you Could Own in Colorado
When you think of beachfront property, one of the last places you think of is Colorado. However, despite being a landlocked state, Colorado is full of bodies of water such as rivers, streams, and lakes. One of the most beautiful parts of Colorado as far as ski resorts go is...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tickets for Steamboat Middle School’s Legally Blonde Jr. available now
Tickets for the middle school presentation of Legally Blonde Jr. are now available at the Steamboat Springs Middle School Office. The show will open performance on Thursday, Oct. 13, and will be followed by shows on Oct. 14, and Oct. 15. All of those performances begin at 7 p.m. in the Steamboat Springs Middle School auditorium at 39610 Amethyst Drive. There will also be a matinee show at 2 p.m., Oct. 15, in the auditorium.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Purchase of Ptarmigan Inn presents a big opportunity for Gravity Haus in Steamboat, founder says
Gravity Haus has purchased The Ptarmigan Inn with plans on bringing its membership-driven hospitality and amenities business to Steamboat Springs. “So, we’ve been working on Steamboat for a while, and as you can imagine, finding really cool properties where we can actually execute our portfolio of amenities — in any mountain town —is extremely challenging,” said Jim Deters, CEO and founder of Gravity Haus. “We had the opportunity to purchase the Ptarmigan with its location at the base, its locations to the gondola, and with all the investment that Alterra (Mountain Company), KSL (Capital Partners) and East West (Partners) are putting into developing it, we thought it was just an amazing opportunity for us.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Former Steamboat water manager appointed to governor’s policy team
With Colorado’s struggles to maintain a sufficient water supply for an expanding population amid a decadeslong drought, Steamboat Springs resident Kelly Romero-Heaney believes her new role as water policy advisor to Gov. Jared Polis is a call to duty. “It’s a really important moment in time for water in...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Plein Air pieces on display, feminine form is celebrated in October First Friday Art Walk
During October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pine Moon Fine Art has put together a show called Au Naturel, which features the human form, while raising money for “Paint the Town Pink.”. It’s just one of many new shows debuting at First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. on Friday,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
First units at Brown Ranch expected by end of 2026
Construction at the Brown Ranch would start in 2026 with the first units coming at the end of that year and all 1,200 units planned for the first phase of development built by the middle of 2029, according to the development plan presented Thursday, Oct. 6. When fully built out...
Donation marks momentum for bike path along notorious highway in Colorado
Boulder County is one step closer to realizing a long-envisioned bike path along a popular, notorious roadway. Nonprofit Cyclists 4 Community recently announced a $30,000 donation to the county to help pay for a feasibility study that could pave the way for a bike lane along the North Foothills Highway. That's the stretch of U.S. 36 between Boulder and Lyons, where cyclists have long braved the slim shoulders while drivers have maneuvered for space.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden library announces winners of annual award program
The Hayden Public Library has announced the three winners for its Bernadette F. Giannini Young Reader Awards. Daphne Doolin, Destiny Keeler and Jimmy Stanczak are all from Hayden and were nominated by library staff. They each received a certificate, handmade crocheted blanket from Susan Magaw and a gift card for...
skyhinews.com
Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado
Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Community Agriculture Alliance: Career and Technical Education continues as RISE grant sunsets
As the sun sets on the Yampa Valley RISE grant, the Hayden and Soroco Agriculture programs look to the future with continued excitement for their programs. Both districts saw 50-56% participation this past school year, and as students settle into the new year, both districts see increases in participation. Hayden,...
Family sues after missing son found dead in lake
The family of a man found dead in a Littleton lake is taking legal action against the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and a local care facility.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Restaurant Week in Steamboat Springs has ‘something for everyone’
It’s a delicious weekend to be in Steamboat Springs as the seventh annual Restaurant Week, “Satisfying a Mountain of Appetites,” kicks off on Friday, Oct. 7. Over 20 restaurants will participate in the weeklong event, which is being hosted by Main Street Steamboat. With specials ranging in price from $10-$90, Lisa Popovich, Main Street’s executive director, said there will be something for everyone.
