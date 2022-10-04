Read full article on original website
Visit This Oklahoma Indian Cemetery Located in an Atwoods Parking Lot!
Normally you don't think of cemeteries being located in the middle of a shopping center. Typically you'll find burial grounds and cemeteries in quiet, less traveled areas that are off the beaten path. However, this cemetery is literally in the middle of an Atwoods parking lot right outside of Tulsa in Sand Springs, OK.
State Officials Curiously Deny Lawton’s Mountain Lion Photos
It has been months since the pictures of a rumored mountain lion spotted in the middle of Lawton made the rounds on social media. Since nobody agrees on the internet, it kicked off a big debate on whether this big cat was a mountain lion or a common bobcat. Everyone...
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Off-duty Claremore firefighter performs life-saving CPR at Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — Claremore firefighter Lt. Johnathan Cates is being praised for helping to save a man’s life while he was off-duty at the Tulsa State Fair with his wife, Anne, on Thursday night. The couple saw a crowd forming and Cates went to investigate it. It was...
Tips To Curb Your Fall Oklahoma Allergies
Welcome to fall allergy season in Oklahoma. It has arrived a little late this year compared to others, and we're all suffering in one way or another. While allergy medications do what they can for us, it's usually not enough, so how can you reduce your misery?. The last time...
Tulsa teen builds app to help busy families stay organized
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa eighth grader is getting ready to debut his very own app. Arjun Deepak is a busy 13-year-old at University School on the University of Tulsa’s campus. He swims competitively for the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Club, plays guitar, stays afterschool with the robotics team and now, is about to launch an app on Google Play.
Tulsa woman showing others it's possible to turn life around
A Tulsa woman is showing others it's possible to turn their life around and leave a life of crime behind.
This Oklahoma Bridge is Haunted by the Spirit of a Woman Who Was Murdered There in 1976
Have you ever heard the story of Karla's Bridge before? It's one of Oklahoma's many urban legends and ghost stories. This tale centers around a creepy old bridge that's rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was murdered there in 1976. They say her restless spirit can be heard and even seen walking the bridge.
Family Loses Belongings In Burglary After Moving To Green Country
A Pawnee County Family is at a loss for words after someone broke into their storage unit and cleaned it out. The family had recently moved to Green Country after their brother-in-law was murdered, in order to be closer to his family. They had put most of their belongings into...
New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Oklahoma best in US for veteran disability compensation
(KTEN) — Oklahoma was just named the No. 1 state in the country for veteran disability compensation by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The country-wide recognition is nothing new to the Sooner state when it comes to helping vets. O.B. Brewer, a veteran who visits the Sulphur Veterans...
This OKC Museum Is The First Certified Autism Center In Oklahoma
Museums are a great place to learn about history, art and so much more. Oklahoma is full of fun, educational museums for the whole family to enjoy. But often times, museums are not an option for families who have loved ones with autism or sensory needs. But recently, the National...
Gov. signs, vetoes bills to distribute federal, state funds across Oklahoma
Governor Kevin Stitt has recently signed or vetoed several funding bills to distribute millions of dollars given to Oklahoma through the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the state Rural Economic Development Loan & Grant Program.
Collinsville Woman Part of Drug Conspiracy
A Collinsville woman has allegedly fled to Mexico after being indicted on drug conspiracy along with eight individuals from the Tulsa area and one Mexican national. The indictment was sent down on October 5 from the US Department of Justice’s Northern District of Oklahoma office after months of work by special agents resulted in eight arrests and the seizure of illicit guns, drugs, and profits.
Owasso Church Helps People Fill Up Cars For Lower Prices
Pastor Michael Nall and 100 student volunteers from the Friendship Baptist Church were pumping gas and helping drivers by driving down the costs by 75-cents per gallon. “Just to make it more affordable and to be an encouragement to the community,” Nall said. Gas was priced at $3.95 at...
Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
Man arrested for 130-mile joyride on back of semitruck from Kansas to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Joyriding is not a charge we see often, but troopers said it fits a man they arrested this week. The semitruck traveled in the middle of the night and little did the driver know, he was carrying some extra cargo. "It’s so bizarre. We got a...
Owasso witnesses recent business boom
OWASSO, Okla. — Inflation and supply chain issues are not slowing growth in Owasso. Several new businesses are coming to town. “We hear often that Owasso has enough chicken coffee and cannabis so we have definitely diversified out of that, we have added some national chains that people have been asking for for a very long time,” said Chelsea Feary, President and CEO of the Owasso Chamber of Commerce.
