Tulsa, OK

KOCO

What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?

Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Tips To Curb Your Fall Oklahoma Allergies

Welcome to fall allergy season in Oklahoma. It has arrived a little late this year compared to others, and we're all suffering in one way or another. While allergy medications do what they can for us, it's usually not enough, so how can you reduce your misery?. The last time...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa teen builds app to help busy families stay organized

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa eighth grader is getting ready to debut his very own app. Arjun Deepak is a busy 13-year-old at University School on the University of Tulsa’s campus. He swims competitively for the Jenks Trojan Aquatic Club, plays guitar, stays afterschool with the robotics team and now, is about to launch an app on Google Play.
TULSA, OK
Jake Wells

New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Oklahoma best in US for veteran disability compensation

(KTEN) — Oklahoma was just named the No. 1 state in the country for veteran disability compensation by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The country-wide recognition is nothing new to the Sooner state when it comes to helping vets. O.B. Brewer, a veteran who visits the Sulphur Veterans...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Collinsville Woman Part of Drug Conspiracy

A Collinsville woman has allegedly fled to Mexico after being indicted on drug conspiracy along with eight individuals from the Tulsa area and one Mexican national. The indictment was sent down on October 5 from the US Department of Justice’s Northern District of Oklahoma office after months of work by special agents resulted in eight arrests and the seizure of illicit guns, drugs, and profits.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
News On 6

Owasso Church Helps People Fill Up Cars For Lower Prices

Pastor Michael Nall and 100 student volunteers from the Friendship Baptist Church were pumping gas and helping drivers by driving down the costs by 75-cents per gallon. “Just to make it more affordable and to be an encouragement to the community,” Nall said. Gas was priced at $3.95 at...
OWASSO, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso witnesses recent business boom

OWASSO, Okla. — Inflation and supply chain issues are not slowing growth in Owasso. Several new businesses are coming to town. “We hear often that Owasso has enough chicken coffee and cannabis so we have definitely diversified out of that, we have added some national chains that people have been asking for for a very long time,” said Chelsea Feary, President and CEO of the Owasso Chamber of Commerce.
OWASSO, OK

Community Policy