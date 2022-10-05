ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yb59g_0iM5MTa400

The Mississippi attorney general's office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress.

Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., now 58, has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery.

Mississippi's most recent execution was in November.

According to documents the attorney general filed Tuesday with the state Supreme Court, Loden kidnapped Leesa Marie Gray, who was stranded on the side of a road in northern Mississippi's Itawamba County. Court records said Loden spent four hours repeatedly raping and sexually battering Gray before suffocating and strangling her to death.

Gray disappeared June 22, 2000, on her way home from working as a waitress at her family’s restaurant in the Dorsey community. Prosecutors said she was last seen driving out of the restaurant parking lot. Relatives found her car hours later with her purse still inside and the hazard lights flashing.

According to court documents, her body was found the next day in Loden’s van.

Loden had joined the Marine Corps immediately after he graduated from high school in Itawamba County in 1982. He served in Operation Desert Storm and went to recruiter school in 1998. Loden started operating the Marines' recruiting office later that year in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

During Loden's sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty, he did not cross examine state witnesses, did not object to exhibits that prosecutors showed and did not offer any evidence to help his own case, the attorney general's office wrote.

Loden filed several appeals of his conviction, and those were unsuccessful.

In 2015, he joined other four other Mississippi death row inmates in a federal lawsuit challenging the state's lethal injection protocol. The state revised the protocol to allow the use of midazolam if thiopental or pentobarbital cannot be obtained.

A federal district judge granted an injunction to prevent the state from using compounded pentobarbital or midazolam, but the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that ruling. The case is back at the district court and is unresolved.

The state attorney general's office wrote Tuesday that the ongoing challenge to the lethal injection protocol “is not an impediment to setting Loden’s execution."

Merrida Coxwell, one of the attorneys representing Loden in the federal lawsuit, declined to comment Tuesday on the attorney general's request for an execution date because he had not yet read the filing. Another attorney in the federal lawsuit, Stacy Ferraro, did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press.

The execution last November was Mississippi's first in nine years. A lethal injection was given to a David Neal Cox, who had pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife and sexually assaulting her young daughter as her mother lay dying in 2012.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alabama suspends execution after inmate demands novel way to die

The state of Alabama can’t execute a death row prisoner via lethal injection, a federal court ruled this week, holding that the man elected to die by nitrogen gas using a process the state hadn’t adequately finalised.Alan Eugene Miller, a former delivery driver, was sentenced to death after killing three people on the job in 1999 in the city of Birmingham.Once on death row, he claims he opted to be executed via nitrogen hypoxia, a process which Alabama authorised in 2018 as it struggled to secure lethal injections drugs from wary pharmaceutical companies. The Alabama Department of Corrections then...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Oklahoma judge rules man competent to be executed this month

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma judge ruled Tuesday that a man on death row for killing his 9-month-old daughter is competent to be executed, paving the way for his lethal injection next month. Judge Mike Hogan in Pittsburg County, where the Oklahoma State Penitentiary is located, issued his decision in the case of Benjamin Cole, 57, who is scheduled to die on Oct. 20. Cole’s attorneys said they plan to appeal. His attorneys have argued that Cole suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and that a lesion on his brain has worsened in recent years, affecting the part of his brain that deals with problem solving and movement. They told the state’s Pardon and Parole Board last month that Cole has refused medical attention and ignored his personal hygiene, hoarding food and living in a darkened cell with little to no communication with staff or fellow prisoners. Cole’s execution would be the sixth since Oklahoma resumed carrying them out in October 2021.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
County
Itawamba County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Itawamba County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Vicksburg, MS
CBS News

Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed

A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller going forward. The decision reversed rulings by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a federal judge that the lethal injection could not go forward after Miller's attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative execution method.
ALABAMA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Christopher Scarver, who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison, said in 2015 that he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates with food

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl wrote this article in 2015 about Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison in 1994. Scarver, 21 years after the killing, said he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates by shaping his food into body parts. After 21 years, we have stopped caring exactly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Complex

Alabama Inmate’s Sister Calls for Justice After Viral Photo of Brother Shows ‘Deteriorating Health’ in Prison

Kastellio Vaughan was healthy according to his sister Kassie, who last saw him on July 24 when she visited him at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, Alabama. When she got two pictures of different version of who she saw three months ago, she became alarmed; the fact that the words, ‘GET HELP’ were inscribed under the image, furthered her fears.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Inmates#Sentencing#Violent Crime#U S Marine Corps#Supreme Court#The Marine Corps#Marines
Essence

Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game

Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Roommate Suspected of Killing Purdue University Student in His Dorm

A 20-year-old Purdue University student was killed in their residence hall early Wednesday, and police are reportedly holding the victim’s roommate in custody on suspicion of homicide. Varun Manish Chheda, the victim, was just a week away from his 21st birthday. The roommate, 22-year-old Gji Min Sha, called the police at 12:44 a.m., leading to his arrest. An investigation is ongoing and the cause of death has not yet been released. This was the first murder on Purdue’s campus since 2014, and University President Mitch Daniels released a statement Wednesday expressing his sorrow and highlighting the relative safety of the campus. “This is as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event,” he said.Read it at The Indianapolis Star
PUBLIC SAFETY
Alabama Now

Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison

Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
Popculture

Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentencing Date Postponed After Wild Revelation

Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing date has been postponed. The couple was convicted on all counts of fraud in a federal court in Georgia this summer — and face up to 30 years in prison, but the initial October 2022 sentencing date has been pushed back a month. "The Government does not object to this request," reads a new legal document obtained by PEOPLE, listing their former accountant Peter Tarantino as a defendant. "For good cause shown, the Court GRANTS this motion." Tarantino was also found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

857K+
Followers
182K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy