IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Deer hunters have reason for optimism and caution heading into the fall hunting season. There’s some modest growth in mule deer herds, which will likely be reflected in the harvest. But white-tailed deer hunting in portions of the Clearwater area are unlikely to have recovered from a disease die-off last year, and chronic wasting disease was detected for the first time ever in Idaho last year, and the disease will have to be managed.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 14 HOURS AGO