COVID-19 UPDATES: 481 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 481 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
Idaho to create safe places for youth to seek help during behavioral health crisis
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Two state agencies, the Department of Juvenile Corrections (IDJC) and the Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) are teaming up to make it easier for youth in Idaho to receive help through Youth Behavioral Health Community Crisis Centers (YBHCCC) if they are experiencing a behavioral health crisis.
Mule deer hunters should see similar or more deer than last year, but whitetail harvest could drop
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Deer hunters have reason for optimism and caution heading into the fall hunting season. There’s some modest growth in mule deer herds, which will likely be reflected in the harvest. But white-tailed deer hunting in portions of the Clearwater area are unlikely to have recovered from a disease die-off last year, and chronic wasting disease was detected for the first time ever in Idaho last year, and the disease will have to be managed.
Brush up on Idaho’s trespassing laws before you go hunting or fishing
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Hunters, anglers and other sportsmen and women should be aware of Idaho trespass laws before they head into the field. Trespass laws changed in 2018, and here are some basic things to remember:. You need permission to be on private land. It’s the responsibility...
Lori Vallow-Daybell’s trial vacated
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Lori Vallow-Daybell’s trial set for January 2023 has been vacated. Judge Steven W. Boyce issued a ruling Thursday to suspend her case and vacate her trial until a further investigation into her competency can be conducted. She has again been found incompetent to stand...
Businesses offering more incentives to hire new employees
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Job seekers gathered in Idaho Falls Wednesday for the Department of Labor’s job fair, and there was no shortage of job opportunities. Whether you’re looking for an entry-level position, trade or professional career, plenty of places are hiring. Several industries and local...
Sawtooth North Zone rescinds Stage 1 Fire restrictions
JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) — Interagency fire management officials will end Stage 1 Fire Restrictions within the Sawtooth Forest portion of the Sawtooth North Zone, effective just after midnight (12:01 am) on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. The Sawtooth North Zone is the final zone in Idaho leaving fire restrictions. As...
Idaho K-6 students encouraged to submit art for 2022 SDE holiday cards
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho students in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to get into the holiday spirit and put their best work on display with the Idaho State Department of Education’s 2022 Holiday Card Contest. A winning entry from each grade level will be selected for...
Idaho Power donates truck to rural fire district
OWYHEE, Idaho (KIFI) – A recent donation to the Murphy Reynolds Wilson Fire District will help volunteers respond to fire and other emergency situations for years to come. Idaho Power recently donated a retired Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck from its fleet to the Murphy Reynolds Wilson District, a volunteer fire group that covers a large rural area in southwest Idaho, including Idaho Power’s Hemingway Substation.
Wyoming flag be flown half staff at Capitol and in Teton County Friday
TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Law represented District 23 in...
Yellowstone fall road closures
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – The following roads in Yellowstone National Park will be closed to public vehicle traffic beginning on the following dates:. Beartooth Highway (US-212) Oct. 11: Beartooth Highway (US-212) between Red Lodge, Montana, and Cooke City, Montana. Visit MT DOT and WY DOT for details. Located...
