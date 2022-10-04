ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
WHIO Dayton

Mexico nuns’ culinary innovations live on in storied cuisine

PUEBLA, Mexico — (AP) — Each September, when Mexico celebrates its independence from Spain, people nationwide delight in chiles en nogada, a seasonal dish of mild poblano peppers stuffed with ground pork and fruit, smothered in a sauce of walnut, parsley and pomegranate seeds. The recipe was invented in 1821 by a nun, whose name has been lost to history.
dornob.com

Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship

Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
Boston

A Vermont resort is among the 50 best in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler

It is an adults-only all-inclusive resort. Travelers seeking a world-class getaway in New England should head to Vermont, according to Conde Nast Traveler readers. The publication released a list of the 50 best resorts in the world on Tuesday, part of its 35th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards, and Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont ranked No. 33. Twin Farms was also named the No. 1 resort in the Northeast.
msn.com

The most oddball roadside attraction in every state

Slide 1 of 52: Is your family in the 79% of American families who plan to take a road trip this year? Be sure to pack plenty of snacks, activities to entertain the kids and maybe even an old-school map. And while you’re still in the planning phase, consider allowing extra time for some sightseeing. It’s no fun to stay on the beaten path all the time, and there are unique places to visit in every state.If you need inspiration, check out these quaint, quirky and downright quizzical roadside attractions. There’s sure to be something that piques your sense of adventure.Related: The best tourist destinations in America.
msn.com

Ranked: America's best beaches

Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
CBS LA

San Bernardino family seeking help to hold haunted house fundraiser for daughter with terminal illness

A San Bernardino family known for their annual haunted house is left searching for help and answers after they were forced to move the show on the road when their neighborhood pushed back against the large crowds that came with it. The Caitlin Manor Haunted House has been a staple of Southern California Halloween for nearly 10 years now, filled with jump scares and spooky moments, everything in the house can reach out and touch you. Just like Augie Cowan was hoping his daughter Andrea's story would touch the City of San Bernardino. "She's so tough," he said. Andrea, 14, suffers from metachromatic...
travelawaits.com

Kimpton To Open Its First All-Inclusive Resort — Here’s Where

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Kimpton Hotels is rebranding one of its properties in Mexico as the company’s first all-inclusive resort. Known primarily for its boutique...
Next Avenue

Vacation Like a Local

House swapping in retirement can let you vacation in beautiful locales you might not otherwise be able to afford. Barbara Costello, 72, spent a month this summer on vacation in the South of France. The trip was incredible, especially because she got to go with her husband and several of her adult children and young grandchildren. "It was something I never thought we would be able to afford to do all together," says Costello.
drifttravel.com

Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach: The Hotel With The World’s Most Beautiful Views

Reviewers have reached a consensus: the most beautiful hotel views in the world are commanded by Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where pristine beaches trace the shores of the Pacific Ocean. A recent study gathered data from TripAdvisor on hotel and resort...
Seacoast Current

No Way: Where New England Ranks in Fall Vacations for 2022

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'll just start out right now by saying I'm shocked. Maybe it's naïveté or ego, but when it comes to fall travel destinations, New England isn't all that this year.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

These 4 luxurious Arizona spa resorts were named among the best in the US

Arizona has no shortage of spa resorts for people looking for a relaxing escape. Some of these destinations just received national recognition among the nation's best. Conde Nast Traveler released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards results, compiled based on readers' favorite travel experiences. It recognized four Arizona spa resorts - two in Tucson, one in Sedona and one in Carefree - among its list of the 19 best destination spas in the U.S.
techaiapp.com

5 Reasons to Visit Naladhu Private Island Resort

Naladhu Private Island Resort is one of the most exclusive Maldivian resorts there is. With only 20 private residences, this is the kind of place you come to relax and see no one. Or get out and explore and see everyone, if you prefer. Naladhu shares its home with Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort and Anantara Veli Maldives Resort (currently undergoing a renovation of its own). This means that Naladhu guests have walking or private boat transfer access to all of their facilities. The same is not true in reverse since Naladhu is a private island reserved for just those staying here.
