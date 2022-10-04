Microsoft's Activision acquisition has passed a major milestone, but is also looking ahead at some other possible hurdles and issues. The Microsoft and Activision deal is one of the biggest deals in the history of gaming, meaning it is facing heavy scrutiny from a number of angles. The nearly $70 billion dollar deal will give Microsoft access to developers like Infinity Ward and Blizzard Entertainment and franchises like Call of Duty, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft. All of these will make incredible additions to Xbox's arsenal as Sony continues to crank out world-class titles like The Last of Us and God of War. However, many don't think such a deal should go through. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has expressed concerns over the deal and spoken with regulators about the matter, but it hasn't stopped anything just yet.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO