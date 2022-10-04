Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 review
Overwatch 2 still has the same enjoyable gameplay loop and incredible character design from Blizzard’s original hero shooter. But this free-to-play update is iterative, rather than groundbreaking.
Overwatch 2 Merge PC and Console Accounts 'Unexpected Server Error'
Players who have merged their PC and console accounts for Overwatch 2 have been hit with an "Unexpected Server Error". Here's what you need to know. Overwatch's long-awaited, free-to-play sequel Overwatch 2 launched yesterday on Oct. 4. As expected, huge amounts of fans were eager to jump in from day one and experience the changes. Sadly, many players were hit with an array of issues. From huge queues to server disconnects, many were lucky if they even managed to squeeze in a game at all.
'High-Profile' Call of Duty Streamers Buy Cheats, Activision Says
Activision claims that some "high-profile" Call of Duty streamers in the U.S. do in fact, buy and use cheats. The statement was made in Activision's latest court filing in its ongoing lawsuit against EngineOwning, one of the most prominent cheat providers in gaming. "EngineOwning ("EO" or the "Enterprise") is a...
ComicBook
Overwatch Is Officially Shutting Down
After launching back in 2016, Blizzard Entertainment is today officially gearing up to shut down its popular multiplayer game Overwatch. This is a move that fans knew was coming about ahead of time as Blizzard previously revealed that the original title would be closing as a way to make room for Overwatch 2. And while the launch of the sequel won't be taking place until later this week, fans are instead looking back on the original game as it nears its final hours.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players fuming at “laughably bad” Season 1 battle pass rewards
Overwatch 2’s weekly challenges and battle pass rewards missed the mark for some players compared to other battle pass offerings. Following in the footsteps of other popular online titles, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and introduces a season battle pass model. Making a game more accessible to players is inherently...
How to Play Overwatch 2 Ranked with Prepaid Phone
Ranked mode in Overwatch 2 needs to be unlocked before you can dive in. Here's how. While Overwatch 2 has only just launched, and plenty of players are still battling against its long queue times, some might be eager to get stuck into Ranked Play. This mode is for those who prefer a more balanced challenge, pitting players against those of a similar rank. You'll be matched with those of a similar skill and ability, competing to rank up.
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Requirement Makes the Game Too Expensive for Some Players
Overwatch 2 released yesterday, and Blizzard has taken several steps to reduce the chances of cheaters ruining the game. As revealed last week, the game now requires that all users have a phone number registered to their Battle.net account. Since a number can only be tied to one account, the theory is that it would act as a barrier that prevents bad actors from simply making a new account after they've been banned. Unfortunately, some Overwatch fans have discovered that pre-paid phone numbers are not accepted by Blizzard, meaning they would have to sign-up for a monthly plan if they want to play.
dexerto.com
“Jarring” Overwatch 2 gameplay change makes matches end abruptly and players are not happy
A hidden Overwatch 2 change to how overtime functions has some players demanding that Blizzard revert it back to how it was in OW1. There are many gameplay changes in Overwatch 2, the biggest of which being the removal of one rank making games now consist of 5v5 matches. However, there are some other minor updates that have been overlooked.
ComicBook
PlayStation Boss Reportedly Met With Regulators to Discuss Microsoft's Activision Acquisition
PlayStation boss Jim Ryan reportedly met with EU regulators to discuss Microsoft's acquisition of Activision. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it intends to purchase publishing giant Activision for just shy of $70 billion. This would be the biggest acquisition in the history of gaming both financially and in terms of its impact. Activision owns a ton of the best developers in the industry and prized IP such as World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Crash Bandicoot, and most importantly, Call of Duty. The FPS franchise is not only the one of the biggest gaming franchises, but one of the biggest IP in the entire entertainment industry. It consistently rakes in billions of dollars and is a top seller every year. As such, PlayStation has expressed concerns over what might happen if Microsoft decided to make Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive.
Here's the Overwatch 2 release time confirmed by Blizzard
Here are the release times for Overwatch 2 and when you’ll unlock the game
Does Currency Carry Over to Overwatch 2?
Players who amassed Overwatch Credits in the original Overwatch will be wondering if the currency carries over to Overwatch 2. With the launch of Overwatch 2 many players have encountered numerous problems, largely related to server issues and bugs. From "Unexpected Server Errors" to missing cosmetics, players have been left feeling a bit confused. One thing that many are keen to find out is whether or not their currency from the original Overwatch carries over now that the game is officially dead.
Overwatch 2 Got Off To A Seriously Rocky Start
Blizzard's long-awaited "Overwatch 2" launched on October 4 after extensive beta testing. However, not everyone participated in the betas, nor were they planning on giving the full release of "Overwatch 2" a shot. Many didn't feel that "Overwatch 2" featured enough changes or new content to warrant a sequel (per Forbes). In addition, many fans were displeased to hear that the few new heroes added would be immediately locked behind a battle pass and substantial grind.
Overwatch 2 drops phone number requirement 'for a majority of existing Overwatch players'
However, there's no word about whether Blizzard will start accepting prepaid phone numbers for its SMS Protect system.
ComicBook
Microsoft's Activision Acquisition Passes Significant Milestone
Microsoft's Activision acquisition has passed a major milestone, but is also looking ahead at some other possible hurdles and issues. The Microsoft and Activision deal is one of the biggest deals in the history of gaming, meaning it is facing heavy scrutiny from a number of angles. The nearly $70 billion dollar deal will give Microsoft access to developers like Infinity Ward and Blizzard Entertainment and franchises like Call of Duty, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft. All of these will make incredible additions to Xbox's arsenal as Sony continues to crank out world-class titles like The Last of Us and God of War. However, many don't think such a deal should go through. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has expressed concerns over the deal and spoken with regulators about the matter, but it hasn't stopped anything just yet.
Save 15 per cent on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with this deal from Currys
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the upcoming instalment in the long-running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow-up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series. Now, pre-orders are available for the title, with some excellent savings to be had.The game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox and PC platforms, with the free-to-play mode Warzone 2 arriving at a later date. Not only does the latest instalment promise an updated single-player campaign mode, as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some other new features as...
The Sequel To The Popular Team-Based Shooter, Overwatch, Has Gotten Off To A Shaky Start, With Hackers And Long Wait Times Plaguing Its Early Access Periods
Overwatch 2, the sequel to Blizzard’s team-based first-person shooter, has been released today, and the game’s servers have been struck by a massive distributed denial of service attack. Changes to the multiplayer shooter’s formula include making it free to play and switching to a 5v5 gameplay structure.
US News and World Report
EU Wants to Know if Microsoft Will Block Rivals After Activision Deal
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are asking games developers whether Microsoft will be incentivised to block rivals' access to "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard's best-selling games, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. EU antitrust regulators are due to make a preliminary decision by Nov. 8 on...
