Read full article on original website
Steven Bernard
2d ago
this is way beyond ridiculous....how long are they going to continue letting these two dictate what happens?!!!
Reply(2)
3
Related
KATU.com
Vallow found competent, prosecutors to seek death penalty
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Justin Lum of Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) reports that prosecutors in the Lori Vallow case have filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty. Vallow is charged with conspiring with Chad Daybell, her husband, to kill her two children. Judge Steven Boyce has found...
Post Register
Caldwell man sentenced to jail for torture of a companion animal
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Miguel Nicolas Ramirez of Caldwell, age 38, was sentenced today on a misdemeanor for Torture of a Companion Animal. On Dec. 1, 2020, Ramirez was charged with one count of Committing Cruelty to Animals. When Ramirez’s wife left with the kids against his wishes, Ramirez stabbed the family dog 15 times and attempted to decapitate the dog.
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead,...
Post Register
Mountain Home Police Chief on paid administrative leave
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain Home Police Chief, Scott Conner has been placed on paid administrative leave, which has been confirmed by the Mayor of Mountain Home, Rich Sykes. Mayor Sykes confirms this was directed by the city attorney and Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP) and has declined...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise Mayor Finally Comes Clean On Police Chief’s Dismissal
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean met with a few Boise media outlets today to explain her decision to relieve former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee of his duties. We had called on the mayor to appear in an open forum, allowing every media outlet to ask questions. The selected few media elites will be the only ones allowed access to the mayor.
Post Register
Nampa man pleads guilty to Federal Firearms violation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Isaac Bright, 29, of Nampa, Idaho, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm today in district court, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. According to court records, on January 29, 2022, a police officer with the Wilder Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Bright. Bright failed to stop, resulting in a high-speed pursuit. Bright was eventually arrested after discharging a firearm at a Wilder Police Officer.
Post Register
Mountain Home city councilor responds to concerns about shelter comments
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — A concerned viewer contacted CBS 2 with concerns about a recent Mountain Home City Council meeting. During the meeting on Sept. 26, council members were to provide a monetary payment of $5,000 to the Elmore County Domestic Violence Council, which provides emergency shelter assistance to women and chilren.
South Idaho Teen Missing; Last Known Contact Sept 24
Police in southwest Idaho are currently looking for a missing teenager who hasn't had contact with family in almost two weeks. Have you seen Angelica Yvette Gaytan?. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is heading a search for Angelica Gaytan, 17, who hasn't had contact with loved ones since September 24, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse. The IMPC tracks missing juveniles statewide, and currently has more than 50 open cases featured on its website.
RELATED PEOPLE
Post Register
Garden Valley School tackles mental health with new technology
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mental health among teens has been a growing concern across the U.S., and the Garden Valley School District hopes to help tackle this issue via text. A new software called SchoolPulse, allows students to opt-in for mental health check-ins. "Instead of just passively waiting for...
Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
Woman hit by car in Ada County passes from injuries
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman who was hit by a car on Sept. 29, in south Ada County just passed from her injuries, the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVB Thursday. Deputies are still investigating what led to the woman getting fatally hit. According to deputies, the...
Joe Biden’s Pro Abortion Task Force Targets University of Idaho
President Biden couldn't resist taking another shot at Idaho's premier university, the University of Idaho. The president and his sidekick Vice President Kamala Harris, hosted the second meeting of the Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access. The president mentioned several states reacting to the United States Supreme Court ruling sending...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Remains have been recovered in Big Trinity Lake
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Big Trinity Lake has been reopened after the remains of the individual that was lost have been recovered. Late in the evening of October 4th, the Elmore County Sheriff's office marine division with assistance from Ralston and Associates Under Water Search and Recovery located the body of the missing individual in the Big Trinity Lake according to Sheriff Mike Hollinshead of Elmore County.
idahoednews.org
Nampa hires out-of-state firm to conduct superintendent’s search
An Illinois-based firm will help the Nampa School District find a new superintendent. Trustees voted unanimously Monday to enter contract negotiations with Hazard Young Attea Associates to find a replacement for Nampa interim superintendent Gregg Russell. Trustees appointed Russell to replace outgoing superintendent Paula Kellerer on an interim basis in February. Russell told EdNews shortly afterward that he’ll apply for the job when it opens.
KTVB
LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized in Boise
"A neighbor down the way had a progress flag stolen. It feels like it's escalating. The burning of the flag feels like it's pushing it forward into a scary moment."
Post Register
Idaho State Police investigating crash westbound on I-84 in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that is westbound on Interstate 84 at milepost 31, in Caldwell. The right lane of travel is blocked. All lanes of travel westbound have been blocked and traffic is being diverted at exit 33, in Nampa. This story...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oregontoday.net
I-84 Fatal, Union Co., Oct. 5
On Monday, October 3, 2022 at approximately 12:09 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 270, south of La Grande. Preliminary investigation revealed westbound white Ford F350 pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer, operated by Craig J. Wickham (61) of Boise, ID, left the roadway and overturned. During the crash, the trailer became separated from the truck. Wickham sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Passengers, Timothy Yates (59) of Nampa, ID, and Leanne Huggins (54) of Challis, ID, were both transported to area hospitals with injuries. Interstate 84 westbound lanes were closed for approximately 1 hour while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. Driver fatigue, vehicle overloading and seatbelt use are all being investigated as contributing factors to the crash. OSP was assisted by Union County Sheriff’s Office, La Grande Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.
Post Register
Some Boise teachers ask students preferred pronouns in form
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Some teachers in the Boise School District have provided forms where students could voluntarily provide their preferred pronouns, a district spokesman confirms. According to spokesman Dan Hollar, this was an attempt to develop healthy relationships with new students, and any information gathered remained solely with the teacher.
Housing bust or first to adjust? What’s actually happening in Boise, Idaho
Boise, Idaho, is the first metro area in Zillow’s Home Value Index to see a year-over-year price decline. Does this mean the Boise housing market is crashing? Here’s what local real estate agents say — and why local data doesn’t necessarily jibe.
Post Register
Molly gets a new home thanks to West Valley Humane Society
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) reports that the resilient dog named Molly is in a new home, thanks to the help of Canyon County Animal Control, the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, concerned citizens, and their own medical staff. This February, an animal control officer responded to...
Comments / 7