On Monday, October 3, 2022 at approximately 12:09 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 270, south of La Grande. Preliminary investigation revealed westbound white Ford F350 pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer, operated by Craig J. Wickham (61) of Boise, ID, left the roadway and overturned. During the crash, the trailer became separated from the truck. Wickham sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Passengers, Timothy Yates (59) of Nampa, ID, and Leanne Huggins (54) of Challis, ID, were both transported to area hospitals with injuries. Interstate 84 westbound lanes were closed for approximately 1 hour while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. Driver fatigue, vehicle overloading and seatbelt use are all being investigated as contributing factors to the crash. OSP was assisted by Union County Sheriff’s Office, La Grande Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.

UNION COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO