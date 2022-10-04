Feeling artsy? The Algoma Public Library is hosting its Inktober art contest for local artists of all ages. Registrations and submissions will be accepted until Oct. 21. Submissions should be no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches on a canvas, board or paper. All media are welcome, but all entries must be able to be hung on a wall. Visit the library at 406 Fremont St. in Algoma or algomapubliclibrary.org/events to review t.

