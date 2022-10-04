Read full article on original website
boatingindustry.com
The Boat House merges with Beacon Marine
Today, The Boat House announced that it has merged with Beacon Marine LLC, expanding the group to eleven locations across the Midwest and Florida. This merger adds several sales, service, and storage facilities across Door County, Manitowoc, and Milwaukee, Wis. Kevin Code, CEO of The Boat House Group, said, “This...
Door County Pulse
Drive-Through Booyah Sale
Door County Habitat for Humanity (DCHH), the Belgian Heritage Center and Thrivent invite the community to a drive-through booyah sale Oct. 8, 11 am, at DCHH, 410 N. 14th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. This event – the third partnership between the Belgian Heritage Center and DCHH – features authentic booyah...
Door County Pulse
Buy Books, Support the Library
Throughout the year, the various Door County Library branches host book sales whose proceeds benefit library programs and projects. During the Sturgeon Bay branch sales (pictured), patrons get access to the basement, where they can browse the workroom and overflow for discounted books – some in brand-new condition!. The...
Door County Pulse
Celebrate Fall at 49th Townline Art Fair
The lawn at Fine Line Designs Gallery will be filled with artists, artisans and their creations when the gallery hosts its 49th Townline Art Fair on Oct. 8, 10 am – 5 pm, and Oct. 9, 10 am – 4 pm, rain or shine. “This is a wonderful...
Door County Pulse
Manufacturing Awareness for Door County’s Largest Industry
Wisconsin celebrates October as Manufacturing Month, and what that looks like in Door County is roughly 300 students touring a dozen companies up and down the peninsula to learn about career opportunities that are available right here at home. Hosting the Oct. 27 Manufacturing Tour is the Door County Economic...
Door County Pulse
Peninsula Poetry: In Honor of Francha Barnard
During October, the Door County Poets Collective is honoring the late poet Francha Barnard. Francha Barnard died close to her 76th birthday this year. She had retired to Baileys Harbor in 2005 after a lengthy career as a librarian in Sheboygan. Shortly after she arrived here, she joined the poetry...
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: End Dockside Weigh-ins
I attended the Sturgeon Bay Parks and Recreation meeting on Sept. 28 about the proposed rule change requiring bass tournaments in Sturgeon Bay to “weigh on the water” during tournaments held prior to June 30. During the meeting, we heard threats by speakers, some from out of town,...
Door County Pulse
Fall Open House at Artzy Studio
Artzy Studio is celebrating eight seasons in Door County with a Celebrate Fall open house Oct. 8, 4-6 pm. Enjoy cider, hors d’oeuvres and fall-themed decorations in the garden and gallery, and artist and owner Cynthia L. Koshalek will be discussing her glass art during the open house. Artzy...
Door County Pulse
Bits & Bites: Changes at Carrington, Top Deck
If you can’t get enough of brunch, here’s one more option to add to your list. As of Oct. 2, The Carrington at Landmark Resort is serving brunch every Sunday, 8 am – 1 pm. Enjoy classics such as scrambled eggs and applewood-smoked bacon, along with house specialties that include Door County cherry waffles and the chef’s weekly special. The Carrington is located at 7643 Hillside Road in Egg Harbor.
Door County Pulse
Six Authors Celebrate Fall at Reading Event
Six authors will come together Oct. 8, 4-5:30 pm, for an unusual reading event at Yardstick Books to celebrate autumn and the power of words. The event will feature readings by Big Bruiser Dope Boy, Gwen Hilton, Calvin Westra, Ted Prokash, Brooke Nicole Plummer and Manuel Marrero. Learn more about...
Door County Pulse
Proposed Fishing Rules Rock the Boat
The Sturgeon Bay council chambers were filled Sept. 28 when the Joint Parks and Recreation Committee/Board considered possible rule changes to fishing tournaments using city facilities, said municipal services director Mike Barker. He said of the 19 people who spoke, only three supported the revisions, on which no action was...
Door County Pulse
Inktober Contest
Feeling artsy? The Algoma Public Library is hosting its Inktober art contest for local artists of all ages. Registrations and submissions will be accepted until Oct. 21. Submissions should be no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches on a canvas, board or paper. All media are welcome, but all entries must be able to be hung on a wall. Visit the library at 406 Fremont St. in Algoma or algomapubliclibrary.org/events to review t.
Door County Pulse
End of Season Sale at Chez Cheryl
Chez Cheryl Artspace is hosting an eclectic group of Door County artists selling their work during an end-of-season exhibition Oct. 22-23, 10 am – 5 pm. Browse the paintings, drawings, collages, figure studies, landscapes, still lifes, cards, pins and lots more – much of which will be priced for quick sale and ready to find a new home. Sales will be made by cash or check only.
Door County Pulse
Miller Expands Reach in 47th Juried Annual
The Miller Art Museum’s 47th Juried Annual exhibition, running through the end of October in Sturgeon Bay, features 70 contemporary, two-dimensional works by 52 Wisconsin artists. This is the second year when the juried show has been open to artists from all across the state. When it began, it...
Door County Pulse
Run Wild in Potawatomi State Park Oct. 8
One of the oldest sporting events in Door County returns Oct. 8 with the 34th Run Wild at Potawatomi State Park. Organizers expect nearly 400 runners, and park entry fees will be waived that day for participants. All runners get Run Wild race shirts, and age-group winners receive medals. Runners can still sign up at packet pickup Oct. 7, 3-7 pm, at Bay Shore Outfitters, 59 N. Madison Ave. in Sturgeon Bay; or on race day in the park at 7:30 am.
Door County Pulse
A-MAZE-ing Fun: Door County Corn Mazes
Fall is in the air. The leaves are changing colors, the temperature is dropping and orchard trees are heavy with apples. In other words, it’s time to put on the flannel, pack up the family and head to a corn maze. The county hasn’t had a corn maze for...
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Taz
Taz is a handsome, 6-year-old cat who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. Shy but sweet, he enjoys having his ears rubbed once he’s comfortable with those around him. Like all cats at WHS, Taz (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=31975045) is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, plus...
Door County Pulse
DOOR TO NATURE: Wild-Mushroom Season
This is the best time of year to search for wild mushrooms, but the five mushroom hikes that I’ve led since late August have been quite disappointing. That’s because the long, dry summer dehydrated the ground and the mycelium that produces mushrooms. The last good rain that I’ve...
Door County Pulse
Awards Made to Clear Former Nelson Property
The Baileys Harbor Town Board awarded three bids to aid in the clearing of the former Nelson property, which will be turned into a public park. During a Sept. 12 town board meeting, the board awarded the Nelson-site garage-removal project to K. Allen Gallery. Gallery owner Keith Clayton – the only bidder on the request for proposal (RFP) issued by the town – will move the standalone garage to his own property in Sister Bay before Nov. 4.
Door County Pulse
Ephraim Historical Foundation Names Schreck As New Director
The Ephraim Historical Foundation has selected Cody Schreck as its new executive director. He will oversee the operations of the nonprofit organization that stewards robust archives; offers programs, tours and educational opportunities; and works to preserve five historical sites and seven historical structures. Schreck was hired as the foundation’s curator...
