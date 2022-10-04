Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
ZDNet
Zendure's 400W solar panel gets you a ton of power for your off-grid adventures
Regular readers will know how much I like big power banks and power stations. Being a part time photographer, videographer, and drone operator, I get to spend a fair bit of time working in places that don't have a convenient power outlet to charge things up. This means that I...
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
Do solar panels always save on energy bills?
Solar panel owner Curtis Jarvis claimed the math behind his energy bills "doesn't add up" Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." CURTIS JARVIS: A little over a year ago, I started looking into solar panels. And a company, Power Home Solar — they're now Pink Energy — came out to my house. He came into my living room, sat on my sofa, and he told me lie after lie after lie to get me to buy their system. And I fell for it. I did. I fell for it.
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
studyfinds.org
Electric cars being charged at night making America’s power grids unstable, study warns
STANFORD, Calif. — Leaving your electric car charging overnight to have it ready in the morning seems like a good idea in theory. But in reality, research suggests doing so does more harm in the long run. Stanford scientists say that it’s more costly to charge your electric car at night and it could stress out your local electric grid.
How California is preparing its grid to handle the transition to electric vehicles
When California sent out cellphone alerts in late August asking residents during a heat wave to reduce their energy usage during peak demand time and refrain from charging their electric vehicles, skeptics were quick to sow doubt about the electricity grid's ability to feed an all-EV future fleet. "This from...
Netherlands researchers break the 30 percent barrier in solar cells
A collaboration of researchers from various institutes in the Netherlands broke the 30 percent barrier associated with solar cells. The achievement will help uptakeworldwide solar energy and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, an organizational press release said. Even as governments across the world are promoting solar energy in their...
Hurricane Ian: When the power grid goes out, could solar and batteries power your home?
Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic winds and flooding are likely to bring long-lasting power outages to large parts of Florida. The storm is the latest in a line of hurricanes and extreme heat and cold events that have knocked out power to millions of Americans in recent years for days at a time. In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can’t. When the grid goes down, most solar systems that lack a battery will also shut down....
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential solar inverters last?
In the first part of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of solar panels, which are quite resilient. In this part, we examine residential solar inverters in their various forms, how long they last, and how resilient they are. The inverter, a device that converts the DC power...
This solar-powered electric car cleans carbon from the air as it drives
Built by students at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, the Zem prototype captures carbon while driving.
CARS・
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
It's located in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province.
Cult of Mac
Prepare for a storm (or an outdoor party) with an Okmo solar generator
This post on portable solar generators is brought to you by Okmo. With hurricane season ramping up, if you live near the coast — or if your power goes out for any reason, anytime or anywhere — you should consider investing in a reliable solar generator. Bonus: In...
teslarati.com
Solar vehicle fans rejoice: Aptera begins solar-cell production
Aptera has announced today that it has begun producing solar cells for its upcoming hyper-efficient EV. A critical part of Aptera’s hyper-efficient vehicle design is the implementation of solar cells that cover the vehicle. Every upward-facing surface, from the roof to the interior dash, is equipped with solar cells, allowing maximum energy to be collected at any given time. And according to a video posted today, Aptera has begun producing solar parts as it hopes to start full vehicle production in the coming year.
BBC
Cost of living: The people using solar panels and turbines to reduce bills
At the eastern edge of England, where the River Blackwater meets the North Sea, a small community whose size oscillates with the seasons lives without any connection to the National Grid. The Othona Community at Bradwell-on-Sea in Essex has just four permanent residents, including wardens Richard Sanders and his wife,...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar FlexRack trackers supplied for 42 MW Illinois community solar portfolio
Solar FlexRack announced it supplied trackers for a 42 MW portfolio of community solar projects in Illinois. The trackers were supplied to owner-operator Summit Ridge Energy. The fourteen solar projects supported by the trackers were developed under Illinois Shines, a state-run program that supplies incentives for the development of new PV projects. Once complete, small businesses and homeowners can sign up to access the energy provided by the system while saving up to 10% on their energy bills.
Carbon Credits: Do They Really Impact Emissions?
It’s no secret that we need to lower emissions — millions of tonnes of CO2 are released into the atmosphere annually, by the U.S. alone. This is the issue that carbon credits are trying to address. Carbon credits essentially allow both businesses and individuals to offset their emissions...
altenergymag.com
Paired Power Unveils New Solar Canopy for Fast, Modular EV Charging
With recent reports indicating the United States needs 20 times more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations than what's available today, Paired Power announced the launch of its new, transportable solar canopy, PairTree, with built-in EV charging capabilities. With its modular, fast-install design, PairTree can be utilized with or without grid connection and gives customers quick and convenient access to the infinite renewable energy of the sun without the costly construction and infrastructure requirements of traditional solar canopy installations.
