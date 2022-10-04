ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevilla appoint former manager Jorge Sampaoli and his first words

During his single season with Sevilla previously, Sampaoli was widely regarded as a success. Despite significant drop off in the second half of the season, he took Los Nervionenses to fourth place. Most recently the 62-year-old was at Olympique Marseille, where they finished runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain. However the combustible...
Cremonese vs Napoli Prediction, 10/9/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Cremonese (+570) Napoli (-205) The Blues (6-2-0) are traveling to Stadio Giovanni Zin on Sunday where they will take on the Gray and Reds (0-3-5). The Gray and Reds are priced at +570 while the Blues are at -205. The over/under is set at 2.75. The goalkeepers who are expected to start will be Andrei Radu for Cremonese and Alex Meret for Napoli.
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: James Rodríguez's howler vs. Uruguay

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with James Rodríguez's all-timer vs. Uruguay. James Rodríguez went into the 2014 World...
Watch the goals as Atletico Madrid are outdone by Ferran Jutgla and Club Brugge

This match had all the ingredients of an upset before it began and yet, by the end of the match, there was little to suggest it was even an upset. Brugge came into the match on six points, leading the group ahead of Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen on three. Los Colchoneros have been a long way from scintillating throughout the season and it was definitely Brugge that came closer to that adjective in Belgium.
