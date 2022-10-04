ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

veronews.com

Upcoming development projects excite county officials

Top officials from Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fellsmere and Indian River County spoke at a symposium at the Indian River Mall last Monday to talk about future real estate development in the county. One of the topics keyed off a question from the moderator, who asked each speaker what projects coming...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
click orlando

Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph on Treasure Coast

Treasure Coast drivers and residents should be aware that Brightline will be testing their trains at high speeds later this month. Brightline officials said in a Tuesday statement that the trains will be traveling at maximum speeds of 110 mph in both Martin and St. Lucie counties the week of Oct. 17.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Temporary bridge to hard-hit Pine Island set to open Wednesday

Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in southwest Florida on Wednesday as the region continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. The governor held a noon news conference in the town of Matlacha in Lee County ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden, who is visiting the hard-hit region.
LEE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Kings Point residents slowly recover week after tornado

A week after an EF-2 tornado ripped through the Kings Point senior community, residents are continuing the long road to recovery. On the night of Sept. 27, winds at speeds of 125 mph tore roofs off homes, damaged more than 25 cars and shattered windows. The storm was caused by...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help

Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Cache Cay home in prime location ‘hits all the buttons’

The owners of the lakefront home at 48 Cache Cay Dr. were ready to give up when searching for someplace to settle in Florida. They had explored the West Coast as far south as Naples and from Palm Coast to Jupiter on the East Coast without finding what they wanted.
VERO BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

3 injured in St. Lucie warehouse fire

(PORT ST. LUCIE, FL)– Firefighters responded to a large warehouse fire late Thursday morning that created a smoke column visible for miles around St. Lucie County. The building in the 700 block of Grove Avenue was heavily involved when St. Lucie County firefighters arrived on the scene just after 11:00 AM.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Storm Debris Removal Operations Begin on Wednesday, October 5

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County is going to initiate storm debris recovery and removal operations in unincorporated Brevard County and participating municipalities starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. For County residents, this will be a single-pass debris cleanup operation that concentrates on vegetative material. Please do not bag your material,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

