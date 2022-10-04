Read full article on original website
Related
veronews.com
Upcoming development projects excite county officials
Top officials from Vero Beach, Sebastian, Fellsmere and Indian River County spoke at a symposium at the Indian River Mall last Monday to talk about future real estate development in the county. One of the topics keyed off a question from the moderator, who asked each speaker what projects coming...
Jupiter intersection near A1A bridge to close for 11 days for Brightline crossing improvements
JUPITER — Brightline is installing new rail crossing safety equipment at Riverside Drive and Alternate A1A next to the Loxahatchee River bridge, a project that will close the intersection for nearly 11 days. The project is part of Brightline preparing to run its trains along the FEC tracks from...
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
Ron DeSantis: Emergency Repairs on Pine Island Bridge Finished Early
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced on Wednesday that the emergency road and bridge repairs for Pine Island have been completed early as the Sunshine State continues to recover from Hurricane Ian. “On Sunday, Governor DeSantis directed FDOT to work with Lee County to expedite...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Tipping Fees Waived, Waste Management Restrictions
Indian River County does not qualify for storm debris pick-up reimbursement from Hurricane Ian. It’s been the case for the past two years. However, the Indian River County Commission voted to waive the tipping fees at the landfill for the next two weeks. “Understanding the burden associated with cleaning...
Pine Island emergency road and bridge repairs done
Governor Ron DeSantis along with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary, Jared W. Perdue, announced the early completion of emergency road and bridge repairs for Pine Island.
click orlando
Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
Brightline trains will travel faster on Treasure Coast than in South Florida
Drivers on the Treasure Coast will soon be seeing fast-moving Brightline trains at crossings. The private rail line is set to start testing the high-speed trains this month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wflx.com
Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph on Treasure Coast
Treasure Coast drivers and residents should be aware that Brightline will be testing their trains at high speeds later this month. Brightline officials said in a Tuesday statement that the trains will be traveling at maximum speeds of 110 mph in both Martin and St. Lucie counties the week of Oct. 17.
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has enduring ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
wflx.com
Temporary bridge to hard-hit Pine Island set to open Wednesday
Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in southwest Florida on Wednesday as the region continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. The governor held a noon news conference in the town of Matlacha in Lee County ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden, who is visiting the hard-hit region.
Wellington man travels by boat to Pine Island to find his father
A Wellington man who lost connection with his father on Florida's coast during Hurricane Ian rounded up a group of his close friends to go find him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wflx.com
Kings Point residents slowly recover week after tornado
A week after an EF-2 tornado ripped through the Kings Point senior community, residents are continuing the long road to recovery. On the night of Sept. 27, winds at speeds of 125 mph tore roofs off homes, damaged more than 25 cars and shattered windows. The storm was caused by...
treasurecoast.com
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help
Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
veronews.com
Cache Cay home in prime location ‘hits all the buttons’
The owners of the lakefront home at 48 Cache Cay Dr. were ready to give up when searching for someplace to settle in Florida. They had explored the West Coast as far south as Naples and from Palm Coast to Jupiter on the East Coast without finding what they wanted.
Delray Beach tornado proving costly for impacted residents
It's been one week since an EF-2 tornado tore through a Delray Beach community, causing significant damage to several homes.
veronews.com
Humane Society takes in nearly 50 dogs from west coast following Ian aftermath
Nearly 50 dogs in Lee County – one of the many areas on Florida’s west coast pummeled by Hurricane Ian – were recently relocated to their new home at the local Vero Beach humane society. The Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County took in...
850wftl.com
3 injured in St. Lucie warehouse fire
(PORT ST. LUCIE, FL)– Firefighters responded to a large warehouse fire late Thursday morning that created a smoke column visible for miles around St. Lucie County. The building in the 700 block of Grove Avenue was heavily involved when St. Lucie County firefighters arrived on the scene just after 11:00 AM.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Storm Debris Removal Operations Begin on Wednesday, October 5
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County is going to initiate storm debris recovery and removal operations in unincorporated Brevard County and participating municipalities starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. For County residents, this will be a single-pass debris cleanup operation that concentrates on vegetative material. Please do not bag your material,...
Comments / 0